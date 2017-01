Le bon côté: Ces parrains du trash métal ont vendu plus de 100 millions d'album et fournis des bandes The good: These godfathers of thrash metal have sold over 100 million albums and provided the soundtrack to just as many bush parties, drag races and witch hunts. The bad: As awesome as albums like 'Master of Puppets' were, it's been a commitment to stay loyal to Metallica. They've gone after Napster and made us watch Dave Mustaine weep in their therapy doc 'Some Kind of Monster.' Even worse, the band got together with aged art-zombie Lou Reed for the 'Lulu' album and attempted to tell us it was "awesome." (link)