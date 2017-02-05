Les internautes réagissent à la performance de Lady Gaga au Super Bowl

ADVERTISEMENT

Il y a bien longtemps que Lady Gaga n'avait pas chanté devant un aussi grand auditoire. Ce dimanche 5 février, plusieurs dizaines de millions de personnes ont assisté derrière leur poste de télévision au Super Bowl, la grand-messe annuelle du football américain.

Chantant des chansons allant de ses plus anciens albums comme The Fame jusqu'à son plus récent Joanne, on peut dire que l'artiste a rendu plusieurs de ses fans nostalgiques ce dimanche soir. Voici quelques réactions d'internautes suite à sa performance:

Lady Gaga's halftime performance was amazing pic.twitter.com/PSV0sCPoPU — Benjamin A. Vorwerk (@bvorwerk) February 6, 2017

"Hi, mom! Hi, dad!" – Lady Gaga, performing at the Super Bowl halftime show https://t.co/8Snil1MgT3 pic.twitter.com/j89obwLcXR — The New York Times (@nytimes) February 6, 2017

Great performance by Lady Gaga. But when is he going to make an appearance 😭 #SuperBowl #PepsiHalftime pic.twitter.com/ncDuglMTNT — Ali (@ChocMilkSheikh1) February 6, 2017

La chanteuse Lady Gaga électrise la foule lors du spectacle de la mi-temps au Super Bowl https://t.co/68y6fKIo03 pic.twitter.com/2G908ZtcpQ — Radio-Canada Info (@RadioCanadaInfo) February 6, 2017