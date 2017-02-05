Les internautes réagissent à la performance de Lady Gaga au Super Bowl
Il y a bien longtemps que Lady Gaga n'avait pas chanté devant un aussi grand auditoire. Ce dimanche 5 février, plusieurs dizaines de millions de personnes ont assisté derrière leur poste de télévision au Super Bowl, la grand-messe annuelle du football américain.
Chantant des chansons allant de ses plus anciens albums comme The Fame jusqu'à son plus récent Joanne, on peut dire que l'artiste a rendu plusieurs de ses fans nostalgiques ce dimanche soir. Voici quelques réactions d'internautes suite à sa performance:
Lady Gaga's halftime performance was amazing pic.twitter.com/PSV0sCPoPU
— Benjamin A. Vorwerk (@bvorwerk) February 6, 2017
WOW, @ladygaga sure had a lot of...#SB51 #Gotham pic.twitter.com/T9hLFQ5Xqe
— Gotham (@Gotham) February 6, 2017
"Hi, mom! Hi, dad!" – Lady Gaga, performing at the Super Bowl halftime show https://t.co/8Snil1MgT3 pic.twitter.com/j89obwLcXR
— The New York Times (@nytimes) February 6, 2017
Great performance by Lady Gaga. But when is he going to make an appearance 😭 #SuperBowl #PepsiHalftime pic.twitter.com/ncDuglMTNT
— Ali (@ChocMilkSheikh1) February 6, 2017
La chanteuse Lady Gaga électrise la foule lors du spectacle de la mi-temps au Super Bowl https://t.co/68y6fKIo03 pic.twitter.com/2G908ZtcpQ
— Radio-Canada Info (@RadioCanadaInfo) February 6, 2017
lady gaga be like #SuperBowl #PepsiHalftime pic.twitter.com/LxzAJHAn00
— young sosa (@chulomang) February 6, 2017
.@ladygaga bringing the house down at #SB51!! #PepsiHalftime #gaga pic.twitter.com/UVmnZfd0Ej
— NFL (@NFL) February 6, 2017
If you make a big entrance, you need a memorable exit, too. Nice work, Lady Gaga #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/42dQrTgmUZ
— Mashable (@mashable) February 6, 2017
Congratulations, @ladygaga. THAT is how you do the #PepsiHalftime show! #SB51 #SupportTheRMFamily #ScreamQueens pic.twitter.com/2z1yBRCMbn
— Scream Queens News (@SQNewsUpdates) February 6, 2017
Lady Gaga rocked the Super Bowl LI halftime show!https://t.co/KEPUJR8Avx #SuperBowl #SB51 pic.twitter.com/pQhOwJAIJp
— ABC News (@ABC) February 6, 2017
And THAT is a mic drop 🎤👏 @ladygaga #SB51 pic.twitter.com/GJiB9Y8Iyq
— Us Weekly (@usweekly) February 6, 2017