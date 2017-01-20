Dawn breaks over the U.S. Capitol, where U.S. President-elect Donald Trump will later be sworn in as the nation's 45th president, in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton - TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: President-elect Donald Trump (2ndR),and his wife Melania Trump (2ndL), are greeted by President Barack Obama and his wife first lady Michelle Obama, upon arriving at the White House on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Later in the morning President-elect Trump will be sworn in as the nation's 45th president during an inaugural ceremony at the U.S. Capitol.

Demonstrators protest against US President-elect Donald Trump before his inauguration on January 20, 2017, in Washington, DC. Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States Friday -- capping his improbable journey to the White House and beginning a four-year term that promises to shake up Washington and the world. / AFP / Jewel SAMAD (Photo credit should read JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images)

Members of law enforcement walk on Pennsylvania Avenue to prepare the Inauguration Day parade route for U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A woman holds an anti-U.S. President-elect Donald Trump placard during a rally in Tokyo, Japan, January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania depart Blair House for a church service before the 58th Presidential Inauguration in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

A Trump supporter photographs the U.S. Capitol as the sun rises on the National Mall before U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is to be sworn in in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2017. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

People stand on the inaugural stage as the Washington Monument is seen at dawn ahead of the 58th presidential inauguration in Washington, D.C, U.S., January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Daniel Acker/Pool

Kellyanne Conway, advisor to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, departs for a church service before the 58th Presidential Inauguration in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

A demonstrator against U.S. President-elect Donald Trump stands in the foreground of the U.S. Capitol on the National Mall before Trump is to be sworn in in Washington U.S., January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Supporters of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump gathers in the foreground of the Washington Monument on the National Mall prior to Trump's inauguration as the nation's 45th president in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Supporters of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump gather near the U.S. Capitol, where Trump will be sworn in as the nation's 45th president, in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: President-elect Donald Trump gives a thumbs up, as his wife Melania Trump (C), first lady Michelle Obama, upon arriving at the White House on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Later in the morning President-elect Trump will be sworn in as the nation's 45th president during an inaugural ceremony at the U.S. Capitol. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: (L-R) Ivanka Trump, Vanessa Trump, first lady Michelle Obama and Jared Kushner arrive on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. In today's inauguration ceremony Donald J. Trump becomes the 45th president of the United States. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Hillary Clinton and Bill Clinton arrive for the swering-in ceremony in front of the Capitol in Washington on January 20, 2017. / AFP / Timothy A. CLARY (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images)

Donald Trump, Jr., and Ivanka Trump arrive for the Presidential Inauguration of their father Donald Trump at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, January 20, 2017. / AFP / POOL / SAUL LOEB (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton greets Michelle Obama as former President Bill Clinton and former President George W. Bush look on at the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. In today's inauguration ceremony Donald J. Trump becomes the 45th president of the United States. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

The family of President-elect Donald Trump, son Barron (top), daughter Tiffany and son Eric (2nd row), daughter Ivanka and son Donald Jr., arrive on the platform at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2017, before the swearing-in ceremony of US President-elect Donald Trump. / AFP / Mandel NGAN (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Melania Trump arrives on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. In today's inauguration ceremony Donald J. Trump becomes the 45th president of the United States. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and former US President Bill Clinton arrive on the West Front of the US Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Donald Trump took the first ceremonial steps before being sworn in as the 45th president of the United States Friday -- ushering in a new political era that has been cheered and feared in equal measure. / AFP / POOL / Win McNamee (Photo credit should read WIN MCNAMEE/AFP/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Melania Trump arrives on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. In today's inauguration ceremony Donald J. Trump becomes the 45th president of the United States. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 21: A small group of women Protestors demonstrate against the impending inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump outside the US Embassy on January 20, 2017 in Paris, France. In today's inauguration ceremony in Washington, DC, Donald J. Trump becomes the 45th president of the United States. (Photo by Owen Franken/Corbis via Getty Images)

Former Us President George W Bush (C) and Democratic party candidate Hillary Clinton (R) arrive for the swering-in ceremony of newly elected US President Donald Trump in front of the Capitol in Washington on January 20, 2017. / AFP / Timothy A. CLARY (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images)

US President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama kiss as they prepare to greet President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania to the White House in Washington, DC January 20, 2017. / AFP / JIM WATSON (Photo credit should read JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)

A man holds a sign before the start of the Presidential Inauguration of Donald Trump at Freedom Plaza on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States Friday -- capping his improbable journey to the White House and beginning a four-year term that promises to shake up Washington and the world. / AFP / Joshua LOTT (Photo credit should read JOSHUA LOTT/AFP/Getty Images)

People arrive for the inauguration of Donald Trump on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States Friday -- capping his improbable journey to the White House and beginning a four-year term that promises to shake up Washington and the world. / AFP / DOMINICK REUTER (Photo credit should read DOMINICK REUTER/AFP/Getty Images)

People wait for the inauguration ceremonies to swear in Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Spectators wait in the rain for the inauguration ceremonies swearing in Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States on the West front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: President Elect Donald Trump arrives on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. In today's inauguration ceremony Donald J. Trump becomes the 45th president of the United States. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

A demonstrator holds a banner during a protest against the inauguration of Donald Trump as U.S. President, outside the U.S. embassy in London, Britain, January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Senator Ted Cruz greets a guest at the inauguration ceremonies to swear in Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders arrives at the inauguration ceremonies swearing in Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States on the West front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Rick Wilking