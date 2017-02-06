La tenue de Lady Gaga signée Versace pour le Super Bowl annonce son retour en grand
Le monde entier est unanime, Lady Gaga était fabuleuse dimanche 5 février pour le Super Bowl, de sa performance impeccable à sa tenue de scène – un body – signée Versace, la star était au sommet de sa forme. Une tenue qui renoue avec les moments mode forts de la star et qui restera longtemps imprimée dans nos esprits. Le style participe aussi au succès scénique.
Lady Gaga est d’ailleurs l’égérie de la fameuse marque italienne et grande amie de Donatella Versace. Son styliste Brandon Maxwell a travaillé avec la griffe pour penser cette tenue qui lui permettait de danser, bouger, plonger avec le maximum de glamour et de glitter à même de faire rêver les millions de téléspectateurs.
La star est bel et bien de retour et rien ne pourra l’arrêter.
Lady Gaga poses with the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television for her role in "American Horror Story- Hotel" during the 73rd Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Lady Gaga sings the U.S. National Anthem before the start of the NFL's Super Bowl 50 between the Carolina Panthers and the Denver Broncos in Santa Clara, California February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Lady Gaga arrives at the 88th Academy Awards nominees luncheon in Beverly Hills, California February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Lady Gaga poses as she arrives for the Saint Laurent fall collection fashion show at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, California February 10, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Lady Gaga arrives at the 58th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 20: Lady Gaga arrives at the The Daily Front Row 'Fashion Los Angeles Awards' 2016 at Sunset Tower Hotel on March 20, 2016 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)
Lady Gaga and Elton John arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok