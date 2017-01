(Rhinopithecus Roxellan) All photos courtesy of Conservation International.

The facial skin and ears of the Bald Uacari (Cacajao calvus calvus) are unpigmented and appear pink-to-scarlet because of their blood in subcutaneous capillaries.

Orangutans can weigh almost 200 lbs.

The emperor tamarin has a white curved “mustache” hanging down as far as its chest.

(Tarsius syriehta)

(Pithecia albicans)

(Hylobates moloch)

(Colobus polykomos)

The Indri is known for its loud, haunting call that can be heard from miles away.

Red bald-headed uakari (Cacajao calvus rubicundus). Feb. 1973.

Pileated Gibbon, (Hylobates pileatus) a species found in the Central Cardamom Mountain Range

Bonobos are native of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Bonobos are estimated to have experienced a significant population reduction in the past 20 to 30 years due to habitat loss, among other reasons.

(Hylobates moloch)

(Rhinopithecus roxellan)