Huffpost Canada Quebec qc
Édition: ca
Region: QC

Lily-Rose Depp: une vraie princesse dans cette robe de mariée lors du défilé Chanel haute couture (PHOTOS)

Publication: Mis à jour:
Imprimer

Ce matin, la maison de couture Chanel présentait son défilé haute couture printemps-été 2017 sous la nef du Grand Palais à Paris, transformé en Palais des Glaces faisant référence à la fameuse salle du Palais de Versailles. C'est Lily-Rose Depp qui a clos ce moment magique de mode vêtue de la fameuse robe de mariée.

C'est la tradition, les fameux défilés haute couture se terminent toujours par la fameuse robe de mariée, clou du spectacle qui nécessite des centaines d'heures de couture et de broderies à la main. Lily-Rose Depp affichait une création rose tendre aux multiples volants et broderies - absolument fascinante.

Voici Lily-Rose Depp aux côtés de Karl Lagerfeld, qui vient saluer le public, autre tradition des défilés.

lilyrose depp

Côté maquillage, la jeune femme affiche un teint très frais et presque dénué de maquillage. Un teint de rose pour une jeune mariée en fleur - les cheveux attachés et noués en un chignon de ballerine.

lilyrose depp

Derrière une traîne conférait à ce modèle haute couture des airs de princesse à la fille de Vanessa Paradis et Johnny Depp.

lilyrose depp

Quelles maisons ont l'appellation officielle Haute Couture?

La Haute Couture est une appellation exclusivement parisienne, édictée en 1945 et délivrée par le ministère de l'Industrie, qui est très prisée et quasiment inaccessible. Chaque année, ces fameuses maisons se réunissent et votent afin d'élire les griffes qualifiées de "membres invités", marques qui seront appelées à défiler dans le cadre restreint de ce prestigieux circuit.

Pourquoi la Haute Couture est-elle si particulière?

En haute couture, les modèles doivent répondre à des normes extrêmement strictes. Par exemple, chaque vêtement doit être une pièce unique, c'est-à-dire 100% originale, confectionnée sur mesure, à la main, et conçue dans les ateliers par un créateur permanent avec un nombre minimal de personnes! On dénombre à peu près 200 clientes régulières de Haute Couture dans le monde, en bref de vraies privilégiées.


Close
Le défilé Chanel haute couture printemps-été 2017
sur
  • Chanel - Spring Summer 2017 Runway - Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week

    PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 24: A model walks the runway at the Chanel Spring Summer 2017 fashion show during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week on January 24, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Catwalking/Getty Images)

  • Chanel : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring Summer 2017

    PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 24: A model walks the runway during the Chanel Spring Summer 2017 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 24, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

  • Chanel : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring Summer 2017

    PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 24: A model walks the runway during the Chanel Spring Summer 2017 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 24, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

  • Chanel : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring Summer 2017

    PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 24: A model walks the runway during the Chanel Spring Summer 2017 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 24, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

  • Chanel : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring Summer 2017

    PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 24: Model Bella Hadid walks the runway during the Chanel Spring Summer 2017 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 24, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

  • Chanel : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring Summer 2017

    PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 24: A model walks the runway during the Chanel Spring Summer 2017 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 24, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

  • Chanel : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring Summer 2017

    PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 24: A model walks the runway during the Chanel Haute Couture Spring Summer 2017 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 24, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Dominique Charriau/WireImage)

  • Chanel : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring Summer 2017

    PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 24: A model walks the runway during the Chanel Haute Couture Spring Summer 2017 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 24, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Dominique Charriau/WireImage)

  • Chanel - Spring Summer 2017 Runway - Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week

    PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 24: A model walks the runway at the Chanel Spring Summer 2017 fashion show during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week on January 24, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Catwalking/Getty Images)

  • Chanel - Spring Summer 2017 Runway - Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week

    PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 24: A model walks the runway at the Chanel Spring Summer 2017 fashion show during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week on January 24, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Catwalking/Getty Images)

  • Chanel : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring Summer 2017

    PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 24: A model walks the runway during the Chanel Haute Couture Spring Summer 2017 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 24, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Dominique Charriau/WireImage)

  • Chanel - Spring Summer 2017 Runway - Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week

    PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 24: A model walks the runway at the Chanel Spring Summer 2017 fashion show during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week on January 24, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Catwalking/Getty Images)

  • Chanel - Spring Summer 2017 Runway - Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week

    PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 24: A model walks the runway at the Chanel Spring Summer 2017 fashion show during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week on January 24, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Catwalking/Getty Images)

  • Chanel - Spring Summer 2017 Runway - Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week

    PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 24: A model walks the runway at the Chanel Spring Summer 2017 fashion show during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week on January 24, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Catwalking/Getty Images)

  • Chanel - Spring Summer 2017 Runway - Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week

    PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 24: A model walks the runway at the Chanel Spring Summer 2017 fashion show during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week on January 24, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Catwalking/Getty Images)

  • Chanel - Spring Summer 2017 Runway - Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week

    PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 24: A model walks the runway at the Chanel Spring Summer 2017 fashion show during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week on January 24, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Catwalking/Getty Images)

  • Chanel - Spring Summer 2017 Runway - Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week

    PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 24: A model walks the runway at the Chanel Spring Summer 2017 fashion show during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week on January 24, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Catwalking/Getty Images)

  • Chanel - Spring Summer 2017 Runway - Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week

    PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 24: A model walks the runway at the Chanel Spring Summer 2017 fashion show during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week on January 24, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Catwalking/Getty Images)

  • Chanel - Spring Summer 2017 Runway - Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week

    PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 24: A model walks the runway at the Chanel Spring Summer 2017 fashion show during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week on January 24, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Catwalking/Getty Images)

  • Chanel - Spring Summer 2017 Runway - Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week

    PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 24: A model walks the runway at the Chanel Spring Summer 2017 fashion show during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week on January 24, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Catwalking/Getty Images)

  • Chanel - Spring Summer 2017 Runway - Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week

    PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 24: A model walks the runway at the Chanel Spring Summer 2017 fashion show during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week on January 24, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Catwalking/Getty Images)

  • Chanel - Spring Summer 2017 Runway - Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week

    PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 24: A model walks the runway at the Chanel Spring Summer 2017 fashion show during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week on January 24, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Catwalking/Getty Images)

  • Chanel - Spring Summer 2017 Runway - Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week

    PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 24: A model walks the runway at the Chanel Spring Summer 2017 fashion show during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week on January 24, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Catwalking/Getty Images)

  • Chanel - Spring Summer 2017 Runway - Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week

    PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 24: A model walks the runway at the Chanel Spring Summer 2017 fashion show during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week on January 24, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Catwalking/Getty Images)

  • Chanel - Spring Summer 2017 Runway - Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week

    PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 24: A model walks the runway at the Chanel Spring Summer 2017 fashion show during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week on January 24, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Catwalking/Getty Images)

  • Chanel - Spring Summer 2017 Runway - Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week

    PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 24: A model walks the runway at the Chanel Spring Summer 2017 fashion show during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week on January 24, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Catwalking/Getty Images)

  • Chanel - Spring Summer 2017 Runway - Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week

    PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 24: A model walks the runway at the Chanel Spring Summer 2017 fashion show during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week on January 24, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Catwalking/Getty Images)

  • FASHION-FRANCE-CHANEL

    French and US actress and model Lily-Rose Melody Depp presents a creation for Chanel during the 2017 spring/summer Haute Couture collection on January 24, 2017 in Paris. / AFP / Patrick KOVARIK (Photo credit should read PATRICK KOVARIK/AFP/Getty Images)

  • Chanel : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring Summer 2017

    PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 24: A model walks the runway during the Chanel Spring Summer 2017 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 24, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

  • Chanel : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring Summer 2017

    PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 24: A model walks the runway during the Chanel Spring Summer 2017 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 24, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

  • Chanel : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring Summer 2017

    PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 24: A model walks the runway during the Chanel Spring Summer 2017 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 24, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

  • Chanel : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring Summer 2017

    PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 24: A model walks the runway during the Chanel Spring Summer 2017 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 24, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Partager
Tweeter
PUBLICITÉ
Partager
fermer
Image affichée



À lire aussi sur le HuffPost Québec

Close
Lily-Rose Depp
sur

  • CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 13: Cast of the movie 'La danseuse' Actress Lily-Rose Depp attends the 'I, Daniel Blake' premiere durinthe 69th annual Cannes Film Festival at the Palais des Festivals on May 13, 2016 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Foc Kan/FilmMagic)

  • CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 13: Cast of the movie 'La danseuse' Actress Lily-Rose Depp attends the 'I, Daniel Blake' premiere durinthe 69th annual Cannes Film Festival at the Palais des Festivals on May 13, 2016 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Foc Kan/FilmMagic)

  • 69th Cannes Film Festival - Ma Loute (Slack Bay) screening

    CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 13: French - US actress Lily-Rose Depp arrives for the screening of I, Daniel Blake at the 69th annual Cannes Film Festival in Cannes on May 13, 2016. (Photo by Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

  • FRANCE-CANNES-FILM FESTIVAL

    CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 13: Cast member Lily-Rose Melody Depp poses during a photocall for the film 'La danseuse' in competition for the category 'Un Certain Regard' at the 69th Cannes Film Festival on May 13, 2016 in Cannes, France. (Xinhua/Jin Yu via Getty Images)

  • CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 13: Actress Lily-Rose Depp attends the 'The Dancer' (La Danseuse) Photocall during the 69th annual Cannes Film Festival at the Palais des Festivals on May 13, 2016 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Dominique Charriau/WireImage)

  • NEW YORK, NY - MAY 02: Lily-Rose Depp attends 'Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology', the 2016 Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2016 in New York, New York. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

  • NEW YORK, NY - MAY 02: Actress Lily-Rose Depp attends the 'Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

  • Getty Images Portrait Studio Hosted By Eddie Bauer At Village At The Lift

    Lily-Rose Melody Depp of 'Yoga Hosers' poses for a portrait at the 2016 Sundance Film Festival Getty Images Portrait Studio Hosted By Eddie Bauer At Village At The Lift on January 24, 2016 in Park City, Utah

  • US-ENTERTAINMENT-SUNDANCE-film-PREMIERE-YOGA HOSERS

    Actress Lily-Rose Depp attends Yoga Hosers Premiere at Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 24, 2016. / AFP / Valerie MACON (Photo credit should read VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images)

  • Mademoiselle Prive Exhibition

    LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 12: Lily-Rose Depp attends the Mademoiselle Prive Exhibition at the Saatchi Gallery on October 12, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Chanel)

  • FASHION-FRANCE-CHANEL-CELEBS

    French-US actress and model Lily-Rose Depp poses before the Chanel 2016 Spring/Summer ready-to-wear collection fashion show, on October 6, 2015 at the Grand Palais in Paris. AFP PHOTO / FRANCOIS GUILLOT (Photo credit should read FRANCOIS GUILLOT/AFP/Getty Images)

  • Chanel : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2016

    PARIS, FRANCE - OCTOBER 06: Lily-Rose Depp attends the Chanel show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2016 on October 6, 2015 in Paris, France. (Photo by Dominique Charriau/WireImage)

  • Chanel : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2015/2016

    PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 07: Lily-Rose Depp attends the Chanel show as part of Paris Fashion Week Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2015/2016 on July 7, 2015 in Paris, France. (Photo by Dominique Charriau/WireImage)

  • CHANEL Paris-Salzburg 2014/15 Metiers d'Art Collection In New York City - Arrivals

    NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 31: Lily-Rose Depp attends the CHANEL Paris-Salzburg 2014/15 Metiers d'Art Collection in New York City at the Park Avenue Armory on March 31, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew H. Walker/WireImage)

  • CHANEL Paris-Salzburg 2014/15 Metiers d'Art Collection - Arrivals

    NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 31: Lily-Rose Depp attends the CHANEL Paris-Salzburg 2014/15 Metiers d'Art Collection at Park Avenue Armory on March 31, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

  • Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - September 10, 2014

    LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 10: Lily-Rose Melody Depp is seen on the set of 'Yoga Hosers' on September 10, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by TSM/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Partager
Tweeter
PUBLICITÉ
Partager
fermer
Image affichée

Suggérer une correction

 

Discussions