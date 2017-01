Photo: Will Tang Will Tang of Going Awesome Places suggests stripping down and playing in the snow at Quebec's Winter Carnival

Photo: Sophie Couwenbergh Sophie Couwenbergh suggests a stay at Hôtel de Glace, Quebec City's Ice Hotel.

Photo: Carole Terwilliger Meyers Carole Terwilliger Meyers recommends viewing polar bears in Churchill, Manitoba.

Photo: Leigh McAdam Leigh McAdam says dogsledding in the Yukon is "a real adventure and one that by day’s end will leave you feeling at one with the dogs."

Photo: Karissa Klee Karissa Klee says dogsledding in Banff is one activity you can’t leave without experiencing.

Photo: Sue Slaght Sue Slaght says heli-snowshoeing in the Rockies will "will leave adventurers of all abilities with a memory of a lifetime."

Photo: Claudia Laroye Claudia Laroye (also known as The Travelling Mom) recommends climbing a man-made tower of ice at Big White Resort.

Photo: Mike Cotton Mike Cotton of Nomads on the Road recommends skiing and snowboarding at Fernie Mountain Resort.

Photo: Jen Quante Jen Qante of Snowchasers, on the other hand, recommends Sunshine Village.

Photo: Carrick Buss Carrick Buss of Along For The Trip prefers taking his kids to Whistler, noting that it's consistently chosen the #1 ski resort by Ski Magazine.

Photo: Mary Chong Mary Chong of the Calculated Traveler recommends ice fishing because "time spent hanging out with your friends as you patiently watch over your fishing line for the slightest hint of movement is priceless."

Photo: Matt Bailey Matt Bailey of Going Awesome Places says bobsledding the former Olympic course at Calgary's Canada Olympic Park "is one of the most exhilarating and rough things I’ve ever done."