Diane Kruger: l'icône de mode a fait place à la femme sexy (PHOTOS)

Diane Kruger kicked off the promo tour with a book signing in LA for her new movie, "The Host," where she stars alongside Max Irons and Jake Abel. We love seeing Diane on the red carpet, and this movie means we'll be seeing a whole lot of red carpet style from the German actress. Showing off her svelte frame, Diane chose a look consisting of a Carven crop top and a Vanessa Bruno red leather skirt. This is just the first of the style setter's promotional looks.