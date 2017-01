"Les trois acrobates" by Marc Chagall is on display during a preview of Christie's Impressionist and Modern Art sales in New York, May 3, 2013. (EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP/Getty Images)

A woman looks at "The dance" (1950) painting by Russian-born and naturalized French painter Marc Chagall, during an exhibition entitled "Between war and peace", on February 20, 2013 at the Museum of Luxembourg in Paris. The event will be held from February 21 until July 21, 2013. (PIERRE VERDY/AFP/Getty Images)

A man takes a picture of the painting "Vava" from 1955 by Russian-French painter Marc Chagall on October 12, 2012 at the Art and Industry museum "La Piscine" in Roubaix, northern France. The painting is part of the exhibition "Marc Chagall: L'épaisseur des rêves" (the thickness of dreams). (PHILIPPE HUGUEN/AFP/Getty Images)

A woman looks at painting by Russian-born and naturalized French painter Marc Chagall, during an exhibition entitled "Between war and peace", on February 20, 2013 at the Museum of Luxembourg in Paris. The event will be held from February 21 until July 21, 2013. (PIERRE VERDY/AFP/Getty Images)

People visit "The Origins of the Master's Creative Language" exhibition of Marc Chagall`s works at the Tretyakov Gallery in Moscow, on July 10, 2012. The exhibition marks the 125th anniversary of Chagall`s birth. (ALEXANDER NEMENOV/AFP/GettyImages)

A woman looks at "The war" (1943) painting by Russian-born and naturalized French painter Marc Chagall, during an exhibition entitled "Between war and peace", on February 20, 2013 at the Museum of Luxembourg in Paris. The event will be held from February 21 until July 21, 2013. (PIERRE VERDY/AFP/Getty Images)

A woman looks at works by Russian-born and naturalized French painter Marc Chagall, during an exhibition entitled "Between war and peace", on February 20, 2013 at the Museum of Luxembourg in Paris. The event will be held from February 21 until July 21, 2013. (PIERRE VERDY/AFP/Getty Images)

A woman looks at painting by Russian-born and naturalized French painter Marc Chagall, during an exhibition entitled "Between war and peace", on February 20, 2013 at the Museum of Luxembourg in Paris. The event will be held from February 21 until July 21, 2013. (PIERRE VERDY/AFP/Getty Images)

Visitors walks next to "Double portrait au verre de vin", a painting by Marc Chagall as part of the exhibition "Marc Chagall, the Thickness of Dreams" in Roubaix, northern France, Friday, Oct 12, 2012. This exhibition has been organised by the Musee "La Piscine" and the Dallas Museum of Art, and takes place from Oct 13, 2012 to Jan 13, 2013. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler)

A woman looks at painting by Russian-born and naturalized French painter Marc Chagall, during an exhibition entitled "Between war and peace", on February 20, 2013 at the Museum of Luxembourg in Paris. The event will be held from February 21 until July 21, 2013. (PIERRE VERDY/AFP/Getty Images)

A woman looks at "Exodus" (1952-1966) painting by Russian-born and naturalized French painter Marc Chagall, during an exhibition entitled "Between war and peace", on February 20, 2013 at the Museum of Luxembourg in Paris. The event will be held from February 21 until July 21, 2013. (PIERRE VERDY/AFP/Getty Images)

A woman looks at a paper sculpture "Aleko scene II" by Russian-French painter Marc Chagall on October 12, 2012 at the Art and Industry museum "La Piscine" in Roubaix, northern France. The painting is part of the exhibition "Marc Chagall: L'épaisseur des rêves" (the thickness of dreams). (PHILIPPE HUGUEN/AFP/GettyImages)

A woman passes by a plaster sculpture "La vierge à l'enfant" (Madonna with child), 1952, by Russian-French painter Marc Chagall on October 12, 2012 at the Art and Industry museum "La Piscine" in Roubaix, northern France. The scumpture is part of the exhibition "Marc Chagall: L'épaisseur des rêves" (the thickness of dreams). (PHILIPPE HUGUEN/AFP/GettyImages)