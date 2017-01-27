Les superbes photos de voyage du concours du National Geographic
Le National Geographic a dévoilé les finalistes de son plus récent concours de photos de voyage, et le résultat est à couper le souffle.
Parmi les milliers de clichés reçus, trois finalistes ont été annoncés pour chacune des six catégories : Action, Nature, Humain, Urbain, Portfolio et Vidéo.
«Les photos soumises à la compétition sont meilleures d’année en année, et 2017 ne fait pas exception à la règle», confie Pat Riddell du National Geographic Traveller.
Les gagnants seront annoncés le 28 février prochain à Londres, en Angleterre.
Le grand gagnant de la compétition sera envoyé en mission photo en Birmanie et en Islande pour le compte du magazine.
Découvrez ces clichés exceptionnels dans la galerie ci-dessous :
Catégorie : Porfolio Photographe : Daniel Burton Lieu : Botswana
Catégorie : Porfolio Photographe : Mario Adario Lieu : Éthiopie
Catégorie : Porfolio Photographe : Miguel De Freitas Lieu : Afrique du Sud
Catégorie : Action Photographe : Andrew Hone Lieu : Birmanie
Catégorie : Action Photographe : Sajith Buddikha Withanage Lieu : Sri Lanka
Catégorie : Action Photographe : David Candlish Lieu : Singapour
Catégorie : Nature Photographe : Daren Baker Lieu : Angleterre
Catégorie : Nature Photographe : Rashid Khaidanov Lieu : Irlande du Nord
Catégorie : Nature Photographe : Stuart Dunn Lieu : Oman
Catégorie : Humain Photographe : Francis Cox Lieu : Népal
Catégorie : Humain Photographe : Laura Dale Lieu : Mexique
Catégorie : Humain Photographe : Marco Pozzi Lieu : Inde
Catégorie : Urbain Photographe : Ben Goodwin Lieu : Brésil
Catégorie : Urbain Photographe : Matt Parry Lieu : Grèce
Catégorie : Urbain Photographe : Toby Trueman Lieu : Hong Kong
Cet article initialement publié sur le Huffington Post États-Unis a été traduit de l’anglais.