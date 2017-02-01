Huffpost Canada Quebec qc
Édition: ca
Region: QC

Justin Trudeau renonce à sa promesse de réformer le mode de scrutin

 |  Par Joanna Smith, La Presse canadienne
Publication: Mis à jour:
JUSTIN TRUDEAU
Van Tine Dennis/ABACA USA
Imprimer

Estimant qu'il n'y a pas consensus au sein de la population canadienne sur une réforme du mode de scrutin, Justin Trudeau a retiré à la nouvelle ministre des Institutions démocratiques le mandat de modifier le système actuel comme il s'y était engagé en campagne électorale puis dans le discours du Trône.

Dans sa lettre à Karina Gould, assermentée le 10 janvier, le premier ministre précise que "la modification du système électoral ne fera pas partie de (son) mandat" de ministre des Institutions démocratiques.

Justin Trudeau avait promis en campagne électorale mais aussi dans le discours du Trône, en 2015, que le mode de scrutin actuel serait modifié à temps pour les prochaines élections générales d'octobre 2019. Les libéraux ont cependant précisé plus tard qu'ils n'iraient pas de l'avant en l'absence d'un vaste consensus au sein de la population canadienne _ sans préciser l'ampleur souhaitée de ce consensus.

Depuis, un comité spécial multipartite de la Chambre des communes a recommandé au gouvernement, en décembre dernier, d'opter pour un mode de représentation proportionnelle et de tenir un référendum national sur cette option. La ministre des Institutions démocratiques de l'époque, Maryam Monsef, s'était aussitôt moquée, en Chambre, du travail de ces députés de tous les partis. Le gouvernement Trudeau avait alors lancé en ligne son propre sondage sur la question, "MaDémocratie.ca".

Or, le premier ministre écrit dans sa lettre de mandat à la nouvelle ministre Gould que les travaux du comité et les diverses consultations n'ont pas permis de dégager un consensus sur un mode de scrutin en particulier, et qu'il "ne serait pas dans l'intérêt du Canada" de tenir un référendum sans "préférence ou question claire".

M. Trudeau demande plutôt à la ministre Gould de concentrer ses efforts à la lutte au piratage informatique du processus électoral, à la transparence du financement des partis politiques et à la réforme du Sénat, notamment.

Dans le discours du Trône de décembre 2015, les libéraux annonçaient que "pour veiller à ce que chaque vote compte, le gouvernement mènera des consultations sur la réforme électorale, puis fera en sorte que l'élection de 2015 aura été la dernière à être menée selon le système électoral majoritaire à un tour".

En octobre, Trudeau avait déjà été la cible de critiques alors qu'il s'était montré ouvert à ne pas réformer le mode de scrutin:


Abonnez-vous à notre page sur Facebook
Suivez-nous sur Twitter

À lire aussi sur le HuffPost Québec

Close
La tournée nationale 2017 de Justin Trudeau
sur

  • Facing controversy over so-called "cash-for-access" fundraisers and a holiday trip to the Bahamas, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has set out on a cross-Canada tour to connect with citizens at the grassroots level. The crowds have come out in droves. And some of the questions have been tough. (Photo: Trudeau speaks during a town hall meeting at Alumni Hall, Western University on Jan. 13, 2017, in London, Ontario.)

  • Trudeau speaks with an emotional Kathy Katula, from Buckhorn, Ont. in Peterborough on Jan. 13. Katula raised concerns over her hydro costs and asked the prime minister to justify putting a federal price on carbon.

  • Trudeau speaks at Western University in London.

  • Speaking with two brothers in the base mess hall at CFB Trenton in Trenton, Ont. on Jan. 13.

  • A selfie outside of Kingston city hall on Jan. 12.

  • Another selfie in Kingston? Why not?

  • Chatting with a man at Tim Hortons in Mallorytown, Ont. on Jan. 12.

  • Trudeau hugs Braden Laprise following a practice for players from La Loche, Sask., held at the Toronto Raptors practice facility in Toronto on Jan. 13.

  • UP Next: PM Posing For Selfies

  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, shown here taking a selfie with a child on Parliament Hill in October 2015, is no stranger to posing for a photo. Though Conservatives have given him a hard time over the practice, Trudeau says it's all about staying connected to people. Click through this gallery to see more times Trudeau indulged a request for a selfie..

  • Trudeau poses with a crowd in Bridgetown, N.S. on August 16, 2016.

  • Trudeau poses with an elder after receiving a ceremonial headdress while visiting the Tsuut'ina First Nation near Calgary, Alta., Friday, March 4, 2016.

  • Trudeau poses after a youth Q&A with Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto at the Museum of Nature, on Tuesday, June 28, 2016 in Ottawa...

  • A street party for Fete Nationale in Montreal on Friday, June 24, 2016...

  • After a group photo of parliamentarians to mark the 150th anniversary of Parliament Wednesday June 8, 2016 in Ottawa...

  • With employees of the STM maintenance centre in Montreal, Que., April 5, 2016...

  • At the Nuclear Security Summit in Washington, D.C., on Friday, April 1, 2016.

  • With a supporter at a rally in Ottawa on October 20, 2015, hours after Liberals won the federal election...

  • After he delivered remarks at the Komagata Maru Apology reception in Ottawa Wednesday May 18, 2016...

  • With members of the public on the way to his swearing in ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Wednesday, November 4, 2015.

  • With teacher Linsdsay Stuart, from Regina, at the Prime Minister's Awards for Teaching Excellence in Ottawa on Thursday May 12, 2016.

  • At the Liberal Party cabinet retreat in Kananaskis, Alta., Sunday, April 24, 2016...

  • UP NEXT: Three Amigos Summit 2016

  • U.S. President Barack Obama and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hug as the president leaves Parliament Hill on Wednesday, June 29, 2016.

  • U.S. President Barack Obama addresses Parliament in the House of Commons on Wednesday, June 29, 2016.

  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau share a laugh with U.S. President Barack Obama after his address

  • U.S. President Barack Obama is greeted by children as he arrives on Parliament Hill on Wednesday, June 29, 2016.

  • U.S. President Barack Obama signs the guest book during a welcome ceremony after arriving on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, as Speaker of the House of Commons Geoff Regan, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau and Speaker of the Senate George Furey look on, Wednesday, June 29, 2016.

  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto and U.S. President Barack Obama take part in the closing press conference of the North American Leaders' Summit at the National Gallery of Canada.

  • U.S. President Barack Obama, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Enrique Pena Neito stand in front of Parliament Hill for a group photo during the North America Leaders' Summit at the National Gallery of Canada.

  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto and U.S. President Barack Obama take part in the North American Leaders Summit at the National Gallery of Canada in Ottawa on Wednesday, June 29, 2016.

  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau welcomes U.S. President Barack Obama to the North American Leaders' Summit in Ottawa, Wednesday June 29, 2016.

  • U.S. President Barack Obama talks with Governor General of Canada David Johnston on the tarmac upon his arrival at Ottawa Macdonald-Cartier International Airport on Wednesday, June 29, 2016.

  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau and Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto pose for a photograph along with Governor General David Johnston and his wife Sharon Johnston before attending a state dinner in honour of the Mexican President at Rideau Hall the official residence of the Governor General in Ottawa, Tuesday June 28, 2016.

  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto toast Governor General David Johnston at a state dinner in honour of the Mexican President at Rideau Hall the official residence of the Governor General in Ottawa, Tuesday June 28, 2016.

  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau answers a question as Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto listens during a Q&A with youth at the Museum of Nature, on Tuesday, June 28, 2016 in Ottawa.

  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto start the day with a run across the Alexandra Bridge from Ottawa to Gatineau, Quebec on Tuesday, June 28, 2016.

  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto in his office on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 28, 2016.

  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau greets Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto at a dinner at Casa Loma in Toronto on Monday, June 27, 2016.

  • Mexico's president Enrique Pena Nieto inspects during military ceremony in Quebec City Monday, June 27, 2016.

  • Mexico's president Enrique Pena Nieto listens to the music during a ceremony in front of Canadian Governor General David Johnston, on Monday, June 27, 2016 in Quebec City.

  • Mexico President Enrique Pena Nieto and Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard attend a press conference in Quebec City, Monday, June 27, 2016.

  • People protest against a visit by Mexico President Enrique Pena Nieto in Quebec City, Monday, June 27, 2016.

Partager
Tweeter
PUBLICITÉ
Partager
fermer
Image affichée

Suggérer une correction

 

Discussions