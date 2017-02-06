Non, Trump ne porte pas de robe de chambre, assure son porte-parole
La rencontre entre les journalistes et le porte-parole de la Maison-Blanche a a pris lundi une tournure singulière. Ce dernier, outré par un article du New York Times sur les habitudes du nouveau président, a assuré... qu'il ne portait pas de peignoir.
Intitulé "Trump et son équipe repensent leur stratégie après des débuts difficiles", l'article du quotidien mêle analyse des deux premières semaines de Donald Trump au pouvoir avec une description de sa vie quotidienne à la Maison-Blanche.
Soulignant qu'il est "presque toujours seul", sa femme Melania et son fils Barron étant restés à New York, le quotidien raconte que le président septuagénaire se retire généralement vers 18H30 dans les étages de la célèbre résidence.
"Lorsque M. Trump ne regarde pas la télévision en peignoir ou qu'il ne téléphone pas à d'anciens membres de son équipe de campagne, il part parfois explorer les recoins inconnus de sa nouvelle maison", relate le quotidien.
"Cette histoire est truffée de tellement d'erreurs qu'ils doivent des excuses au président", a réagi Sean Spicer, porte-parole de M. Trump, dénonçant "des erreurs factuelles flagrantes".
"C'est la définition même de la fausse information. Commencez dès le début : je ne crois que le président possède un peignoir et il est clair qu'il n'en porte pas", a-t-il poursuivi à bord de l'avion présidentiel Air Force Once, de retour de Floride.
"Du début à la fin, ce sont des histoires qui n'existent pas. Ce n'est tout simplement pas un portrait exact de ce qui se passe", a-t-il insisté.
