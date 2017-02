Lauryn looks like a vintage goddess in this gold beaded frock.

The former Fugess frontwoman sports a Letterman jacket over a flowing dress at the 1998 Billboard Music Awards. Only she could pull off this unconventional look.

Somewhere in the world, a pimp is missing his coat. Lauryn Hill is wearing what appears to be a fur-lined alligator floor length jacket over a pink shirt and sparkly pants. Not good.

The singer looks lovely but oddly conservative at the 41st Annual Grammy Awards. She clearly needs a dolly to transport her hardware.

Casual Lauryn spotted wearing a denim jacket, smart glasses and a knit hat in Hamburg Germany.

Looking ethereal in a pale yellow two-piece outfit with lots of Lauryn-esque bangles to complete the look at the 13th Annual Soul Train Awards.

Lauryn performs at a Bob Marley tribute concert (the singer was in a relationship with Marley's son, Rohan Marley) in a sexy one-piece khaki jumper. We like!

This outfit doesn't really work but Lauryn rocks the ball cap, matching tweed blazer and vest with confidence.

We adore this '70s inspired look!

Known for her colourful wardrobe, the "Everything is Everything" singer looks pretty in horizontal stripes and an obi belt.

Lauryn channels mod with a sleek straight bob and she appears to have borrowed clothing from Captain Hook's closet. We kind of like it though!

Mayday! The singer is swallowed by a renegade hair ball. We love her statement hairdo but we wish we could see more of her face!

Eclectic is how we would describe the erratic songstress' wardrobe. Her outfit at the Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert is true to her fun style.

Clearly, Lauryn has been miseducated on this style choice. Mr. T wants his chain back!

Taking inspiration from men’s clothing, Lauryn Hill looks extra hot in this plaid three-piece suit.

The striped parachute sundress isn’t exactly flattering. We recommend a more fitted dress but we love her ability to accessorize.