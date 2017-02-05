Huffpost Canada Quebec qc
Les internautes réagissent à la performance de Lady Gaga au Super Bowl

Il y a bien longtemps que Lady Gaga n'avait pas chanté devant un aussi grand auditoire. Ce dimanche 5 février, plusieurs dizaines de millions de personnes ont assisté derrière leur poste de télévision au Super Bowl, la grand-messe annuelle du football américain.

Chantant des chansons allant de ses plus anciens albums comme The Fame jusqu'à son plus récent Joanne, on peut dire que l'artiste a rendu plusieurs de ses fans nostalgiques ce dimanche soir. Voici quelques réactions d'internautes suite à sa performance:

 

