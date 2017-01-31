PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 25: Coco Rocha seen in the streets of Paris during Haute Couture Spring Summer 2017 Fashion Week on January 25, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Timur Emek/Getty Images)

PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 25: A guest seen in the streets of Paris during Haute Couture Spring Summer 2017 Fashion Week on January 25, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Timur Emek/Getty Images)

PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 25: A guest seen in the streets of Paris during Haute Couture Spring Summer 2017 Fashion Week on January 25, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Timur Emek/Getty Images)

PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 25: A model is wearing a blue coat, and black boots, outside the Elie Saab show, during Paris Fashion Week Haute Couture Spring Summer 2017, on January 25, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 25: A model is wearing a green scarf, and a black coat, outside the Elie Saab show, during Paris Fashion Week Haute Couture Spring Summer 2017, on January 25, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 25: Olivia Palermo wears black sunglasses, a black fur coat, a striped dress, and black heels, outside the Elie Saab show, during Paris Fashion Week Haute Couture Spring Summer 2017, on January 25, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 25: A model wears a black fur coat, outside the Jean Paul Gaultier show, during Paris Fashion Week Haute Couture Spring Summer 2017, on January 25, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

Model seen in the streets of Paris during Chanel Haute Couture Spring Summer 2017 Fashion Week on January 25, 2017 in Paris, France.(Photo by Nataliia Petrova/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Charlotte Free seen in the streets of Paris during Chanel Haute Couture Spring Summer 2017 Fashion Week on January 25, 2017 in Paris, France.(Photo by Nataliia Petrova/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

BERLIN, GERMANY - JANUARY 27: Barbora Ondrackova (czech fashion blogger) wearing a black cape Topshop, white button shirt Zara, navy denim jeans Paige, black overknees Stuart Weitzman, a black hat Topshop a black bag Chloe, a Chaenl brooch on January 27, 2017 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images)

PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 28: May Berthelot, Head of Legal at Videdressing.com and fashion blogger, is wearing a Newlook black aviator coat with fur, a Newlook skirt with floral print, an H&M black turtleneck sweater, Zara black thigh high boots, and a Chanel Boy bag, on January 28, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 29: May Berthelot, Head of Legal at Videdressing.com and fashion blogger, is wearing a Maison Michel gray hat, a The Kooples black leather perfecto jacket, a Newlook black dress with white collar, a Chanel 2.55 black bag, and Zara black boots, on January 29, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 29: A passerby wears a black scarf, a black coat, a red clutch, a white skirt with black dots, black pants, and sneaker shoes, on January 29, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

BERLIN, GERMANY - 30 JANUARY: Nora Sophia Cisik wearing a black treddy coat, blue bag, tights, black boots, sunglasses on January 30, 2017 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 30: Colin Anderson is seen attending New York Men's Day at Dune Studios on January 30, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Matthew Sperzel/Getty Images)