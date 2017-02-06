Nicole Kidman est la nouvelle ambassadrice mondiale de la marque Neutrogena
Nicole Kidman est la nouvelle ambassadrice mondiale de la marque Neutrogena, c'est officiel!
La star s'est immédiatement fendue d'une lettre pour manifester sa joie.
« Le hasard fait bien les choses! Comme vous le savez sans doute, je suis née en Australie, où la protection solaire est une priorité quotidienne. Ma mère m’a appris à me protéger du soleil dès mon plus jeune âge, et j’ai grandi avec le souci constant de prendre soin de ma peau. Mais en vieillissant, j’ai réalisé que la protection solaire n’était qu’un volet de la santé cutanée. J’ai compris que ma peau – tout comme le reste de mon corps – nécessite toutes sortes d’attention et de soins pour demeurer au sommet de sa forme. Lorsqu’on m’a donné l’occasion de travailler avec Neutrogena®, une entreprise qui a fait de la santé de la peau sa raison d’être, c’était comme si les astres s’étaient alignés. »
«Je savoure aujourd’hui la vie plus que jamais auparavant. Pour cette raison, ma santé générale et celle de ma peau sont des priorités absolues. Trop souvent, le choix d’un produit anti-âge semble être un jeu d’essais et d’erreurs, une quête à l’aveuglette : difficile de dire ce qui sera bénéfique et ce ne le sera pas. À ce moment de ma vie, je désire cesser l’expérimentation et trouver les soins qui fonctionnent pour moi, tout simplement. C’est pourquoi je suis tellement heureuse de me joindre à l’équipe passionnée et dévouée de Neutrogena®. Et c’est sans compter que je suis extrêmement fière d’intégrer sa grande famille de femmes fortes et inspirantes, qui comprend notamment Kerry Washington, Jennifer Garner, Julie Bowen, Kristen Bell, Eiza Gonzalez, Sandra Echeverria, Hayden Panettiere et Olivia Holt. Nous venons d’enregistrer la première publicité de cette collaboration, qui sera présentée pendant la cérémonie des Oscars. Assez incroyable, non? »
-
Photo: Getty Images
-
Photo: WireImage
-
Photo: Time & Life Pictures
-
Photo: Getty Images
-
Photo: Hulton Archive
-
Photo: Time & Life Pictures
-
Photo: WireImage
-
Photo: WireImage
-
Photo: WireImage
-
Photo: WireImage
-
Photo: WireImage
-
Photo: Ron Galella Collection
-
Photo: AFP
-
Photo: AFP
-
Photo: Getty Images
-
Photo: Getty Images
-
Photo: Getty Images
-
Photo: Getty Images
-
Photo: AFP
-
Photo: Getty Images
-
Photo: Getty Images
-
Photo: Getty Images
-
Photo: Getty Images
-
Photo: Getty Images
-
Photo: Getty Images
-
Photo: Getty Images
-
Photo: Getty Images
-
Photo: Getty Images
-
Photo: Getty Images
-
Photo: AFP
-
Photo: AFP
-
Photo: Getty Images
-
Photo: Getty Images
-
Photo: Getty Images
-
Photo: Getty Images
-
Photo: Getty Images
-
Photo: Getty Images
-
Photo: Getty Images
-
Photo: Getty Images
-
Photo: Getty Images
-
Photo: Getty Images
-
Photo: Getty Images
-
Photo: Getty Images
-
Photo: AFP
-
Photo: Getty Images
-
Photo: Getty Images
-
Photo: Getty Images
-
Photo: Getty Images
-
Photo: Getty Images
-
Photo: Getty Images
-
Photo: Getty Images
-
Photo: Getty Images
-
Photo: Getty Images
-
Photo: AFP
-
Photo: Getty Images
-
Photo: Getty Images
-
Photo: Getty Images
-
Photo: Getty Images
-
Photo: Getty Images
-
Photo: Getty Images
-
Photo: Getty Images
-
Photo: Getty Images
-
Photo: Getty Images
-
Photo: Getty Images
-
Photo: Getty Images
-
Photo: Getty Images
-
Photo: AFP
-
Photo: Getty Images
-
Photo: Getty Images
-
Photo: Getty Images
-
Photo: Getty Images
-
Photo: AFP
-
Photo: Getty Images
-
Photo: Getty Images
-
Photo: Getty Images
-
Photo: Getty Images
-
Photo: Getty Images
-
FILE - In this May 19, 2013 file photo, actress and jury member Nicole Kidman wears an embroidered L'Wren Scott dress for the screening of the film "Inside Llewyn Davis" at the 66th international film festival, in Cannes. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP, file)
-
FILE - In a Sunday Feb. 24, 2013 file photo, actress Nicole Kidman arrives at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre, in Los Angeles wearing a gown by Lwren scott. L'wren Scott launches the limited-edition Banana Republic LWren Scott Collection Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2013, and Scott says it will wrap her signature flattering construction and extraordinary fabrics into a package that will cost less than $200. (Photo by Todd Williamson/Invision/AP, File)
-
Australian actress Nicole Kidman poses as she arrives for the Opening Ceremony and the screening of her film 'Grace of Monaco' at the 67th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 14, 2014. AFP PHOTO / VALERY HACHE (Photo credit should read VALERY HACHE/AFP/Getty Images)
-
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 13: Actress Nicole Kidman attends the Celebrate Life Ball at Grand Hyatt Melbourne on June 13, 2014 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images)
-
Nicole Kidman with fellow famous Cannes Film Festival Juror Ang Lee walked the red carpet in a stunning gown for the premiere of the movie "Nebraska". Laura Dern was there to support her father Bruce Dern at the premiere and news conference