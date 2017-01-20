Ã€ la Semaine mode homme 2017 de Paris, des Â«mannequins-sacs de couchageÂ» ont dÃ©filÃ© (VIDÃ‰O)
Rick Owens est connu pour ses crÃ©ations ambitieuses. ModÃ¨les qui dÃ©filent sans pantalons ni sous-vÃªtements, positions ambiguÃ«s de ses mannequins, pour cette collection Homme automne-hiver 2017, le crÃ©ateur a encore frappÃ©.
Jeudi 19 janvier 2017, Ã la Fashion Week parisienne, l'AmÃ©ricain a dÃ©voilÃ© sa collection. Les mannequins ont dÃ©filÃ© avec des manteaux "oversize", faits de duvet, comme le montre la vidÃ©o au-dessus de l'article. Et le rÃ©sultat est audacieux.
PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 19: A model walks the runway during the Rick Owens Menswear Fall/Winter 2017-2018 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 19, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)
Model Ville Sydfors poses Backstage prior the Rick Owens Menswear Fall/Winter 2017-2018 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 19, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Lorenzo Palizzolo/Getty Images)
