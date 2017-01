A F/A-18E Super Hornet of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA-31) comes in to land onboard the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), in the Gulf August 12, 2014. Planes have been taking off from the USS George H.W. Bush (CVN77) to strike key positions taken over by the Islamic State fighters in Iraq. U.S. President Barack Obama has authorised air strikes to confront the Islamist fighters in various cities of Iraq. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed (MID-SEA - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNR | Hamad I Mohammed / Reuters