Age: 26 Business inspiration: Victoria Beckham Sample quote: "Pressure makes diamonds. It's something I respond well to, I think it's go hard or go home."

Age: 26 Business inspiration: Skinny Girl Cocktails' Bethenny Frankel Sample quote: "I'm Jamaican. We come first, we win on the track and we will win in the boardroom."

Age: 28 Sample quote: "I pride myself on not having any negative or bad traits about myself, they're all good, they're all positive."

Age 31: Sample quote: "I would describe myself as very determined, ambitious, and I always want to show that women can succeed in business."

Age: 23 Business inspiration: Amazon's Jeff Bezos Sample quote: "I'm just a generally all round quite entertaining person, I think. A lot of people laugh at me."

Age: 25 Business inspiration: Elon Musk Sample quote: "Me and Lord Sugar will work together because you've got age and beauty and those two go hand in hand all the time. Sugar's got the age and I certainly am beautiful."

Age: 21 Business inspiration: Taylor Swift Sample quote: "I hate anything mediocre - I can't be middle. I hate being the person that comes second... I've never been the person that comes second. I'd rather be the one who fell over at the start of the race and never make it to the finish line."

Age: 34 Sample quote: "I look like the nice, easy going, laidback Brummie but once I start doing my business, people know I'm the real deal."

Age: 23 Business inspiration: Emma Watson's 'He For She' campaign Sample quote: "You will see my name in lights - Jenny Garbis, don't forget that. That's going to be a global name. That's going to be an entrepreneur everyone looks up to."

Age: 25 Role model: Hugh Hefner Sample quote: "I am the definition of success, I'm a godfather of business and I'm here to make Lord Sugar a lot of money."

Age: 23 Sample quote: "Why am I a worthy business partner for Lord Sugar? I'd be a challenge to him. Everyone he's met probably sucks up to him. I won't. I'll tell him like it is."

Age: 25 Business inspiration: Liv Garfield, the CEO of Severn Trent Sample quote: "If I set my mind to something, I won't quit until I have done it."

Age: 23 Business inspiration: Richard Branson Sample quote: "I'm an interesting mix between happy go lucky and adventurous and then quite logical and sensible. It's a strange combination."

Age: 31 Business inspiration: Richard Branson Sample quote: "I'm a Swiss army knife of bouncy skills, business skills, enthusiasm, I've got everything highly-tuned and highly-chiselled."

Age: 47 Sample quote: "Lord Sugar might think I'm a bit gushing, he might find me over-zealous, but I think he'll think I'm great."

Age: 27 Sample quote: "People do say to me they've never met anyone like me."

Age: 31 Sample quote: "I am strong-minded; I do like to be the leader."