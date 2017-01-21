Huffpost Canada Quebec qc
Ã‰dition: ca
Region: QC

"Virons Trump" : les anti-trump crient leur colÃ¨re dans plusieurs pays (VIDÃ‰O)

 |  Par Agence France Presse
Publication: Mis Ã  jour:
Imprimer

"Virons Trump" : en Ã©cho Ã  la "Marche des femmes" de Washington, des dizaines de milliers de personnes se sont rassemblÃ©es samedi dans plusieurs villes du monde, dont Sydney, Londres ou Paris, contre l'arrivÃ©e de Donald Trump la veille Ã  la Maison Blanche.

Comme aux Etats-Unis, oÃ¹ quelque 200.000 personnes Ã©taient attendues notamment Ã  Washington, une grande manifestation a eu lieu Ã  Londres sur l'emblÃ©matique Trafalgar Square. Les rues environnantes Ã©taient noires de monde, les organisateurs revendiquant 100.000 participants.

Parmi eux et comme de nombreux autres ailleurs dans le monde, Hannah Bryant, une employÃ©e de musÃ©e, portait un "pussy hat", un bonnet rose Ã  oreilles de chats spÃ©cialement tricotÃ© pour l'occasion et devenu le symbole de l'opposition Ã  Donald Trump.

Le terme "pussy" dÃ©signe en anglais un chat ou un sexe fÃ©minin. C'est ce mot que Donald Trump avait utilisÃ© dans une vidÃ©o qui avait fait scandale en octobre, oÃ¹ le milliardaire se vantait de pouvoir se payer les femmes qu'il voulait et de les "attraper par la chatte".

"Je veux que la majoritÃ© des AmÃ©ricains qui n'ont pas votÃ© pour lui sachent qu'on les soutient dans le monde entier", a dÃ©clarÃ© Ã  l'AFP Oliver Powell, un acteur de 31 ans.

D'autres espÃ©raient un sursaut. "Pour moi cette manifestation porte un message d'espoir", a ainsi estimÃ© Sarah Macdonald, une cheffe d'entreprise de 51 ans. "Ca va galvaniser les partis progressistes, dÃ©mocrates et les partis de gauche qui dans ce pays ont connu l'Ã©chec dans les urnes. Qu'est-ce qu'il nous reste ? Manifester".

Les "pussy hats" Ã©taient de mise aussi Ã  Amsterdam, oÃ¹ quelque 4.000 personnes ont chantÃ© ou Ã©changÃ© des cÃ¢lins gratuits ("free hugs") devant le consulat amÃ©ricain.

Certains ont brandi des banderoles clamant en anglais "+Pussies+ contre la haine, le racisme, le sexisme et la peur", "Make America sane again" ("Rendre Ã  l'AmÃ©rique sa raison", en rÃ©fÃ©rence au slogan de Trump durant la campagne Ã©lectorale) ou encore "Femmes, pas objets", selon la page Facebook de lâ€™Ã©vÃ©nement.

A Paris, ils Ã©taient environ 2.000 sur le parvis du TrocadÃ©ro pour protester contre "tout ce que Trump reprÃ©sente" et dÃ©fendre les droits des femmes, au milieu de drapeaux amÃ©ricains et de "pussy hats".

"Les droits de l'Homme sont aussi ceux des femmes", "respect", "libertÃ©, Ã©galitÃ©, sororitÃ©", "capitalisme, sexisme, assassins", proclamaient des pancartes en anglais et en franÃ§ais,

'Menteur en chef'

BrÃ©silienne de 39 ans, Andreia Rossi, est venue protester "contre tout ce que Trump reprÃ©sente, contre le fascisme, l'extrÃªme droite. C'est trÃ¨s dangereux, il a menti Ã  ceux qui l'ont Ã©lu et Ã§a peut arriver en France".

"Trump, Liar in chief" ("Trump, menteur en chef"), proclamait aussi une pancarte d'une autre manifestation en France, Ã  Marseille (sud-est).

Emanant au dÃ©part d'un simple appel sur Facebook d'une retraitÃ©e amÃ©ricaine, la marche a trouvÃ© Ã©cho un peu partout en Europe.

A GenÃ¨ve, quelque 2.500 hommes et femmes de tous Ã¢ges ont bravÃ© le froid aussi pour clamer en anglais "Des ponts pas des murs", "DÃ©sobÃ©issance", "La rÃ©sistance est un devoir quand l'injustice devient la loi" ou encore "Le changement climatique est rÃ©el" sur des pancartes.

A Berlin, environ 700 personnes se sont retrouvÃ©es devant la porte de Brandebourg, en face de l'ambassade des Etats-Unis, pour chanter notamment "The people united will not be defeated" (le peuple uni ne sera pas vaincu).

A Rome, entre 400 et 500 femmes se sont rassemblÃ©es devant le PanthÃ©on et quelque 700 Ã  Barcelone, oÃ¹ certaines portaient des pancartes avec des slogans en anglais comme "He is not my president" (Il n'est pas mon prÃ©sident).

"Trump est une honte pour lâ€™AmÃ©rique", "Non Ã  la violence contre les femmes", proclamaient Ã  Lisbonne des pancartes agitÃ©es par plusieurs centaines dâ€™AmÃ©ricains et Portugais devant lâ€™ambassade des Etats-Unis.

A Prague, le jeune chanteur Adam Misik, idole des teenagers tchÃ¨ques, a entonnÃ© la chanson "Let It Be" des Beatles, reprise en choeur par les quelque 300 manifestants qui brandissaient des caricatures de Trump et du prÃ©sident russe Vladimir Poutine.

En Afrique du Sud, une centaine de personnes s'est mobilisÃ©e Ã  Durban, scandant notamment "dans notre AmÃ©rique, nous sommes tous Ã©gaux".

Auparavant, l'Australie et la Nouvelle-ZÃ©lande avaient ouvert le bal avec des milliers de personnes Ã  Sydney et Melbourne, ainsi qu'Ã  Wellington et Auckland, pour protester contre le mÃ©pris montrÃ© selon elles rÃ©guliÃ¨rement par Trump envers les femmes.

Abonnez-vous Ã  notre page sur Facebook
Suivez-nous sur Twitter

VOIR AUSSI

Close
La journÃ©e de l'investiture de Donald Trump
sur

  • Dawn breaks over the U.S. Capitol, where U.S. President-elect Donald Trump will later be sworn in as the nation's 45th president, in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton - TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

  • Donald And Melania Trump Arrive At White House Ahead Of Inauguration

    WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: President-elect Donald Trump (2ndR),and his wife Melania Trump (2ndL), are greeted by President Barack Obama and his wife first lady Michelle Obama, upon arriving at the White House on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Later in the morning President-elect Trump will be sworn in as the nation's 45th president during an inaugural ceremony at the U.S. Capitol.

  • Demonstrators protest against US President-elect Donald Trump before his inauguration on January 20, 2017, in Washington, DC. Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States Friday -- capping his improbable journey to the White House and beginning a four-year term that promises to shake up Washington and the world. / AFP / Jewel SAMAD (Photo credit should read JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images)

  • Members of law enforcement walk on Pennsylvania Avenue to prepare the Inauguration Day parade route for U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

  • A woman holds an anti-U.S. President-elect Donald Trump placard during a rally in Tokyo, Japan, January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

  • U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania depart Blair House for a church service before the 58th Presidential Inauguration in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

  • A Trump supporter photographs the U.S. Capitol as the sun rises on the National Mall before U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is to be sworn in in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2017. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

  • People stand on the inaugural stage as the Washington Monument is seen at dawn ahead of the 58th presidential inauguration in Washington, D.C, U.S., January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Daniel Acker/Pool

  • Kellyanne Conway, advisor to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, departs for a church service before the 58th Presidential Inauguration in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

  • A demonstrator against U.S. President-elect Donald Trump stands in the foreground of the U.S. Capitol on the National Mall before Trump is to be sworn in in Washington U.S., January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

  • Supporters of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump gathers in the foreground of the Washington Monument on the National Mall prior to Trump's inauguration as the nation's 45th president in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

  • USA-TRUMP/INAUGURATION

    Supporters of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump gather near the U.S. Capitol, where Trump will be sworn in as the nation's 45th president, in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

  • Donald And Melania Trump Arrive At White House Ahead Of Inauguration

    WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: President-elect Donald Trump gives a thumbs up, as his wife Melania Trump (C), first lady Michelle Obama, upon arriving at the White House on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Later in the morning President-elect Trump will be sworn in as the nation's 45th president during an inaugural ceremony at the U.S. Capitol. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

  • Donald And Melania Trump Arrive At White House Ahead Of Inauguration

    WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: President-elect Donald Trump (2ndR),and his wife Melania Trump (2ndL), are greeted by President Barack Obama and his wife first lady Michelle Obama, upon arriving at the White House on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Later in the morning President-elect Trump will be sworn in as the nation's 45th president during an inaugural ceremony at the U.S. Capitol.

  • Donald Trump Is Sworn In As 45th President Of The United States

    WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: (L-R) Ivanka Trump, Vanessa Trump, first lady Michelle Obama and Jared Kushner arrive on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. In today's inauguration ceremony Donald J. Trump becomes the 45th president of the United States. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

  • us-politics-INAUGURATION-SWEARING IN

    Hillary Clinton and Bill Clinton arrive for the swering-in ceremony in front of the Capitol in Washington on January 20, 2017. / AFP / Timothy A. CLARY (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images)

  • US-POLITICS-TRUMP-INAUGURATION-PREPARATIONS

    Donald Trump, Jr., and Ivanka Trump arrive for the Presidential Inauguration of their father Donald Trump at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, January 20, 2017. / AFP / POOL / SAUL LOEB (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

  • Donald Trump Is Sworn In As 45th President Of The United States

    WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton greets Michelle Obama as former President Bill Clinton and former President George W. Bush look on at the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. In today's inauguration ceremony Donald J. Trump becomes the 45th president of the United States. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

  • US-POLITICS-TRUMP-INAUGURATION-PREPARATIONS-SWEARING IN

    The family of President-elect Donald Trump, son Barron (top), daughter Tiffany and son Eric (2nd row), daughter Ivanka and son Donald Jr., arrive on the platform at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2017, before the swearing-in ceremony of US President-elect Donald Trump. / AFP / Mandel NGAN (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

  • Donald Trump Is Sworn In As 45th President Of The United States

    WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Melania Trump arrives on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. In today's inauguration ceremony Donald J. Trump becomes the 45th president of the United States. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

  • US-POLITICS-TRUMP-INAUGURATION-SWEARING IN

    Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and former US President Bill Clinton arrive on the West Front of the US Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Donald Trump took the first ceremonial steps before being sworn in as the 45th president of the United States Friday -- ushering in a new political era that has been cheered and feared in equal measure. / AFP / POOL / Win McNamee (Photo credit should read WIN MCNAMEE/AFP/Getty Images)

  • Donald Trump Is Sworn In As 45th President Of The United States

    WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Melania Trump arrives on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. In today's inauguration ceremony Donald J. Trump becomes the 45th president of the United States. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

  • US-POLITICS-INAUGURATION-SWEARING IN

    Former Us President George W Bush (C) and Democratic party candidate Hillary Clinton (R) arrive for the swering-in ceremony of newly elected US President Donald Trump in front of the Capitol in Washington on January 20, 2017. / AFP / Timothy A. CLARY (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images)

  • US-POLITICS-OBAMA-TRUMP-INAUGURATION

    US President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama kiss as they prepare to greet President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania to the White House in Washington, DC January 20, 2017. / AFP / JIM WATSON (Photo credit should read JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)

  • US-POLITICS-TRUMP-INAUGURATION-PROTESTS

    A man holds a sign before the start of the Presidential Inauguration of Donald Trump at Freedom Plaza on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States Friday -- capping his improbable journey to the White House and beginning a four-year term that promises to shake up Washington and the world. / AFP / Joshua LOTT (Photo credit should read JOSHUA LOTT/AFP/Getty Images)

  • US-POLITICS-TRUMP-INAUGURATION-PREPARATIONS

    People arrive for the inauguration of Donald Trump on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States Friday -- capping his improbable journey to the White House and beginning a four-year term that promises to shake up Washington and the world. / AFP / DOMINICK REUTER (Photo credit should read DOMINICK REUTER/AFP/Getty Images)

  • USA-TRUMP-INAUGURATION

    People wait for the inauguration ceremonies to swear in Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

  • USA-TRUMP/INAUGURATION

    Spectators wait in the rain for the inauguration ceremonies swearing in Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States on the West front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

  • Donald Trump Is Sworn In As 45th President Of The United States

    WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: President Elect Donald Trump arrives on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. In today's inauguration ceremony Donald J. Trump becomes the 45th president of the United States. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

  • USA-TRUMP/INAUGURATION-BRITAIN

    A demonstrator holds a banner during a protest against the inauguration of Donald Trump as U.S. President, outside the U.S. embassy in London, Britain, January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

  • USA-TRUMP/INAUGURATION

    Senator Ted Cruz greets a guest at the inauguration ceremonies to swear in Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

  • USA-TRUMP/INAUGURATION

    Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders arrives at the inauguration ceremonies swearing in Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States on the West front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

  • USA-TRUMP/INAUGURATION

    U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren arrives for the inauguration ceremonies swearing in Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States on the West front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

  • Inauguration Of Donald Trump As 45th President Of The United States

    U.S. Vice President-elect Mike Pence takes the oath of office during the 58th presidential inauguration in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. Donald Trump will become the 45th president of the United States today, in a celebration of American unity for a country that is anything but unified. Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images

  • Donald Trump Is Sworn In As 45th President Of The United States

    WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Vice President Mike Pence takes the oath of office from Supreme Court Clarence Thomas as wife Karen Pence holds a bible on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. In today's inauguration ceremony Donald J. Trump becomes the 45th president of the United States. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

  • Donald Trump Is Sworn In As 45th President Of The United States

    WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Vice President Mike Pence takes the oath of office from Supreme Court Clarence Thomas as wife Karen Pence holds a bible on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. In today's inauguration ceremony Donald J. Trump becomes the 45th president of the United States. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

  • Donald Trump Is Sworn In As 45th President Of The United States

    WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Supreme Court Justice John Roberts (2L) administers the oath of office to U.S. President Donald Trump (L) as his wife Melania Trump holds the Bible and son Barron Trump looks on, on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. In today's inauguration ceremony Donald J. Trump becomes the 45th president of the United States. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

  • USA-TRUMP/INAUGURATION

    First lady Melania Trump looks at her son Barron after her husband Donald J Trump was sworn-in as the 45th President of the United States on the West front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

  • USA-TRUMP/INAUGURATION

    President Donald Trump delivers his speech at the inauguration ceremonies as the 45th president of the United States on the West front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

  • USA-TRUMP/INAUGURATION

    US President Donald Trump waves after his speech during the Presidential Inauguration at the US Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S., January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Saul Loeb/Pool

  • us-politics-INAUGURATION-SWEARING IN

    US President Donald Trump salutes the crowd after the swearing-in ceremony as 45th President of the USA in front of the Capitol in Washington on January 20, 2017. / AFP / Timothy A. CLARY (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images)

  • USA-TRUMP/INAUGURATION

    Participants march in period costume during the inaugural parade following U.S. President Donald Trump's swearing in at the Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

  • USA-TRUMP/INAUGURATION

    Senators including John McCain and Bernie Sanders arrive for the inauguration ceremonies to swear in Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

  • USA-TRUMP/INAUGURATION

    President Donald Trump waves as he walks with first lady Melania Trump and son Barron during the inauguration parade on Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Evan Vucci/Pool

  • USA-TRUMP/INAUGURATION

    U.S. President Donald Trump waves as he and his son Barron walk during the inaugural Parade in Washington, January 20, 2017. Donald Trump was sworn in earlier as the 45th President of the United States. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

  • USA-TRUMP/INAUGURATION

    U.S. President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and son Barron walk during the inaugural parade from the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Pool

  • USA-TRUMP/INAUGURATION

    Newly inaugurated U.S. Vice President Mike Pence looks out the window of his limousine during the inauguration parade in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

  • USA-TRUMP/INAUGURATION

    U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walk along Pennsylvania Avenue during the inaugural parade from the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

  • USA-TRUMP/INAUGURATION

    The U.S. Army band "Pershing's Own" marches in the parade carrying U.S. President Donald Trump following his inauguration in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

  • USA-TRUMP/INAUGURATION

    U.S. President Donald Trump waves as he and his wife Melania walk during the inaugural Parade in Washington, January 20, 2017. Donald Trump was sworn in earlier as the 45th President of the United States. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

  • USA-TRUMP/INAUGURATION

    The U.S. Army band "Pershing's Own" marches in the parade carrying U.S. President Donald Trump following his inauguration in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

  • USA-TRUMP/INAUGURATION

    US President Donald Trump stands with First Lady Melania Trump at the Capitol Building before departing for the parade after Trump is sworn in on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. on January 20, 2017. REUTERS/John Angelillo/Pool

  • USA-TRUMP/INAUGURATION

    U.S. President Donald Trump's armored limousine is escorted for the inaugural parade in Washington, January 20, 2017. Donald Trump was sworn in as 45th President of the United States. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

  • USA-TRUMP/INAUGURATION-PROTESTS

    Students hold a walk-out and rally in protest to U.S. President Donald Trump's inauguration in Seattle, Washington, U.S. January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

  • USA-TRUMP/INAUGURATION-PROTESTS

    Socialist Seattle City Councilwoman Kshama Sawant speaks at student walk-out rally in protest to U.S. President Donald Trump's inauguration in Seattle, Washington, U.S. January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

  • USA-TRUMP/INAUGURATION-PROTESTS

    A person in a Guy Fawkes mask is pictured as students hold a walk-out and rally in protest to U.S. President Donald Trump's inauguration in Seattle, Washington, U.S. January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

  • Protesters And Trump Supporters Gather In D.C. For Donald Trump Inauguration

    WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Demonstrators protest following the inauguration of Donald Trump on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Today Trump became the 45th president of the United States. (Photo by Jessica Kourkounis/Getty Images)

  • Protesters And Trump Supporters Gather In D.C. For Donald Trump Inauguration

    WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Demonstrators protest following the inauguration of Donald Trump on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Today Trump became the 45th president of the United States. (Photo by Jessica Kourkounis/Getty Images)

Partager
Tweeter
PUBLICITÃ‰
Partager
fermer
Image affichÃ©e

SuggÃ©rer une correction

 

Discussions