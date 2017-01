Donald Trump était "complètement obsédé" par Kristen Stewart

So chic and classic.

She even manages to make this ultra-feminine frock look totally badass.

She's also unknowingly posing like a fashion pro.

Seriously, her casual menswear-inspired look is cooler than anything we even own.

The sheer trend looks good on her.

Blue is the warmest colour on KStew.

And those loafers tho!

Even though she may or may not have suffered a wardrobe malfunction, she still looked amazing.

She clearly appreciates the finer things in life.

It's like she's wearing high fashion armour.

It's not easy to rock something so bright, unless you're Kristen Stewart, of course.

Impressive.

So good.

And yes, they're Chanel.

She basically made a sparkly sweatsuit look perfectly at home on the red carpet.

Yes, Chanel sneakers! SO MUCH FASHION.

Chanel, obvs.

Not an easy feat. But the fact that they're (you know it) Chanel doesn't hurt.

Move over Chrissy Teigen and Jennifer Lopez!

She's basically a real-life Chanel campaign.

#FashionFriendshipGoals

So good!

Her stare! The strands of hair passing perfectly over her face!

WERK.

Also, her attention to detail is amazing -- just look at how perfectly those shoes match her outfit!

A girl needs a good pair of fancy shorts!

So fun!

And looked super hot.

#NailedIt