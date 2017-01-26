Huffpost Canada Quebec qc
Ilona Lefébure et Jenaye Noah défilent pour Jean-Paul Gaultier

 |  Par Théophile Larcher
Publication: Mis à jour:
Telles mères, telles filles. Les filles des mannequins Estelle Lefébure et de Heather-Steward Whyte -respectivement ex-compagnes de David Hallyday et Yannick Noah- ont défilé pour Jean-Paul Gaultier ce mercredi 25 janvier à l'occasion de la Fashion Week parisienne.

En clôture de cette semaine de la mode, le couturier a présenté sa nouvelle collection printemps-été 2017 lors d'un défilé haute couture au siège de l'enseigne – situé au 325 rue Saint-Martin dans le 3ème arrondissement de Paris. Ilona Lefébure et Jenaye Noah en ont chacune fait part sur leur compte Instagram.


Merci @jpgaultierofficial pour l'incroyable defilé 💗 #hautecouture

A photo posted by @ilonasmet on


La mère d'Ilona Lefébure, Estelle Lefébure, a même partagé son admiration en postant une vidéo de sa fille.


I m so proud of you #fiere #pfw Merci pour ce magnifique show @jpgaultierofficial

A video posted by Estelle Lefebure (@estellelefebure66) on


Tellement fière de toi"


a big kiss to everyone that made today happen so beautifully 🌷💜💕 #JPG #pfw #couture #blessings

A video posted by J E N A Y E N O A H (@justjenaye) on


"Un gros bisou à tout ceux qui ont rendu cette journée merveilleuse possible"

Outre les mannequins, le défilé de Jean-Paul Gaultier a réuni un parterre impressionnant. Catherine Deneuve, Sylvie Vartan, Arielle Dombasle, Bérengère Krief, Cristina Cordula, Ana Giradot ou encore Marilou Berry ont toutes été aperçues:

Une habitude

Ce n'est pas la première fois que des défilés de la Fashion Week mettent en lumière des "fils et filles de". Pour Chanel, le mardi 24 janvier dernier, Karl Lagerfeld avait également fait, en clôture, défiler Lily-Rose Depp, fruit de l'union entre Vanessa Paradis et Johnny Depp.

À la Fashion Week de Milan, Dolce&Gabbana avait organisé un défilé autour du thème "Millenials 2.0". Les couturiers y ont fait défilé des mannequins, blogueurs et youtubeurs issus de la "génération Y". Étaient alors présents le fils de Jude Law, Rafferty Law (1996), la fille de Lionel Richie, Sofia Richie (1998), le fils de Pamela Anderson, Brandon Lee (1996), celui de Cindy Crawford, Presley Gerber (1997), le petit-fils de Bob Dylan, Levi Dylan (1994) ainsi que les 3 filles de Sylvester Stallone.


Discussions