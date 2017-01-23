Ajout de 10 lits en santé mentale pour des sans-abri à Montréal
L'Accueil Bonneau offrira dès février de l'hébergement et des soins en santé mentale pour les sans-abri, a appris Radio-Canada, en collaboration avec le CHUM et le CIUSSS du Centre-Sud-de-l'Île-de-Montréal.
Un texte de Jean-Philippe Robillard
L'organisme s'inspire de ce qui se fait depuis quelques années à la Mission Old Brewery, où un programme mis sur pied en partenariat avec le CHUM permet aux itinérants qui fréquentent l'établissement et qui ont des problèmes de santé mentale d'avoir un suivi médical et psychosocial sur place.
À l'Accueil Bonneau, 10 lits seront réservés au programme PRISM.
L'organisme offrira, à l'instar de la Mission Old Brewery, des séjours de six à huit semaines aux sans-abri dans le besoin. Ils auront alors accès à des intervenants sociaux et du personnel médical de même qu'à de l'hébergement, selon le directeur général de l'Accueil Bonneau, Aubin Boudreau.
« C'est une première, explique-t-il. Il va y avoir naturellement un psychiatre, le docteur Olivier Farmer, une infirmière prêtée par le CIUSS, un travailleur social du CIUSS et un intervenant psychosocial de l'Accueil Bonneau. »
M. Boudreau ajoute que cette forme d'aide était devenue essentielle, puisque environ 75 % des 800 personnes qui fréquentent l'Accueil Bonneau ont des problèmes de santé mentale sévères.
C'était crucial pour l'Accueil Bonneau. Ces gens-là, souvent, ne veulent pas aller dans le réseau de la santé, ne veulent pas aller dans les hôpitaux. Donc, des ressources comme l'Accueil Bonneau, c'est plus intéressant pour eux.
- Aubin Boudreau, directeur général de l'Accueil Bonneau
Avec ce projet pilote d'un an, l'Accueil Bonneau souhaite aider les itinérants souffrant de problèmes de santé mentale à sortir de la rue, à intégrer un logement et à entreprendre un suivi dans le réseau de la santé. Annuellement, on prévoit venir en aide à une soixantaine de personnes.
Toucher plus d'itinérants
Le directeur adjoint des programmes en santé mentale et en dépendance au CIUSSS du Centre-Sud-de-l'Île-de-Montréal, Jason Champagne, affirme que le réseau de la santé va ainsi pouvoir aider un plus grand nombre d'itinérants dans le besoin.
« Ce sont souvent des gens qui sont très hypothéqués au niveau de la santé physique, de la santé mentale, explique-t-il. Donc, grâce à ce projet-là, nous allons pouvoir toucher une clientèle qu'on ne touche pas actuellement. »
Le coût du projet est évalué à 200 000 $. « On a espoir que le gouvernement prendra la relève pour pérenniser le projet par la suite », ajoute Aubin Boudreau de l'Accueil Bonneau.
Le psychiatre Olivier Farmer, qui a créé le programme, estime d'ailleurs que ce modèle d'intervention est avantageux pour l'État québécois. « Les coûts associés sont vraiment faibles, de l'ordre de 2000 $ à 2500 $ par épisode de soins, et quelqu'un qui est dans la rue coûte au système 50 000 $ », selon lui.
L'Accueil Bonneau est le troisième refuge pour sans-abri à Montréal à offrir le programme PRISM.
Le programme PRISM
Le programme a vu le jour en 2014 à la suite d'une entente avec le CHUM et la Mission Old Brewery. À la Mission Old Brewery, on compte 18 lits pour les hommes et 10 lits pour les femmes réservés au programme PRISM. Environ 160 personnes bénéficient annuellement de ce programme qui a un taux de succès de 67 %.
Des discussions sont en cours avec la Mission Bon Accueil pour que l'organisme mette en place un tel service.
