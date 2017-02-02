Mode: l'Italien Riccardo Tisci quitte Givenchy

Actress Audrey Hepburn models a pale lavender organza gown by Paris couturier Hubert de Givenchy, during a fitting session with the designer in Rome.

Fashion designer Hubert de Givenchy poses with mannequins in his unfinished shop.

Fashion designer Hubert Givenchy adjusts a scarf on actress Audrey Hepburn who wears an afternoon dress of cotton pique.

Hepburn wears a rose-coloured sheath silk brocade cocktail dress.

A white silk wedding gown draped with matching cape is worn with a white mink tail hat and white gloves.

Capucine grape long evening gown with white feathers is worn with matching shoes and diamond earrings.

A model wears a cream felt hat circled with a navy band.

Givenchy fashion show.

British fashion designer Alexander McQueen carries a falcon as he acknowledges applause at the end of his show. McQueen presented a spectacular collection, preceeded by rumors that he planned to use human teeth and bones in his work.

Italian top model Carla Bruni harkens back to the Audrey Hepburn era in this long black and silver evening dress, presented by British designer Alexander McQueen for Givenchy.

A portrait taken on June 30, 1988 shows French fashion designer Hubert de Givenchy.

A mannequin with lit plexi-glass head appears from the stage on a rising platform to present a caramel dress with flower brocade and cream base by British designer Alexander McQueen for Givenchy.

Scooter-riding British designer Alexander McQueen acknowledges applause after presenting his Givenchy collection.

A model presents pleated trousers with a full top by British fashion designer Alexander McQueen for Givenchy.

British model Erin O'Connor presents a black and white knee-length dress with matching boots by British designer Alexander McQueen for Givenchy.

A model presents a creation by Italian designer Ricardo Tisci for Givenchy.

A model wears an vibrant design by Givenchy.

A model presents this creation by British designer Julien MacDonald for French fashion house Givenchy.

A model presents a creation by Julien Macdonald for Givenchy.

Actress Samantha Morton attends wearing Givenchy.

A model presents a red dress by Italian designer Riccardo Tisci for Givenchy.

Italian designer Riccardo Tisci acknowledges the public at the end of the Givenchy show.

A model presents an elaborate creation by Italian designer Ricardo Tisci for Givenchy.

Actress Christina Ricci wears a pink Givenchy gown.

Madonna performs wearing Givenchy.

A model presents a creation by Italian designer Riccardo Tisci for Givenchy.

Actress Leighton Meester wears Givenchy.

A model presents a creation by Italian designer Ricardo Tisci for Givenchy.

A model wears striped boots on the runway.

A model walks down the catwalk wearing lots of jewellery and a black hood.

A model wears a white suit with red embroidery as part of the Givenchy haute couture show.

A model presents an outfit by Italian designer Riccardo Tisci for Givenchy.

Models present creations by Italian fashion designer Ricardo Tisci as part of Givenchy presentation.

A model walks the runway during the Givenchy ready-to-wear show.