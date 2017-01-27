Plus de 100 incendies de forêts brûlent toujours au Chili
Les flammes de plus de 100 incendies de forêt continuaient de se propager au Chili, des montagnes jusqu'à la côte Pacifique, détruisant les forêts, le bétail, et toutes les villes sur sa trajectoire, qui se rapproche dangereusement de la ville de Concepcion.
Les autorités disent avoir retrouvé un corps, vendredi, ce qui alourdit le bilan des morts à 11. Quelque 118 incendies sont toujours actifs et 53 d'entre eux sont maîtrisés.
-
Firefighters try to stop the fire as the worst wildfires in Chile's modern history are ravaging wide swaths of the country's central-south regions, in Santa Olga, Chile January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
View of a forest fire in Llico, 250 km south of Santiago, on January 27, 2017. Raging forest fires in central Chile have killed 11 people, displaced thousands and destroyed entire villages, the government said Thursday. / AFP / MARTIN BERNETTI (Photo credit should read MARTIN BERNETTI/AFP/Getty Images)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Les responsables espèrent que les faibles pluies et les températures plus basses leur permettront de reprendre le dessus. Mais les flammes se sont rendues près de deux édifices à condominiums à Concepcion, à quelque 500 kilomètres de la capitale de Santiago. Les résidents des condominiums ont utilisé des boyaux d'arrosage pour mouiller les rues en attendant que les pompiers arrivent et maîtrisent le brasier.
La présidente du Chili, Michelle Bachelet, a affirmé que les incendies de forêt étaient les pires de l'histoire du pays.
L'agence responsable des milieux forestiers, la CONAF, a indiqué que les incendies avaient détruit près de 360 000 hectares depuis le mois de novembre. La plupart de ce territoire a toutefois brûlé au cours des deux dernières semaines.
Le désastre a affecté environ 3000 personnes, bien que ce chiffre soit appelé à grimper alors que plusieurs villes isolées dans les forêts n'ont pas encore reçu l'aide des autorités.
Plus de 4000 pompiers tentent de combattre les flammes, mais l'ampleur du brasier a amené Mme Bachelet à décréter l'état d'urgence, à déployer des troupes et à réclamer de l'aide internationale.
Les États-Unis, la Colombie, le Mexique et la France ont prêté main-forte au pays. Le Canada, l'Autriche et l'Allemagne, notamment, devraient aussi fournir de l'aide.
