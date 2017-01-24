Trudeau explique sa stratégie face à l'administration Trump

First lady Michelle Obama and Sophie GrÃ©goire Trudeau walk through the White House as they follow their husbands President Barack Obama and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to the State Dinner in Washington, Thursday, March 10, 2016. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

President Barack Obama, right, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, both wave next to Sophie GrÃ©goire Trudeau, left, and first lady Michelle Obama, during a photograph at the White House during the State Dinner in Washington, Thursday, March 10, 2016. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama wait to greet Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Sophie GrÃ©goire Trudeau at the North Portico of the White House in Washington, Thursday, March 10, 2016, for a state dinner. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

President Barack Obama talks with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as they walk with their wives first lady Michelle Obama and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, inside the White House in Washington to begin the state dinner, Thursday, March 10, 2016. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

President Barack Obama toasts Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, left, during a State Dinner in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, March 10, 2016. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

National Basketball Association Commissioner Adam Silver and his wife Maggie Grise arrive for a State Dinner for Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Thursday, March 10, 2016, at the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

President Barack Obama, right, waves with from left, Sophie GrÃ©goire Trudeau, first lady Michelle Obama, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, as they pose for a photograph at the White House during the State Dinner in Washington, Thursday, March 10, 2016. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama greet Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Sophie GrÃ©goire Trudeau at the North Portico of the White House in Washington, Thursday, March 10, 2016, for a state dinner. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama greet Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Sophie GrÃ©goire Trudeau at the North Portico of the White House in Washington, Thursday, March 10, 2016, for a state dinner. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama wait for Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Sophie GrÃ©goire Trudeau to arrive at the North Portico of the White House in Washington, Thursday, March 10, 2016, for a state dinner. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama pose for a photo with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Sophie GrÃ©goire Trudeau at the North Portico of the White House in Washington, Thursday, March 10, 2016, as they arrive for a state dinner. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

State Department Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs Roberta Jacobson and her husband Jonathan arrive for a state dinner for Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Thursday, March 10, 2016, at the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Grant Hill and his wife Tamia arrive for a State Dinner for Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Thursday, March 10, 2016, at the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels and his wife Alice arrive for a state dinner for Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Thursday, March 10, 2016, at the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Grant Hill and his wife Tamia arrive for a State Dinner for Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Thursday, March 10, 2016, at the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of Calif., and her husband Paul arrive for a State Dinner for Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Thursday, March 10, 2016, at the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., arrives for a State Dinner for Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Thursday, March 10, 2016, at the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, and Kathryn Rand, left, arrive for a State Dinner for Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Thursday, March 10, 2016, at the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., and his wife Sharla arrive for a State Dinner for Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Thursday, March 10, 2016, at the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Peter Vigue arrive for a State Dinner for Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Thursday, March 10, 2016, at the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama wait to greet Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Sophie GrÃ©goire Trudeau as their motorcade arrives to the North Portico of the White House for a State Dinner in Washington, Thursday, March 10, 2016. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., and his wife Marcelle Leahy arrive for a State Dinner for Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Thursday, March 10, 2016, at the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Actor Michael J. Fox and his wife Tracy Pollan arrive for a State Dinner for Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Thursday, March 10, 2016, at the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Actor Michael J. Fox and his wife Tracy Pollan arrive for a State Dinner for Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Thursday, March 10, 2016, at the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Actor Michael J. Fox and his wife Tracy Pollan pose for a photograph as they arrive for a State Dinner for Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Thursday, March 10, 2016, at the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Actor Mike Myers and his wife Kelly arrive for a State Dinner for Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Thursday, March 10, 2016, at the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Actress Sandra Oh arrives for a State Dinner for Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Thursday, March 10, 2016, at the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Actor Ryan Reynolds and entertainer Blake Lively, arrive for a State Dinner for Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Thursday, March 10, 2016, at the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Actress Sandra Oh and Lev Rukhin arrive for a State Dinner for Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Thursday, March 10, 2016, at the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Actor Ryan Reynolds and entertainer Blake Lively, arrive for a State Dinner for Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Thursday, March 10, 2016, at the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Actor Mike Myers and his wife Kelly arrive for a State Dinner for Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Thursday, March 10, 2016, at the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Actor Mike Myers and his wife Kelly arrive for a State Dinner for Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Thursday, March 10, 2016, at the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

President Barack Obama, right, walks with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, as first lady Michelle Obama walks with Sophie GrÃ©goire Trudeau, left, inside the White House for a State Dinner in Washington, Thursday, March 10, 2016. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama wait to greet Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Sophie GrÃ©goire Trudeau at the North Portico of the White House in Washington, Thursday, March 10, 2016, for a state dinner. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama wait to greet Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Sophie GrÃ©goire Trudeau at the North Portico of the White House in Washington, Thursday, March 10, 2016, for a state dinner. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama wait to greet Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Sophie GrÃ©goire Trudeau at the North Portico of the White House in Washington, Thursday, March 10, 2016, for a state dinner. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama greet Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Sophie GrÃ©goire Trudeau at the North Portico of the White House in Washington, Thursday, March 10, 2016, for a state dinner. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama walk out to greet Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau at the North Portico of the White House in Washington, Thursday, March 10, 2016, for a state dinner. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama wait to greet Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau at the North Portico of the White House in Washington, Thursday, March 10, 2016, for a state dinner. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama pose for a photo with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Sophie GrÃ©goire Trudeau at the North Portico of the White House in Washington, Thursday, March 10, 2016, as they arrive for a state dinner. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama wait to greet Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, center, stepping out of his vehicle at the North Portico of the White House in Washington, Thursday, March 10, 2016, for a state dinner. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama greet Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Sophie GrÃ©goire Trudeau at the North Portico of the White House in Washington, Thursday, March 10, 2016, for a state dinner. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama greet Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau at the North Portico of the White House in Washington, Thursday, March 10, 2016, for a state dinner. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama greet Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Sophie GrÃ©goire Trudeau at the North Portico of the White House in Washington, Thursday, March 10, 2016, for a state dinner. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama greet Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Sophie GrÃ©goire Trudeau at the North Portico of the White House in Washington, Thursday, March 10, 2016, for a state dinner. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama pose for a photo with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Sophie GrÃ©goire Trudeau at the North Portico of the White House in Washington, Thursday, March 10, 2016, as they arrive for a state dinner. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama greet Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Sophie GrÃ©goire Trudeau at the North Portico of the White House in Washington, Thursday, March 10, 2016, for a state dinner. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama greet Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau at the North Portico of the White House in Washington, Thursday, March 10, 2016, for a state dinner. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

US President Barack Obama (2nd R) and First Lady Michelle Obama (2nd L) welcome Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau to the White House a State dinner in Washington on March 10, 2016. / AFP / Brendan SMIALOWSKI (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama greet Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau at the North Portico of the White House in Washington, Thursday, March 10, 2016, for a state dinner. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)