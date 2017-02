People place messages and flowers near a mosque that was the location of a shooting spree in Quebec City, Quebec on January 31, 2017.Alexandre Bissonnette cut a low profile as a shy, withdrawn political science student, keen on far-right ideas. The Canadian political science student known to have nationalist sympathies was charged January 30, 2017 with six counts of murder over a shooting spree at a Quebec mosque -- one of the worst attacks ever to target Muslims in a western country.Prime Minis | ALICE CHICHE via Getty Images