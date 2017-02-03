Il y aura un cimetière musulman à Québec, promet Régis Labeaume
Le maire de Québec, Régis Labeaume, a annoncé qu'un cimetière musulman verrait le jour dans la capitale nationale.
Il en a fait l'annonce lors des funérailles de trois victimes de l'attentat perpétré dimanche dernier au Centre culturel islamique de Québec, qui se tenaient vendredi après-midi au Centre des congrès de Québec.
Plus détails suivront.
