Dolan et Villeneuve vont-ils poursuivre la lancée des Québécois aux Oscars?

Alicia Vikander holding her Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the film "The Danish Girl" arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Alicia Vikander kisses her Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the film "The Danish Girl", as she arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Alicia Vikander, winner for Best Supporting Actress for her role in "The Danish Girl", arrives at the Governors Ball following the 88th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

British actor Eddie Redmayne embraces Best Supporting Actress winner for "The Danish Girl" Alicia Vikander at the Governors Ball following the 88th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Best supporting actor Mark Rylance, "Bridge of Spies", Best actress Brie Larson, "Room", best actor Leonardo DiCaprio, "The Revenant" and best supporting actress Alicia Vikander, "The Danish Girl", react during the 88th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Best supporting actor Mark Rylance, "Bridge of Spies", Best actress Brie Larson, "Room", best actor Leonardo DiCaprio, "The Revenant" and best supporting actress Alicia Vikander, "The Danish Girl", pose during the 88th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Best supporting actor Mark Rylance, "Bridge of Spies", Best actress Brie Larson, "Room", best actor Leonardo DiCaprio, "The Revenant" and best supporting actress Alicia Vikander, "The Danish Girl", are seen dduring the 88th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Oscar winners for Best Supporting Actor Mark Rylance, Best Actress Brie Larson, Best Actor Leonardo DiCaprio and Best Supporting Actress Alicia Vikander (L-R) pose backstage at the 88th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Best Supporting Actor Mark Rylance (L), Best Actress Brie Larson, Best Actor Leonardo DiCaprio and Best Supporting Actress Alicia Vikander (R) pose with their Oscars backstage at the 88th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Alicia Vikander (R), winner for Best Supporting Actress for her role in "The Danish Girl", talks with Brie Larson, winner of the Oscar for Best Actress for her role in "Room", after the award ceremony at the 88th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Alicia Vikander, winner for Best Supporting Actress for her role in "The Danish Girl", celebrates with presenter J. K. Simmons backstage at the 88th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Alicia Vikander, winner for Best Supporting Actress for her role in "The Danish Girl", poses backstage at the 88th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Alicia Vikander, winner for Best Supporting Actress for her role in "The Danish Girl", reacts with presenter J. K. Simmons (R) backstage at the 88th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Alicia Vikander, winner for Best Supporting Actress for her role in "The Danish Girl", celebrates backstage at the 88th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Alicia Vikander (R), winner for Best Supporting Actress for her role in "The Danish Girl", arrives with presenter J. K. Simmons (2nd R) backstage at the 88th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Alicia Vikander, winner for Best Supporting Actress for her role in "The Danish Girl", celebrates backstage at the 88th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Alicia Vikander receives the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role in "The Danish Girl" at the 88th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Sweden's Alicia Vikander receives from J.K. Simmons (R) the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role in "The Danish Girl" at the 88th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Alicia Vikander receives the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role in "The Danish Girl" at the 88th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

