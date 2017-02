"Northie was so proud of all of the eggs she found! She wouldn't stop talking about it all night! 🍬🐰🐣"

"My husband and daughter came to Armenia as well to see my heritage and learn about my ancestors! My cousins came along too! So excited I can't sleep"

"Blessed"

"#TBT last week in Armenia! Footsie with daddy!"

"Everything I am I owe it all to you mom! Everything I will teach my daughter you taught me first! Thank you mom for being there for me & loving me unconditionally! I love you so much!!"

"I feel so blessed that my daughter gets to grow up knowing my amazing beautiful grandmother. Life is all about memories so take lots of pics and cherish all of the good memories! #HappyMothersDay"

"My little butterfly"

"Minnie Mouse 🎀"

"Bubbles & Minnie Mouse kinda day!"

"LOLZ"

"Ballet in Balmain"

"#PaparazziGotMeLike"

"No daddy's it's me necklace"

"NORTH"

"Morning 🙉"

"Look at my little cutie!!! #DaddysMuse #BabyYeezyBulletProofVest"

"Playing around before the show starts"

"Morning piano session 🎹"

"Finishing touches by my new make up artist."

"My snuggle bear."

"Happy Holidays ❤️ The Wests"

"North is still warming up to Santa 🎅. The same Santa has come to my moms Christmas Eve party since I was a kid. I love sharing the tradition with my baby girl! hope everyone had the best Christmas."

"yesterday...trying to pick out an outfit struggle."

"Disney on Ice #Mason #Zeplin #Penelope #North #BestFriends."

"North & Sofia Take Miami."

"North & Georgia."

"Missing these three sooooooo bad!!!!"

"What we're like at home..."

"What we're like in front of the paparazzi..."

"1st hot chocolate! #AuntiesSpoilingHer"

"Zoo day!!!! my little lady loves animals so much!!!!"

"Best aunties ever! @lorraineschwartz @ofirajewelz"

"Karl, Grace, Anna, Andre"

"#BringYourDaughterToWorkDay"

"Our baby girl's 1st birthday party! #kidchella"

"This is what life is about! Our baby girl turned 1 today! We played so hard they passed out while we were watching the game! Happy Father's Day to the best daddy in the world! The way you love our daughter and protect her makes me filled with so much love! #BestDayEver #Twins #HappyFathersDay #HappyBirthday"

"My everything"

"#MyWorld"

"This little girl has changed my world in more ways than I ever could have imagined! Being a mom is the most rewarding feeling in the world! Happy Mothers Day to all of the moms out there!"

"BFF'S"

"#MyWorld"

"#MyFamily"

"It was an amazing year!!!"

"SMILE"

"Art lessons! 🎨 Jeff Koons & Nori #ArtBasel"

"LOL"

"#NewStylist @riccardotisci17"