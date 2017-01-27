Huffpost Canada Quebec qc
Les magnifiques accessoires du défilé haute couture printemps-été 2017 d'Elie Saab (PHOTOS)

Les accessoires du défilé haute couture printemps-été 2017 d'Elie Saab ont été un enchantement pour les yeux. Des créations luxe et sophistiquées tout simplement à couper le souffle.

Les robes de princesses qui ont défilé étaient une véritable déclaration d'amour à l'Égypte de la grande époque comme en témoignent ces silhouettes aux nuances précieuses oscillant entre or, beige et rose des sables. Au programme: voiles, transparences, broderies et incrustations sublimes.

Et les accessoires n'étaient pas en reste. Le créateur libanais a misé sur des chaussures richement travaillées, aux talons le plus souvent hauts, mais jamais vertigineux.

Des bracelets de poignets et de mains qui terminent merveilleusement ces silhouettes riches. Et pour parachever le tout, des mini sacs luxueux qui font office de bijoux aussi.

Pour voir les accessoires magnifiques de ce défilé ci-dessous

