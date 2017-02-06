Retenue captive pendant des années, elle fait maintenant de la télé

Beth Serrano, sister of Amanda Berry, reads a statement to the media after the arrival of Berry Wednesday, May 8, 2013,at her home in Cleveland. Berry is one of three women missing for about a decade and apparently held captive in the house in Cleveland police said. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Beth Serrano, sister of Amanda Berry, speaks to the media after the arrival of Berry at Serrano's home Wednesday, May 8, 2013, in Cleveland. Berry, 27, Michelle Knight, 32, and Gina DeJesus, about 23, had apparently been held captive in the house since their teens or early 20s, police said.(AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

A missing poster still rests on a tree outside the home of Amanda Berry Wednesday, May 8, 2013, in Cleveland. Berry, 27, Michelle Knight, 32, and Gina DeJesus had apparently been held captive in a house since their teens or early 20s, police said. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Balloons hang on a street pole near the Burger King restaurant where Amanda Berry was working and last seen a decade ago, after three women were held captive for a decade in a house, May 8, 2013 in Cleveland, Ohio. Three brothers have been arrested in connection with the kidnapping of three women found safe in a home after being missing for a decade, authorities said. There were more questions than answers the day after the stunning turn of events that began with a frantic arm sticking out of a screen door, a woman screaming for help, and a neighbor kicking in the door to free her in a working-class neighborhood of the city in the American heartland. Ariel Castro and his brothers - Pedro, 54, and Onil, 50 have been detained, authorities said. AFP PHOTO/Emmanuel Dunand (Photo credit should read EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP/Getty Images)

