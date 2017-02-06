Le ventre de Lady Gaga fait l'objet de critiques lors du Super Bowl: hallucinant?!

Lady Gaga poses with the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television for her role in "American Horror Story- Hotel" during the 73rd Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Lady Gaga sings the U.S. National Anthem before the start of the NFL's Super Bowl 50 between the Carolina Panthers and the Denver Broncos in Santa Clara, California February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Lady Gaga arrives at the 88th Academy Awards nominees luncheon in Beverly Hills, California February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Lady Gaga poses as she arrives for the Saint Laurent fall collection fashion show at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, California February 10, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Lady Gaga arrives at the 58th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 20: Lady Gaga arrives at the The Daily Front Row 'Fashion Los Angeles Awards' 2016 at Sunset Tower Hotel on March 20, 2016 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)