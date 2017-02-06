Le ventre de Lady Gaga fait l'objet de critiques lors du Super Bowl: hallucinant?!
Lady Gaga a fait l'unamité dimanche 5 février lors du Super Bowl pour sa prestation absolument fantastique. On a aussi salué ce body qui lui dessinait une silhouette incroyable. C'est lorsque la star a troqué ce une pièce pour une culotte haute mariée à un haut aux épaules revisitant le maillot des joueurs de football américain et découvrant son ventre - que certains se sont permis des réflexions ayant attrait à son anatomie.
Certains s'amusant à dire que la chanteuse avait un petit ventre. Êtes-vous devenus fous? Exemple ci-dessous.
Lady Gaga belly was sponsored by Budweiser#gaga, #SuperBowl2017 #Teambelly
— Pedro (@ppg5) February 6, 2017
Nombreuses ont été les réactions des internautes prenant la défense de la chanteuse.
Ça c'est NON. Calvaire. Elle était parfaite. #teamGaga #teambelly / Lady Gaga est critiquée pour son bedon au #SP51 https://t.co/AYo9aZBm7P
— Valérie VL (@missrouquine) 6 février 2017
Love her little belly. #teambelly #SuperBowl #gaga
— quinta b. (@quintabrunson) 6 février 2017
La star est bel et bien de retour et rien ne pourra l’arrêter.
Lady Gaga poses with the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television for her role in "American Horror Story- Hotel" during the 73rd Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Lady Gaga sings the U.S. National Anthem before the start of the NFL's Super Bowl 50 between the Carolina Panthers and the Denver Broncos in Santa Clara, California February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Lady Gaga arrives at the 88th Academy Awards nominees luncheon in Beverly Hills, California February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Lady Gaga poses as she arrives for the Saint Laurent fall collection fashion show at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, California February 10, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Lady Gaga arrives at the 58th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 20: Lady Gaga arrives at the The Daily Front Row 'Fashion Los Angeles Awards' 2016 at Sunset Tower Hotel on March 20, 2016 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)
Lady Gaga and Elton John arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok