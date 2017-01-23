Dawn breaks over the U.S. Capitol, where U.S. President-elect Donald Trump will later be sworn in as the nation's 45th president, in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton - TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: President-elect Donald Trump (2ndR),and his wife Melania Trump (2ndL), are greeted by President Barack Obama and his wife first lady Michelle Obama, upon arriving at the White House on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Later in the morning President-elect Trump will be sworn in as the nation's 45th president during an inaugural ceremony at the U.S. Capitol.

Demonstrators protest against US President-elect Donald Trump before his inauguration on January 20, 2017, in Washington, DC. Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States Friday -- capping his improbable journey to the White House and beginning a four-year term that promises to shake up Washington and the world. / AFP / Jewel SAMAD (Photo credit should read JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images)

Members of law enforcement walk on Pennsylvania Avenue to prepare the Inauguration Day parade route for U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A woman holds an anti-U.S. President-elect Donald Trump placard during a rally in Tokyo, Japan, January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania depart Blair House for a church service before the 58th Presidential Inauguration in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

A Trump supporter photographs the U.S. Capitol as the sun rises on the National Mall before U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is to be sworn in in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2017. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

People stand on the inaugural stage as the Washington Monument is seen at dawn ahead of the 58th presidential inauguration in Washington, D.C, U.S., January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Daniel Acker/Pool

Kellyanne Conway, advisor to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, departs for a church service before the 58th Presidential Inauguration in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

A demonstrator against U.S. President-elect Donald Trump stands in the foreground of the U.S. Capitol on the National Mall before Trump is to be sworn in in Washington U.S., January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Supporters of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump gathers in the foreground of the Washington Monument on the National Mall prior to Trump's inauguration as the nation's 45th president in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Supporters of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump gather near the U.S. Capitol, where Trump will be sworn in as the nation's 45th president, in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: President-elect Donald Trump gives a thumbs up, as his wife Melania Trump (C), first lady Michelle Obama, upon arriving at the White House on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Later in the morning President-elect Trump will be sworn in as the nation's 45th president during an inaugural ceremony at the U.S. Capitol. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: (L-R) Ivanka Trump, Vanessa Trump, first lady Michelle Obama and Jared Kushner arrive on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. In today's inauguration ceremony Donald J. Trump becomes the 45th president of the United States. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Hillary Clinton and Bill Clinton arrive for the swering-in ceremony in front of the Capitol in Washington on January 20, 2017. / AFP / Timothy A. CLARY (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images)

Donald Trump, Jr., and Ivanka Trump arrive for the Presidential Inauguration of their father Donald Trump at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, January 20, 2017. / AFP / POOL / SAUL LOEB (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton greets Michelle Obama as former President Bill Clinton and former President George W. Bush look on at the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. In today's inauguration ceremony Donald J. Trump becomes the 45th president of the United States. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

The family of President-elect Donald Trump, son Barron (top), daughter Tiffany and son Eric (2nd row), daughter Ivanka and son Donald Jr., arrive on the platform at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2017, before the swearing-in ceremony of US President-elect Donald Trump. / AFP / Mandel NGAN (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Melania Trump arrives on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. In today's inauguration ceremony Donald J. Trump becomes the 45th president of the United States. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and former US President Bill Clinton arrive on the West Front of the US Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Donald Trump took the first ceremonial steps before being sworn in as the 45th president of the United States Friday -- ushering in a new political era that has been cheered and feared in equal measure. / AFP / POOL / Win McNamee (Photo credit should read WIN MCNAMEE/AFP/Getty Images)

Former Us President George W Bush (C) and Democratic party candidate Hillary Clinton (R) arrive for the swering-in ceremony of newly elected US President Donald Trump in front of the Capitol in Washington on January 20, 2017. / AFP / Timothy A. CLARY (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images)

US President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama kiss as they prepare to greet President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania to the White House in Washington, DC January 20, 2017. / AFP / JIM WATSON (Photo credit should read JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)

A man holds a sign before the start of the Presidential Inauguration of Donald Trump at Freedom Plaza on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States Friday -- capping his improbable journey to the White House and beginning a four-year term that promises to shake up Washington and the world. / AFP / Joshua LOTT (Photo credit should read JOSHUA LOTT/AFP/Getty Images)

People arrive for the inauguration of Donald Trump on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States Friday -- capping his improbable journey to the White House and beginning a four-year term that promises to shake up Washington and the world. / AFP / DOMINICK REUTER (Photo credit should read DOMINICK REUTER/AFP/Getty Images)

People wait for the inauguration ceremonies to swear in Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Spectators wait in the rain for the inauguration ceremonies swearing in Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States on the West front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: President Elect Donald Trump arrives on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. In today's inauguration ceremony Donald J. Trump becomes the 45th president of the United States. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

A demonstrator holds a banner during a protest against the inauguration of Donald Trump as U.S. President, outside the U.S. embassy in London, Britain, January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Senator Ted Cruz greets a guest at the inauguration ceremonies to swear in Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders arrives at the inauguration ceremonies swearing in Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States on the West front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren arrives for the inauguration ceremonies swearing in Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States on the West front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

U.S. Vice President-elect Mike Pence takes the oath of office during the 58th presidential inauguration in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. Donald Trump will become the 45th president of the United States today, in a celebration of American unity for a country that is anything but unified. Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Vice President Mike Pence takes the oath of office from Supreme Court Clarence Thomas as wife Karen Pence holds a bible on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. In today's inauguration ceremony Donald J. Trump becomes the 45th president of the United States. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Supreme Court Justice John Roberts (2L) administers the oath of office to U.S. President Donald Trump (L) as his wife Melania Trump holds the Bible and son Barron Trump looks on, on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. In today's inauguration ceremony Donald J. Trump becomes the 45th president of the United States. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

First lady Melania Trump looks at her son Barron after her husband Donald J Trump was sworn-in as the 45th President of the United States on the West front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

President Donald Trump delivers his speech at the inauguration ceremonies as the 45th president of the United States on the West front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

US President Donald Trump waves after his speech during the Presidential Inauguration at the US Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S., January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Saul Loeb/Pool

US President Donald Trump salutes the crowd after the swearing-in ceremony as 45th President of the USA in front of the Capitol in Washington on January 20, 2017. / AFP / Timothy A. CLARY (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images)

Participants march in period costume during the inaugural parade following U.S. President Donald Trump's swearing in at the Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Senators including John McCain and Bernie Sanders arrive for the inauguration ceremonies to swear in Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

President Donald Trump waves as he walks with first lady Melania Trump and son Barron during the inauguration parade on Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Evan Vucci/Pool

U.S. President Donald Trump waves as he and his son Barron walk during the inaugural Parade in Washington, January 20, 2017. Donald Trump was sworn in earlier as the 45th President of the United States. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

U.S. President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and son Barron walk during the inaugural parade from the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Pool

Newly inaugurated U.S. Vice President Mike Pence looks out the window of his limousine during the inauguration parade in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walk along Pennsylvania Avenue during the inaugural parade from the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

The U.S. Army band "Pershing's Own" marches in the parade carrying U.S. President Donald Trump following his inauguration in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

U.S. President Donald Trump waves as he and his wife Melania walk during the inaugural Parade in Washington, January 20, 2017. Donald Trump was sworn in earlier as the 45th President of the United States. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

US President Donald Trump stands with First Lady Melania Trump at the Capitol Building before departing for the parade after Trump is sworn in on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. on January 20, 2017. REUTERS/John Angelillo/Pool

U.S. President Donald Trump's armored limousine is escorted for the inaugural parade in Washington, January 20, 2017. Donald Trump was sworn in as 45th President of the United States. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Students hold a walk-out and rally in protest to U.S. President Donald Trump's inauguration in Seattle, Washington, U.S. January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Socialist Seattle City Councilwoman Kshama Sawant speaks at student walk-out rally in protest to U.S. President Donald Trump's inauguration in Seattle, Washington, U.S. January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

A person in a Guy Fawkes mask is pictured as students hold a walk-out and rally in protest to U.S. President Donald Trump's inauguration in Seattle, Washington, U.S. January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Demonstrators protest following the inauguration of Donald Trump on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Today Trump became the 45th president of the United States. (Photo by Jessica Kourkounis/Getty Images)