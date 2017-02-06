Nicole Kidman est la nouvelle ambassadrice mondiale de la marque Neutrogena

Photo: Getty Images

Photo: WireImage

Photo: Time & Life Pictures

Photo: Getty Images

Photo: Hulton Archive

Photo: Time & Life Pictures

Photo: WireImage

Photo: WireImage

Photo: WireImage

Photo: WireImage

Photo: WireImage

Photo: Ron Galella Collection

Photo: AFP

Photo: AFP

Photo: Getty Images

Photo: Getty Images

Photo: Getty Images

Photo: Getty Images

Photo: AFP

Photo: Getty Images

Photo: Getty Images

Photo: Getty Images

Photo: Getty Images

Photo: Getty Images

Photo: Getty Images

Photo: Getty Images

Photo: Getty Images

Photo: Getty Images

Photo: Getty Images

Photo: AFP

Photo: AFP

Photo: Getty Images

Photo: Getty Images

Photo: Getty Images

Photo: Getty Images

Photo: Getty Images

Photo: Getty Images

Photo: Getty Images

Photo: Getty Images

Photo: Getty Images

Photo: Getty Images

Photo: Getty Images

Photo: Getty Images

Photo: AFP

Photo: Getty Images

Photo: Getty Images

Photo: Getty Images

Photo: Getty Images

Photo: Getty Images

Photo: Getty Images

Photo: Getty Images

Photo: Getty Images

Photo: Getty Images

Photo: AFP

Photo: Getty Images

Photo: Getty Images

Photo: Getty Images

Photo: Getty Images

Photo: Getty Images

Photo: Getty Images

Photo: Getty Images

Photo: Getty Images

Photo: Getty Images

Photo: Getty Images

Photo: Getty Images

Photo: Getty Images

Photo: AFP

Photo: Getty Images

Photo: Getty Images

Photo: Getty Images

Photo: Getty Images

Photo: AFP

Photo: Getty Images

Photo: Getty Images

Photo: Getty Images

Photo: Getty Images

Photo: Getty Images

FILE - In this May 19, 2013 file photo, actress and jury member Nicole Kidman wears an embroidered L'Wren Scott dress for the screening of the film "Inside Llewyn Davis" at the 66th international film festival, in Cannes. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP, file)

FILE - In a Sunday Feb. 24, 2013 file photo, actress Nicole Kidman arrives at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre, in Los Angeles wearing a gown by Lwren scott. L'wren Scott launches the limited-edition Banana Republic LWren Scott Collection Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2013, and Scott says it will wrap her signature flattering construction and extraordinary fabrics into a package that will cost less than $200. (Photo by Todd Williamson/Invision/AP, File)

Australian actress Nicole Kidman poses as she arrives for the Opening Ceremony and the screening of her film 'Grace of Monaco' at the 67th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 14, 2014. AFP PHOTO / VALERY HACHE (Photo credit should read VALERY HACHE/AFP/Getty Images)

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 13: Actress Nicole Kidman attends the Celebrate Life Ball at Grand Hyatt Melbourne on June 13, 2014 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images)