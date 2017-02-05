Huffpost Canada Quebec qc
Entretien Justin Trudeau-Theresa May: le Royaume-Uni offre ses condoléances

 |  Par La Presse canadienne
Le premier ministre Justin Trudeau et son homologue britannique Theresa May se sont entretenus par téléphone samedi.

Le bureau du premier ministre Trudeau a indiqué que Mme May avait offert ses condoléances à la suite de l'attentat qui a fait six morts dimanche dernier à Québec.

Les deux leaders ont par aileurs discuté des engagements de leur pays respectif envers l'OTAN, le G7 et le G20.

Ils ont aussi réitéré leur volonté de promouvoir le libre-échange, notamment entre le Canada et l'Union européenne, même si le Royaume-Uni est dans un processus de séparation de l'UE.

Discussions