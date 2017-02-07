Sophie doesn't want to take the attention away from her husband Justin Trudeau, the newly minted leader of the Liberal Party of Canada. A black dress is therefore appropriate.

The Trudeaus have the most unconventional style in the Canadian politcal arena, and Sophie doesn't even have Pierre's fashionable genes. She looks gorgeous in a navy halter jumpsuit at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2012.

Purple is the colour of royalty, right? At the Liberal showcase on April 6, 2013, Sophie wore her purple shift dress with confidence.

Justin is totally jealous of Sophie's purple satin top.

Purple seems to be an ongoing theme in Sophie's wardrobe. This time it's an eggplant-coloured dress. Is Justin wearing a matching shirt? Couples really do end up dressing alike.

Will Stephen Harper allow Sophie to wear a leather bustier to 24 Sussex Drive for dinner? Is fun allowed there?

In true Canadian style, Sophie wraps herself up in a pretty scarf over a beige blouse. And once again, Justin tries to match his beloved.

Kate Middleton, eat your heart out.

Sophie makes Justin look positively geeky in her flowy red wrap dress. She's too cool for school.

Justin who? All eyes are on Miss Thang in a strapless champagne-coloured gown with an origami-inspired belt.

Justin Trudeau, his wife Sophie Gregoire and their children Xavier and Ella-Grace celebrate after he won the Federal Liberal leadership Sunday April 14, 2013 in Ottawa.

Justin Trudeau and his mother Margaret Trudeau celebrate after he won the Federal Liberal leadership Sunday April 14, 2013 in Ottawa.

Justin Trudeau takes the stage as leader of the Liberal Party in Ottawa, Sunday April 14, 2013.

Justin Trudeau speaks after winning the Federal Liberal leadership Sunday April 14, 2013 in Ottawa116.

The remaining leadership candidates stand on stage during the Federal Liberal leadership announcement in Ottawa Sunday April 14, 2013.

Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire greet supporters at the Federal Liberal leadership announcement in Ottawa, Sunday. April 14, 2013 .

Liberal Party leadership candidates Justin Trudeau and Martha Hall Findlay chat before Liberal Party Leadership results are announced come in Ottawa, Sunday April 14, 2013.

Jordan Crosby of Ottawa supports Justin Trudeau as he hands out Trudeau T-shirts prior to the Liberal leadership announcement in Ottawa on Sunday, April 14, 2013.

Former prime minister Jean Chretien speaks at the Federal Liberal leadership Sunday April 14, 2013 in Ottawa.

Liberal leadership candidate Justin Trudeau speaks at the Liberal leadership announcement in Ottawa, Sunday, April 14, 2013.

Leadership candidate Justin Trudeau hugs Deborah Coyne as Joyce Murray stands next to them on stage during the Liberal leadership announcement in Ottawa Sunday April 14, 2013 .