Les superbes photos de voyage du concours du National Geographic

Andrew Hone
Le National Geographic a dévoilé les finalistes de son plus récent concours de photos de voyage, et le résultat est à couper le souffle.

Parmi les milliers de clichés reçus, trois finalistes ont été annoncés pour chacune des six catégories : Action, Nature, Humain, Urbain, Portfolio et Vidéo.

«Les photos soumises à la compétition sont meilleures d’année en année, et 2017 ne fait pas exception à la règle», confie Pat Riddell du National Geographic Traveller.

Les gagnants seront annoncés le 28 février prochain à Londres, en Angleterre.

Le grand gagnant de la compétition sera envoyé en mission photo en Birmanie et en Islande pour le compte du magazine.

Découvrez ces clichés exceptionnels dans la galerie ci-dessous :

Les superbes photos de voyage du concours du National Geographic
  • Catégorie : Porfolio Photographe : Daniel Burton Lieu : Botswana

  • Catégorie : Porfolio Photographe : Mario Adario Lieu : Éthiopie

  • Catégorie : Porfolio Photographe : Miguel De Freitas Lieu : Afrique du Sud

  • Catégorie : Action Photographe : Andrew Hone Lieu : Birmanie

  • Catégorie : Action Photographe : Sajith Buddikha Withanage Lieu : Sri Lanka

  • Catégorie : Action Photographe : David Candlish Lieu : Singapour

  • Catégorie : Nature Photographe : Daren Baker Lieu : Angleterre

  • Catégorie : Nature Photographe : Rashid Khaidanov Lieu : Irlande du Nord

  • Catégorie : Nature Photographe : Stuart Dunn Lieu : Oman

  • Catégorie : Humain Photographe : Francis Cox Lieu : Népal

  • Catégorie : Humain Photographe : Laura Dale Lieu : Mexique

  • Catégorie : Humain Photographe : Marco Pozzi Lieu : Inde

  • Catégorie : Urbain Photographe : Ben Goodwin Lieu : Brésil

  • Catégorie : Urbain Photographe : Matt Parry Lieu : Grèce

  • Catégorie : Urbain Photographe : Toby Trueman Lieu : Hong Kong

Cet article initialement publié sur le Huffington Post États-Unis a été traduit de l’anglais.
 

