-
PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 25: Coco Rocha seen in the streets of Paris during Haute Couture Spring Summer 2017 Fashion Week on January 25, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Timur Emek/Getty Images)
-
PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 25: A guest seen in the streets of Paris during Haute Couture Spring Summer 2017 Fashion Week on January 25, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Timur Emek/Getty Images)
-
PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 25: A guest seen in the streets of Paris during Haute Couture Spring Summer 2017 Fashion Week on January 25, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Timur Emek/Getty Images)
-
PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 25: A model is wearing a blue coat, and black boots, outside the Elie Saab show, during Paris Fashion Week Haute Couture Spring Summer 2017, on January 25, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)
-
PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 25: A model is wearing a green scarf, and a black coat, outside the Elie Saab show, during Paris Fashion Week Haute Couture Spring Summer 2017, on January 25, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)
-
PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 25: Olivia Palermo wears black sunglasses, a black fur coat, a striped dress, and black heels, outside the Elie Saab show, during Paris Fashion Week Haute Couture Spring Summer 2017, on January 25, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)
-
PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 25: A model wears a black fur coat, outside the Jean Paul Gaultier show, during Paris Fashion Week Haute Couture Spring Summer 2017, on January 25, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)
-
Model seen in the streets of Paris during Chanel Haute Couture Spring Summer 2017 Fashion Week on January 25, 2017 in Paris, France.(Photo by Nataliia Petrova/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
-
Charlotte Free seen in the streets of Paris during Chanel Haute Couture Spring Summer 2017 Fashion Week on January 25, 2017 in Paris, France.(Photo by Nataliia Petrova/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
-
BERLIN, GERMANY - JANUARY 27: Barbora Ondrackova (czech fashion blogger) wearing a black cape Topshop, white button shirt Zara, navy denim jeans Paige, black overknees Stuart Weitzman, a black hat Topshop a black bag Chloe, a Chaenl brooch on January 27, 2017 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images)
-
PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 28: May Berthelot, Head of Legal at Videdressing.com and fashion blogger, is wearing a Newlook black aviator coat with fur, a Newlook skirt with floral print, an H&M black turtleneck sweater, Zara black thigh high boots, and a Chanel Boy bag, on January 28, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)
-
PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 29: May Berthelot, Head of Legal at Videdressing.com and fashion blogger, is wearing a Maison Michel gray hat, a The Kooples black leather perfecto jacket, a Newlook black dress with white collar, a Chanel 2.55 black bag, and Zara black boots, on January 29, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)
-
PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 29: A passerby wears a black scarf, a black coat, a red clutch, a white skirt with black dots, black pants, and sneaker shoes, on January 29, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)
-
BERLIN, GERMANY - 30 JANUARY: Nora Sophia Cisik wearing a black treddy coat, blue bag, tights, black boots, sunglasses on January 30, 2017 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images)
-
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 30: Colin Anderson is seen attending New York Men's Day at Dune Studios on January 30, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Matthew Sperzel/Getty Images)
-
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 30: Raffael Payr is seen attending New York Men's Day at Dune Studios wearing Reebok x Armani shoes and a Sasha Kanevski jumpsuit on January 30, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Matthew Sperzel/Getty Images)