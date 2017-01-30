Le ministre Sajjan se fait rassurant sur les impacts militaires du décret Trump
Le ministre de la Défense ne croit pas que les militaires canadiens qui combattent les djihadistes en Irak soient plus à risque maintenant que le président américain a mécontenté les musulmans en décidant de restreindre l'entrée aux États-Unis des ressortissants de sept pays majoritairement musulmans.
Harjit Sajjan a expliqué lundi aux journalistes à Ottawa que la coalition est dirigée par les Américains, qui sont donc bien placés pour mesurer l'impact de cette décision sur les militaires en mission au Moyen-Orient. Le ministre a rappelé que l'Irak demeure toujours un pays dangereux, même si des progrès importants sont réalisés contre Daech (le groupe armé État islamique).
Le nouveau président américain, Donald Trump, a signé vendredi un décret-loi de 90 jours pour interdire l'entrée aux États-Unis de ressortissants de sept pays - l'Irak, l'Iran, la Libye, le Soudan, la Somalie, la Syrie et le Yémen.
Certains craignent que ce décret ne mécontente les forces irakiennes qui combattent Daech aux côtés de la coalition dirigée par les États-Unis. D'autres croient aussi que cette initiative pourrait alimenter le recrutement de nouveaux djihadistes. Daech et d'autres organisations terroristes n'ont d'ailleurs pas tardé à saluer, dans les médias sociaux, cette mesure du président Trump, qui démontre bien selon eux à quel point les États-Unis détestent les musulmans.
Selon certains médias aux États-Unis, l'état-major américain n'a même pas été consulté avant que le décret présidentiel ne soit signé, vendredi.
Le président Trump a par ailleurs signé samedi un autre décret-loi qui confie au secrétaire à la Défense, James Mattis, le mandat d'élaborer d'ici 30 jours une nouvelle stratégie pour lutter contre Daech.
Plus de 200 militaires canadiens se trouvent actuellement en Irak, où ils appuient les forces kurdes dans leur lutte contre Daech. Ce mandat prend fin en mars et l'état-major canadien élabore actuellement différents scénarios pour la prochaine phase de cette mission.
VOIR AUSSI:
People hold signs outside the United States consulate during a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order travel ban in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, January 30, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
People sit in the street outside the United States consulate during a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order travel ban in Toronto, Ontario, Canada January 30, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
People walk towards the United States consulate (at rear) during a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order travel ban in Toronto, Ontario, Canada January 30, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
People sit in the street outside the United States consulate (at rear) during a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order travel ban in Toronto, Ontario, Canada January 30, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
People walk towards the United States consulate (at rear) during a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order travel ban in Toronto, Ontario, Canada January 30, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
A child holds a sign reading "Be Nice" during a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order travel ban, outside the United States consulate in Toronto, Ontario, Canada January 30, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
People take part in a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order travel ban outside the United States consulate in Toronto, Ontario, Canada January 30, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
TORONTO, CANADA - JANUARY 30 : Protesters gather at the Consulate of the United States of America, in Toronto on Monday, January 30, 2017. Protesters came out to demonstrate against a recent ban on travel, transit and immigration by people hailing from seven predominantly Muslim countries, enacted through an executive order by U.S. President Donald Trump. (Photo by Giordano Ciampini/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
