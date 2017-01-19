Cette gourou du fitness montre à quel point les photos Instagram peuvent être trompeuses
Anna Victoria, créatrice du "Fit Body Guide" et blogueuse fitness, a décidé de se rebeller contre les mensonges véhiculés par de multiples posts Instagram, ce réseau social qui regorge de sportives invétérées qui affichent leurs repas "healthy" et leurs corps majestueux. Anna Victoria en a eu assez de ces photos qui donnent des complexes à des milliers d'abonnés.
La blogueuse a décidé de réagir après avoir lu un article qui explique que de nombreuses femmes renient leurs défauts, car elles refusent tout bonnement de les voir comme des défauts.
"Notre ventre rond, notre cellulite, et nos vergetures, n'ont pas à être excusés ou à nous faire sentir honteuses", a déclaré la star du fitness dans un post, honnête, sur lequel elle montre deux photos de son corps, prises à quelques minutes d'intervalle.
Me 1% of the time vs. 99% of the time. And I love both photos equally. Good or bad angles don't change your worth ❤️ I recently came across an article talking about how one woman stated she refuses to accept her flaws, because she doesn't see them as flaws at all. I LOVED that because it sends such a powerful message that our belly rolls, cellulite, stretch marks are nothing to apologize for, to be ashamed of, or to be obsessed with getting rid of! As I'm getting older, I have cellulite and stretch marks that aren't going away, and I welcome them. They represent a life fully lived (for 28 years so far :)) and a healthy life and body at that. How can I be mad at my body for perfectly normal "flaws"? This body is strong, can run miles, can lift and squat and push and pull weight around, and it's happy not just because of how it looks, but because of how it feels. So when you approach your journey, I want you to remember these things: I will not punish my body I will fuel it I will challenge it AND I will love it 💗💗💗 If you're following my page, you're a part of helping me spread this message and creating this movement - thank you. #fbggirls www.annavictoria.com/guides
Sur le cliché de gauche, Anna Victoria est debout et son corps est parfaitement sculpté, notamment grâce à sa position. Sur celui de droite, le petit ventre de la blogueuse ressort alors qu'elle est assise dans son canapé. "Sous un angle normal, voilà comme je suis 99% du temps", écrit-elle avant de préciser: "Et j'aime autant les deux photos"!
"Les bons ou mauvais angles ne changent pas ce que vous valez", répète-t-elle. Un message puissant qui rassure et détruit le mythe des femmes "parfaites" qui s'exhibent sur Instagram.
"Quand vous commencez une nouvelle journée, je veux que vous vous souveniez: je ne vais pas punir mon corps, je vais le nourrir, le pousser et l'aimer", conseille la star. Ses 1.2 million d'abonnés sont conquis, les 311.000 j'aimes du post le confirme:"Encore plus magnifique, soyez vous-même et trouvez-vous belle!", "Enfin! La vraie toi...Respect!", "Merci!".
D'autres blogueuses commencent à suivre ce mouvement émancipateur. Saggy Puhto, une fan de fitness de 20 ans, dévoile régulièrement les secrets des postures qu'utilisent les stars Instagram pour faire ressortir leurs corps parfaits. Ses 66.000 abonnés sont ravis de découvrir ce secret beauté: la perspective.
Not a transformation photo 🙅🏼🌿 These were taken a few seconds apart while I was at the beach the other day, the photo on the left is what I look like relaxed and not posing, basically how I look 99% of the time in a bikini! And the one on the right is how I look in good lighting, flexed and posing 😁 I wanted to share this because I know how it feels to go through Instagram and see photos of people looking amazing on the beach- which are usually planned and not candid, that's why they look so good. So don't get caught up on how they look and compare that to your everyday relaxed body. It is completely normal to not have abs or look lean all the time! Love the body you have in all its forms, especially when you see it in "bad" lighting, angles and completely relaxed. You are beautiful and shouldn't have to go through life disliking how you look! I hope you all have an amazing day 🌴☀️
Not a progress photo 🙅🏼 Since its #humpday I thought it would be appropriate to post a booty pic 🍑 I thought I'd show my booty from its normal straight leg standing position vs a posed booty pop position 😬 cause in a world where the Kardashian's bootys are so glorified, we need to remember that the photos we see of them and others aren't always reality. Their butts can't ALWAYS look that big from every angle 🤔 Same goes with photos on Instagram, we see them as goals and think we'll never be able to gain that much muscle or lose that much fat, but what you need to remember is that those photos you see are achievable, you can get to your goals, you can achieve anything with the right amount of determination, patience and effort! Don't think you can't because you're comparing a posed photo of a body to your everyday body. Use them as motivation but don't get too caught up on them. YOU are beautiful and can do anything you put your mind to. I hope you have an amazing day 🌴☀️
