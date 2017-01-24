Huffpost Canada Quebec qc
Trudeau explique sa stratégie face à l'administration Trump

Le premier ministre Justin Trudeau a réitéré son appui au projet d'oléoducs Keystone XL, relancé par l'administration Trump.

En point de presse pour souligner la fin de la retraite de son Cabinet à Calgary, le premier ministre a fait savoir que ce sujet a été évoqué lors des deux discussions qu’il a eues jusqu’à maintenant avec le nouveau président américain.

M. Tudeau a indiqué qu’il appartenait maintenant à TransCanada et au gouvernement américain de discuter des modalités de mise en œuvre du projet de 8 milliards de dollars, qui vise à transporter le pétrole des sables bitumineux albertains jusqu'au Nebraska. Il devrait aussi rejoindre d'autres oléoducs alimentant des raffineries dans le golfe du Mexique et en Illinois.

J'ai souligné [à Donald Trump] que oui, je suis en faveur de ce projet, qui va amener de bons emplois pour les Albertains, de la croissance économique. […] L'Alberta a mis une limite absolue aux émissions de gaz à effets de serre qui va nous permettre de remplir nos responsabilités pour la lutte contre les changements climatiques.
- Justin Trudeau

Justin Trudeau estime qu' « on ne peut pas séparer l'économie et l'environnement au XXIe siècle. Les gens savent que nous devons bâtir de bons emplois et créer de la croissance économique tout en protégeant l'environnement, et c'est exactement ce que nous sommes en train de faire ».

Plus de détails suivront.

Discussions