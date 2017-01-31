Trois Ã‰tats amÃ©ricains rejoignent le recours contre le dÃ©cret sur l'immigration
Estimant que ce dÃ©cret viole la libertÃ© de religion garantie par le Premier amendement de la Constitution amÃ©ricaine, le Massachusetts, New York et la Virginie ont rejoint aujourd'hui la bataille juridique enclenchÃ©e hier par l'Ã‰tat de Washington, qui a annoncÃ© qu'il allait saisir la justice fÃ©dÃ©rale pour tenter d'obtenir l'invalidation du dÃ©cret anti-immigration du prÃ©sident Donald Trump.
People hold signs outside the United States consulate during a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order travel ban in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, January 30, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
People sit in the street outside the United States consulate during a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order travel ban in Toronto, Ontario, Canada January 30, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
People walk towards the United States consulate (at rear) during a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order travel ban in Toronto, Ontario, Canada January 30, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
People sit in the street outside the United States consulate (at rear) during a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order travel ban in Toronto, Ontario, Canada January 30, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
People walk towards the United States consulate (at rear) during a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order travel ban in Toronto, Ontario, Canada January 30, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
A child holds a sign reading "Be Nice" during a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order travel ban, outside the United States consulate in Toronto, Ontario, Canada January 30, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
People take part in a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order travel ban outside the United States consulate in Toronto, Ontario, Canada January 30, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
TORONTO, CANADA - JANUARY 30 : Protesters gather at the Consulate of the United States of America, in Toronto on Monday, January 30, 2017. Protesters came out to demonstrate against a recent ban on travel, transit and immigration by people hailing from seven predominantly Muslim countries, enacted through an executive order by U.S. President Donald Trump. (Photo by Giordano Ciampini/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
TORONTO, CANADA - JANUARY 30 : Protesters gather at the Consulate of the United States of America, in Toronto on Monday, January 30, 2017. Protesters came out to demonstrate against a recent ban on travel, transit and immigration by people hailing from seven predominantly Muslim countries, enacted through an executive order by U.S. President Donald Trump. (Photo by Giordano Ciampini/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
TORONTO, CANADA - JANUARY 30 : Protesters gather at the Consulate of the United States of America, in Toronto on Monday, January 30, 2017. Protesters came out to demonstrate against a recent ban on travel, transit and immigration by people hailing from seven predominantly Muslim countries, enacted through an executive order by U.S. President Donald Trump. (Photo by Giordano Ciampini/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
TORONTO, CANADA - JANUARY 30 : Protesters gather at the Consulate of the United States of America, in Toronto on Monday, January 30, 2017. Protesters came out to demonstrate against a recent ban on travel, transit and immigration by people hailing from seven predominantly Muslim countries, enacted through an executive order by U.S. President Donald Trump. (Photo by Giordano Ciampini/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
TORONTO, CANADA - JANUARY 30 : Protesters gather at the Consulate of the United States of America, in Toronto on Monday, January 30, 2017. Protesters came out to demonstrate against a recent ban on travel, transit and immigration by people hailing from seven predominantly Muslim countries, enacted through an executive order by U.S. President Donald Trump. (Photo by Giordano Ciampini/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
TORONTO, CANADA - JANUARY 30 : Protesters gather at the Consulate of the United States of America, in Toronto on Monday, January 30, 2017. Protesters came out to demonstrate against a recent ban on travel, transit and immigration by people hailing from seven predominantly Muslim countries, enacted through an executive order by U.S. President Donald Trump. (Photo by Giordano Ciampini/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
TORONTO, CANADA - JANUARY 30 : Protesters gather at the Consulate of the United States of America, in Toronto on Monday, January 30, 2017. Protesters came out to demonstrate against a recent ban on travel, transit and immigration by people hailing from seven predominantly Muslim countries, enacted through an executive order by U.S. President Donald Trump. (Photo by Giordano Ciampini/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
TORONTO, CANADA - JANUARY 30 : Protesters gather at the Consulate of the United States of America, in Toronto on Monday, January 30, 2017. Protesters came out to demonstrate against a recent ban on travel, transit and immigration by people hailing from seven predominantly Muslim countries, enacted through an executive order by U.S. President Donald Trump. (Photo by Giordano Ciampini/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
TORONTO, CANADA - JANUARY 30 : Protesters gather at the Consulate of the United States of America, in Toronto on Monday, January 30, 2017. Protesters came out to demonstrate against a recent ban on travel, transit and immigration by people hailing from seven predominantly Muslim countries, enacted through an executive order by U.S. President Donald Trump. (Photo by Giordano Ciampini/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
TORONTO, CANADA - JANUARY 30 : Protesters gather at the Consulate of the United States of America, in Toronto on Monday, January 30, 2017. Protesters came out to demonstrate against a recent ban on travel, transit and immigration by people hailing from seven predominantly Muslim countries, enacted through an executive order by U.S. President Donald Trump. (Photo by Giordano Ciampini/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
TORONTO, CANADA - JANUARY 30 : Protesters gather at the Consulate of the United States of America, in Toronto on Monday, January 30, 2017. Protesters came out to demonstrate against a recent ban on travel, transit and immigration by people hailing from seven predominantly Muslim countries, enacted through an executive order by U.S. President Donald Trump. (Photo by Giordano Ciampini/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
TORONTO, CANADA - JANUARY 30 : Protesters gather at the Consulate of the United States of America, in Toronto on Monday, January 30, 2017. Protesters came out to demonstrate against a recent ban on travel, transit and immigration by people hailing from seven predominantly Muslim countries, enacted through an executive order by U.S. President Donald Trump. (Photo by Giordano Ciampini/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
