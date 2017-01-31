Le président Donald Trump choisit Neil Gorsuch pour le poste vacant à la Cour suprême
Le président américain Donald Trump a choisi le juge Neil Gorsuch pour pourvoir le poste vacant à la Cour suprême, un magistrat connu pour ses positions conservatrices, mais aussi pour sa défense du principe de révision judiciaire des décisions gouvernementales ainsi que des libertés religieuses.
Âgé de 49 ans, Me Gorsuch - originaire du Colorado - serait le plus jeune juge à joindre la Cour suprême depuis 1991 si sa nomination est approuvée par le Sénat. Les démocrates ont toutefois menacé de faire blocage.
M. Trump a dévoilé son choix au cours d'une allocution télévisée en direct de la Maison-Blanche, mardi soir. Il a ainsi rendu publique sa décision qui pourrait avoir le plus de conséquences depuis sa récente entrée en fonction.
Il a vanté les mérites de Me Gorsuch, mentionnant "ses compétences juridiques remarquables, son esprit brillant, sa discipline extraordinaire" capable, selon lui, de rallier un soutien "bipartisan".
Diplômé des universités de Columbia, Harvard et Oxford, Me Gorsuch a été greffier pour les juges à la Cour suprême Byron White et Antony Kennedy et a aussi travaillé pour une firme d'avocats reconnue de Washington.
Le magistrat a travaillé pendant deux ans au département de la Justice sous l'administration de George W. Bush, avant que ce dernier le nomme, en 2006, juge fédéral d'une Cour d'appel à Denver.
Le leader de la majorité au Sénat, Mitch McConnell, a salué par voie de communiqué la décision "remarquable" de M. Trump.
Le juge choisi par le président est connu pour ses vues sur les agences gouvernementales, qui ont selon lui trop de liberté quant à l'interprétation des lois. Dans l'une de ses décisions, il s'était rangé du côté de deux groupes qui ont réussi à remettre en cause les exigences de l'administration Obama voulant que les employeurs fournissent des assurances santé qui incluent les moyens de contraception.
Un procureur de Denver connu pour ses prises de bec avec les agents chargés de faire appliquer les lois, David Lane, a qualifié Me Gorsuch de juste et d'ouvert d'esprit.
"Il est un homme très, très intelligent. Ses penchants sont très conservateurs, mais il se qualifie pour être à la Cour suprême", a-t-il dit en entrevue.
Une ancienne juge de la Cour suprême du Colorado, Rebecca Love Kourlis , estime par ailleurs que Me Gorsuch a fait ses preuves pour ce qui est de rendre le système de justice plus accessible.
"Il croit que c'est très important que d'autres personnes que des avocats comprennent ce qu'il écrit", a-t-elle souligné.
M. Trump aurait fait son choix parmi trois juges fédéraux tous nommés par l'ancien président George W. Bush: Neil Gorsuch, Thomas Hardiman et William Pryor.
Chacun d'eux apparaissait sur la liste des 21 candidats potentiels au poste que M. Trump avait rendue publique durant sa campagne présidentielle.
Le neuvième siège de juge à la Cour suprême des États-Unis est vacant depuis la mort, en février 2016, du juge Antonin Scalia.
Barack Obama avait arrêté son choix sur le juge Merrick Garland, mais les sénateurs républicains avaient refusé de considérer sa candidature, arguant que le poste vacant devait être pourvu seulement après l'élection présidentielle de novembre.
Ce blocage avait suscité l'indignation de l'administration Obama et des démocrates du Congrès. Le leader de la minorité au Sénat, Chuck Schumer, a prévenu que les démocrates s'opposeraient à la décision de Donald Trump, peu importe la personne retenue.
