Lily-Rose Depp: une vraie princesse dans cette robe de mariée lors du défilé Chanel haute couture (PHOTOS)
Ce matin, la maison de couture Chanel présentait son défilé haute couture printemps-été 2017 sous la nef du Grand Palais à Paris, transformé en Palais des Glaces faisant référence à la fameuse salle du Palais de Versailles. C'est Lily-Rose Depp qui a clos ce moment magique de mode vêtue de la fameuse robe de mariée.
C'est la tradition, les fameux défilés haute couture se terminent toujours par la fameuse robe de mariée, clou du spectacle qui nécessite des centaines d'heures de couture et de broderies à la main. Lily-Rose Depp affichait une création rose tendre aux multiples volants et broderies - absolument fascinante.
Voici Lily-Rose Depp aux côtés de Karl Lagerfeld, qui vient saluer le public, autre tradition des défilés.
Côté maquillage, la jeune femme affiche un teint très frais et presque dénué de maquillage. Un teint de rose pour une jeune mariée en fleur - les cheveux attachés et noués en un chignon de ballerine.
Derrière une traîne conférait à ce modèle haute couture des airs de princesse à la fille de Vanessa Paradis et Johnny Depp.
Quelles maisons ont l'appellation officielle Haute Couture?
La Haute Couture est une appellation exclusivement parisienne, édictée en 1945 et délivrée par le ministère de l'Industrie, qui est très prisée et quasiment inaccessible. Chaque année, ces fameuses maisons se réunissent et votent afin d'élire les griffes qualifiées de "membres invités", marques qui seront appelées à défiler dans le cadre restreint de ce prestigieux circuit.
Pourquoi la Haute Couture est-elle si particulière?
En haute couture, les modèles doivent répondre à des normes extrêmement strictes. Par exemple, chaque vêtement doit être une pièce unique, c'est-à-dire 100% originale, confectionnée sur mesure, à la main, et conçue dans les ateliers par un créateur permanent avec un nombre minimal de personnes! On dénombre à peu près 200 clientes régulières de Haute Couture dans le monde, en bref de vraies privilégiées.
PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 24: A model walks the runway at the Chanel Spring Summer 2017 fashion show during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week on January 24, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Catwalking/Getty Images)
PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 24: Model Bella Hadid walks the runway during the Chanel Spring Summer 2017 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 24, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
French and US actress and model Lily-Rose Melody Depp presents a creation for Chanel during the 2017 spring/summer Haute Couture collection on January 24, 2017 in Paris. / AFP / Patrick KOVARIK (Photo credit should read PATRICK KOVARIK/AFP/Getty Images)
