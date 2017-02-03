Huffpost Canada Quebec qc
Ã‰dition: ca
Region: QC

Cet Ã©lan piÃ©gÃ© dans la glace a eu de la chance de tomber sur ces patineurs (VIDÃ‰O)

 |  Par Camille Dubruelh
Publication: Mis Ã  jour:
Imprimer

Sans l'intervention des hommes, cet animal serait sÃ»rement mort.

Trois patineurs ont en effet remarquÃ© un Ã©lan pris au piÃ¨ge dans un lac gelÃ© en SuÃ¨de. Ils sont immÃ©diatement venus Ã  sa rescousse, creusant la glace Ã  la hache pour tenter de dÃ©gager l'animal, comme le montre la vidÃ©o au-dessus de l'article.

PostÃ©e sur YouTube par Viktor Johannessen le 2 fÃ©vrier 2017, la vidÃ©o du sauvetage a dÃ©jÃ  Ã©tÃ© vue plus de 160 000 fois.

VOIR AUSSI:

Close
Les 100 espÃ¨ces les plus menacÃ©es dans le monde
sur
  • Le rhinocÃ©ros de Sumatra

    Population: < 250

  • L'eleutherodactylus thorectes

  • Le scaturiginichthys vermeilipinnis

    Population: 2000 Ã  4000

  • La rafetus Swinhoei

    Population: 4

  • La neurergus kaiseri

    Population: < 1000

  • La mygale ornementale saphire

  • L'atelopus balios

  • Le crabe d'eau douce de Singapour

  • Le pin du Baishanzu

    Population: 5

  • L'actinote zikani

  • L'aipysurus foliosquama

  • L'amanipodagrion gilliesi

    Population: < 500

  • Le manakin d'Araripe

    Population: 779 (est 2010)

  • L'antisolabis seychellensis

  • L'aphanius transgrediens

  • L'outarde Ã  tÃªte noire

    Population: 50 Ã  249

  • La roussette de Nouvelle-GuinÃ©e (chauve-souris)

    Population: environ 150

  • Le hÃ©ron impÃ©rial

    Population: 70 Ã  400

  • La tortue Ã  soc

    Population: 440 Ã  770

  • Le fuligule de Madagascar

    Population: environ 20 adultes

  • L'azurina eupalama

  • Le bahaba taipingensis

  • La tortue fluviale de l'Inde

  • La bazzania bhutanica

  • L'hirola

    Population: < 1000

  • Le bombus franklini

  • Le brachyteles hypoxanthus

    Population: < 1000

  • Le paresseux nain

    Population: < 500

  • La callitriche pulchra

  • Le calumna Tarzan

  • Le cochon d'Inde de Santa Catarina

    Population: 40 Ã  60

  • Le cercopithÃ¨que roloway

  • La coleura seychellensis

    Population: < 100 adultes (est 2008)

  • Le cryptomyces maximus

  • Le cryptotis nelsoni

  • Le cyclura collei

  • La dendrophylax fawcettii

  • L'albatros d'Amsterdam

    Population: 100 adultes

  • Le diospyros katendei

    Population: 20

  • Le dipterocarpus lamellatus

    Population: 12

  • Le discoglosse d'IsraÃ«l

  • La discorea strydomiana

    Population: 200

  • La dombeya mauritiana

  • L'elaeocarpus bojeri

    Population: < 10

  • L'eleutherodactylus glandulifer

  • Le chilenito

    Population: < 500

  • L'erythrina schliebenii

    Population: < 50

  • L'euphorbia tanaensis

    Population: 4

  • Le bÃ©casseau spatule

    Population: < 100

  • Le ficus katendei

    Population: < 50

  • L'ibis chauve

    Population: 200 Ã  249

  • Le gigasiphon macrosiphon

    Population: 33

  • La Gocea ohridana (mollusque)

  • L'heleophryne rosei

  • L'hemicycla paeteliana (mollusque)

  • L'alouette d'Ã‰rard

    Population: 90 Ã  256

  • L'hibiscadelphus woodii

  • Le huchon japonais

  • Le lathyrus belinensis

    Population: < 1000 (est 2010)

  • Le leiopelma archeyii

  • Le lithobates sevosus

    Population: 60 Ã  100 (est 2003)

  • Le faisan d'Edwards

  • Le magnolia wolfii

  • Le margaritifera marocana

    Population: < 250 (est 2010)

  • Le moominia willii

    Population: < 500

  • Le natalus primus

    Population: < 100 (est 2005)

  • Le nepenthes attenboroughii

  • Le gibbon de Hainan

    Population: < 20

  • L'oreocnemis phoenix

  • Le pangasius gÃ©ant

  • Le parides burchellanus (papillon)

    Population: < 100

  • Le marsouin du Pacifique

    Population: 200+

  • L'Ã©picÃ©a d'Orient

  • Le pin de Qiaojia

    Population: < 25 adultes

  • Le monarque de Fatu Hiva (papillon)

    Population: 50

  • Le poisson-scie commun

  • Le grand HapalÃ©mur

    Population: 100 Ã  160

  • Le sifaka soyeux

    Population: 100 Ã  1000

  • La tortue gÃ©omÃ©trique

  • Le saola

  • La psiadia cataractae

  • Le psorodonotus ebneri

  • Le rhinocÃ©ros de Java

    Population: < 100

  • Le rhinopithÃ¨que du Tonkin

    Population: < 200

  • La rhizanthella gardneri

    Population: < 100

  • Le rhyncocyon

  • Le risiocnemis seidenschwarzi

  • La rosa arabica

  • La salanoia durrelli

  • Le santamartamys rufodorsalis

  • L'ange de mer commun

  • Le sterne d'Orient

    Population: < 50

  • Le Sygnathus watermeyeri

  • Le tahina spectabilis

    Population: 90

  • Le Telmatobufo bullocki

  • Le tokudaia muenninki

  • Le trigonostigma sompongsi

  • Le Valencia letourneuxi

  • Le voanioala gerardii

    Population: < 10

  • Le zaglossus attenboroughii

  • Capturer des espÃ¨ces en danger (VidÃ©o)

    La tentative d'un journaliste du National Geographic de capturer des espÃ¨ces en danger.

Partager
Tweeter
PUBLICITÃ‰
Partager
fermer
Image affichÃ©e

Abonnez-vous Ã  notre page sur Facebook
Suivez-nous sur Twitter

 

Discussions