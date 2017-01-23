Huffpost Canada Quebec qc
Dolan et Villeneuve vont-ils poursuivre la lancée des Québécois aux Oscars?

Deux Québécois pourraient commencer leur journée du bon pied, mardi matin, en apprenant qu'ils iront à la cérémonie des Oscars, le mois prochain.

Le film "Arrival", de Denis Villeneuve, est en bonne position pour récolter quelques nominations, notamment pour son actrice principale, Amy Adams, qui a déjà été nommée aux derniers Golden Globes. Denis Villeneuve lui-même accumule aussi les nominations, notamment aux British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA), aux Critics' Choice Awards, auprès de la Guilde américaine des réalisateurs et du côté de nombreuses associations de critiques de film. Mardi, il pourrait se glisser parmi les cinq cinéastes nommés dans la catégorie de la meilleure réalisation, et son film pourrait aussi faire partie des finalistes dans la catégorie du meilleur long métrage, qui peut compter jusqu'à 10 films.

De son côté, Xavier Dolan pourra espérer que sa troisième tentative sera la bonne pour atteindre les Oscars. Le jeune réalisateur avait déjà représenté le Canada à deux reprises dans la course à l'Oscar du meilleur film en langue étrangère, avec "J'ai tué ma mère" et "Mommy", mais ces films n'avaient pas été sélectionnés parmi les finalistes. On apprenait en décembre que son plus récent long métrage, "Juste la fin du monde", faisait partie de la liste des neuf demi-finalistes toujours dans la course. Il saura mardi s'il sera de la cérémonie le 26 février.

S'ils sont nommés, Denis Villeneuve et Xavier Dolan s'ajouteront aux nombreux Québécois qui ont eu l'occasion de fouler le tapis rouge au cours des dernières années. En voici quelques-uns :

2014: Jean-Marc Vallée _ "Dallas Buyers Club"

Le film de Jean-Marc Vallée avait permis à Matthew McConaughey et Jared Leto de se démarquer dans les catégories d'interprétation masculine. Jean-Marc Vallée, sous le pseudonyme John Mac McMurphy, avait récolté une nomination dans la catégorie du meilleur montage en compagnie de son collègue Martin Pensa. Le long métrage avait aussi été sélectionné parmi les neuf finalistes que comptait la catégorie du meilleur film cette année-là.

2013: Kim Nguyen _ "Rebelle"

Le long métrage de Kim Nguyen, tourné en République démocratique du Congo, s'est intéressé au parcours d'une adolescente enceinte, Komona, prise dans une révolution. Le film avait fait partie des finalistes dans la catégorie du meilleur film en langue étrangère.

2013: Yan England _ "Henry"

L'acteur Yan England est passé derrière la caméra pour offrir "Henry", un court métrage mettant en vedette Gérard Poirier. Le cinéaste s'était inspiré de son grand-père pour tourner cette histoire, sur un homme atteint de la maladie d'Alzheimer. Le film avait été en nomination dans la catégorie du meilleur court métrage.

2012: Philippe Falardeau _ "Monsieur Lazhar"

Philippe Falardeau a représenté le Canada dans la course à l'Oscar du meilleur film en langue étrangère, se taillant une place parmi les cinq finalistes, avec "Monsieur Lazhar". Le long métrage raconte l'histoire d'un homme originaire de l'Algérie qui remplace dans sa classe une enseignante qui s'est enlevé la vie. C'est finalement le film iranien "Une séparation", d'Asghar Farhadi, qui a remporté la statuette cette année-là.

2012: Patrick Doyon _ "Dimanche"

Le Québécois Patrick Doyon avait été finaliste dans la catégorie du meilleur court métrage d'animation grâce à "Dimanche", un voyage charmant dans l'imaginaire d'un enfant qui tente de trouver un moyen de se changer les idées au cours d'une pénible visite dominicale chez ses grands-parents en compagnie de ses parents.

2011: Denis Villeneuve _ "Incendies"

Denis Villeneuve n'en sera pas à son premier passage aux Oscars, en février, s'il obtient des nominations pour "Arrival". Le Québécois avait en effet été nommé dans la catégorie du meilleur film en langue étrangère, au gala de 2011, pour "Incendies", qui mettait en vedette Mélissa Désormeaux-Poulin, Maxim Gaudette et Rémy Girard.

2010: Patrice Vermette _ "The Young Victoria"

Avec "The Young Victoria" ("Victoria: Les jeunes années d'une reine"), de Jean-Marc Vallée, le directeur artistique québécois Patrice Vermette avait obtenu une nomination dans la catégorie de la meilleure direction artistique. Le trophée était cependant allé aux artisans de la mégaproduction "Avatar".

2004: Denys Arcand _ "Les invasions barbares"

C'est fort de deux nominations que Denys Arcand s'est présenté à la cérémonie des Oscars en 2004, grâce à son film "Les invasions barbares", suite du "Déclin de l'empire américain", qui l'avait aussi mené à la prestigieuse cérémonie. Le cinéaste n'a pas réussi à remporter l'Oscar du meilleur scénario original, mais il a mis la main sur le convoité prix du meilleur film en langue étrangère, un exploit qui n'a pas été répété par un Québécois depuis.

2004 : Benoît Charest _ "Les triplettes de Belleville"

Nommé dans la catégorie de la meilleure chanson originale pour "Belleville Rendez-vous", tirée du film d'animation "Les triplettes de Belleville", Benoît Charest, en compagnie notamment de la chanteuse Betty Bonifassi, avait enflammé la cérémonie en interprétant la pièce sur scène. C'est finalement "Into the West" du film "The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King" qui avait gagné dans la catégorie.

