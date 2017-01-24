Haute couture: Kendall Jenner et Bella Hadid magnifiques pour Chanel (PHOTOS)
Plus un défilé digne de ce nom sans Gigi Hadid, Bella ou Kendall Jenner. Pour sa présentation haute couture, Chanel a choisi de faire défiler Kendall Jenner et Bella Hadid. Les deux beautés brunes ont promené leurs longues silhouettes dans des tenues somptueuses du printemps-été prochain.
Le défilé inspiré du mouvement art-déco a eu lieu dans la nef du Grand Palais, couverte pour l'occasion de facettes de miroirs. Lily Rose Depp, égérie de la marque, a clos la présentation dans une robe de mariée rose pâle.
Bella Hadid et Kendall Jenner dans ces ensembles qui ont nécessité des dizaines d'heures de couture.
Quelles maisons ont l'appellation officielle Haute Couture?
La Haute Couture est une appellation exclusivement parisienne, édictée en 1945 et délivrée par le ministère de l'Industrie, qui est très prisée et quasiment inaccessible. Chaque année, ces fameuses maisons se réunissent et votent afin d'élire les griffes qualifiées de "membres invités", marques qui seront appelées à défiler dans le cadre restreint de ce prestigieux circuit.
Pourquoi la Haute Couture est-elle si particulière?
En haute couture, les modèles doivent répondre à des normes extrêmement strictes. Par exemple, chaque vêtement doit être une pièce unique, c'est-à-dire 100% originale, confectionnée sur mesure, à la main, et conçue dans les ateliers par un créateur permanent avec un nombre minimal de personnes! On dénombre à peu près 200 clientes régulières de Haute Couture dans le monde, en bref de vraies privilégiées.
-
PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 24: A model walks the runway at the Chanel Spring Summer 2017 fashion show during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week on January 24, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Catwalking/Getty Images)
PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 24: A model walks the runway during the Chanel Spring Summer 2017 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 24, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 24: A model walks the runway during the Chanel Spring Summer 2017 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 24, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 24: A model walks the runway during the Chanel Spring Summer 2017 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 24, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 24: Model Bella Hadid walks the runway during the Chanel Spring Summer 2017 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 24, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 24: A model walks the runway during the Chanel Spring Summer 2017 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 24, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 24: A model walks the runway during the Chanel Haute Couture Spring Summer 2017 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 24, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Dominique Charriau/WireImage)
PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 24: A model walks the runway during the Chanel Haute Couture Spring Summer 2017 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 24, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Dominique Charriau/WireImage)
PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 24: A model walks the runway at the Chanel Spring Summer 2017 fashion show during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week on January 24, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Catwalking/Getty Images)
PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 24: A model walks the runway at the Chanel Spring Summer 2017 fashion show during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week on January 24, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Catwalking/Getty Images)
PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 24: A model walks the runway during the Chanel Haute Couture Spring Summer 2017 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 24, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Dominique Charriau/WireImage)
PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 24: A model walks the runway at the Chanel Spring Summer 2017 fashion show during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week on January 24, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Catwalking/Getty Images)
PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 24: A model walks the runway at the Chanel Spring Summer 2017 fashion show during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week on January 24, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Catwalking/Getty Images)
PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 24: A model walks the runway at the Chanel Spring Summer 2017 fashion show during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week on January 24, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Catwalking/Getty Images)
PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 24: A model walks the runway at the Chanel Spring Summer 2017 fashion show during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week on January 24, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Catwalking/Getty Images)
PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 24: A model walks the runway at the Chanel Spring Summer 2017 fashion show during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week on January 24, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Catwalking/Getty Images)
PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 24: A model walks the runway at the Chanel Spring Summer 2017 fashion show during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week on January 24, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Catwalking/Getty Images)
PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 24: A model walks the runway at the Chanel Spring Summer 2017 fashion show during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week on January 24, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Catwalking/Getty Images)
PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 24: A model walks the runway at the Chanel Spring Summer 2017 fashion show during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week on January 24, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Catwalking/Getty Images)
PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 24: A model walks the runway at the Chanel Spring Summer 2017 fashion show during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week on January 24, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Catwalking/Getty Images)
PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 24: A model walks the runway at the Chanel Spring Summer 2017 fashion show during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week on January 24, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Catwalking/Getty Images)
PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 24: A model walks the runway at the Chanel Spring Summer 2017 fashion show during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week on January 24, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Catwalking/Getty Images)
PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 24: A model walks the runway at the Chanel Spring Summer 2017 fashion show during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week on January 24, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Catwalking/Getty Images)
PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 24: A model walks the runway at the Chanel Spring Summer 2017 fashion show during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week on January 24, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Catwalking/Getty Images)
PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 24: A model walks the runway at the Chanel Spring Summer 2017 fashion show during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week on January 24, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Catwalking/Getty Images)
PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 24: A model walks the runway at the Chanel Spring Summer 2017 fashion show during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week on January 24, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Catwalking/Getty Images)
PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 24: A model walks the runway at the Chanel Spring Summer 2017 fashion show during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week on January 24, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Catwalking/Getty Images)
French and US actress and model Lily-Rose Melody Depp presents a creation for Chanel during the 2017 spring/summer Haute Couture collection on January 24, 2017 in Paris. / AFP / Patrick KOVARIK (Photo credit should read PATRICK KOVARIK/AFP/Getty Images)
PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 24: A model walks the runway during the Chanel Spring Summer 2017 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 24, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 24: A model walks the runway during the Chanel Spring Summer 2017 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 24, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 24: A model walks the runway during the Chanel Spring Summer 2017 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 24, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 24: A model walks the runway during the Chanel Spring Summer 2017 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 24, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)