Cet Ã©lan piÃ©gÃ© dans la glace a eu de la chance de tomber sur ces patineurs (VIDÃ‰O)
Sans l'intervention des hommes, cet animal serait sÃ»rement mort.
Trois patineurs ont en effet remarquÃ© un Ã©lan pris au piÃ¨ge dans un lac gelÃ© en SuÃ¨de. Ils sont immÃ©diatement venus Ã sa rescousse, creusant la glace Ã la hache pour tenter de dÃ©gager l'animal, comme le montre la vidÃ©o au-dessus de l'article.
PostÃ©e sur YouTube par Viktor Johannessen le 2 fÃ©vrier 2017, la vidÃ©o du sauvetage a dÃ©jÃ Ã©tÃ© vue plus de 160 000 fois.
La tentative d'un journaliste du National Geographic de capturer des espèces en danger.
