Mode à Milan: Armani donne un coup de pouce aux jeunes pousses
Comme il le fait depuis plusieurs années, le styliste italien Giorgio Armani a accueilli dans ses murs, mardi à Milan, des griffes prometteuses avant de clore la fashion week avec une collection masculine où il revoit ses classiques.
Il avait pris l'habitude de convier un jeune designer à chacun de ses défilés comme l'an passé le Malaisien Edmund Ooi, avant lui le Grec Angelos Bratis ou encore l'Italien Lucio Vanotti.
Cette fois, ils sont trois à avoir eu l'honneur de présenter leur travail dans l'enceinte du Teatro Armani, le musée imaginé par l'architecte japonais Tadao Ando à partir d'une ancienne usine de chocolat.
Le lieu avait été inauguré en 2015 à l'occasion du 40e anniversaire de l'enseigne.
"Milan est en train de vivre un moment de grande ébullition esthétique et culturelle auquel la mode prend une part active", avait déclaré avant le coup d'envoi de cette fashion week Giorgio Armani, 82 ans, expliquant sa volonté d'élargir son initiative.
Pour Carlo Capasa, le président de la Chambre nationale de la mode italienne, qui collabore à l'événement, ce projet donne "à une nouvelle génération de stylistes une grande visibilité internationale".
"On ne cherche pas un vainqueur, mais on cherche à offrir à chacun la possibilité de s'exprimer", a-t-il dit mardi en préambule des défilés des trois griffes asiatiques Yoshio Kubo, Moto Guo et Consistence.
Premier à entrer en lice, le Japonais Yoshio Kubo, 42 ans, à proposé des looks tatoués très urbains et relax sur une musique heavy metal.
Chez lui, le garçon porte un perfecto en cuir à multiples zips avec des pièces de tissus brodées au bas du dos ou en peau aux coudes.
Pour affronter les frimas, rien de tel qu'une couverture-duvet négligemment nouée en bandoulière, à moins qu'une veste ou un bomber sur une doudoune à capuche ne fassent l'affaire.
Le Malaisien Moto Guo est plus radical, comme le montre son premier modèle qui fait une entrée remarquée en caleçon et oreiller ficelé dans le dos façon cartable.
C'est l'univers de l'enfance qui inspire sa collection où le jeune homme porte des shorts courts à fines rayures, façon pyjama, des casquettes à hélices et des croquenots aux pieds.
Parfois il a autour du cou un collier à grosses perles ou un bouquet de fleurs dans son pull de laine à torsades.
"Ce qui n'est pas clair pour le spectateur est notre plus grande satisfaction", affirme le label lancé en 2015 et qui mélange "le vintage japonais au romantisme européen".
Dernière des trois griffes à entrer en lice, Consistence, composée du jeune Taïwanais Tien Lu et de la Chinoise Fang Fang, a présenté une collection où s'associent les idées de perfection et d'inachevé.
Résultat: des vestes ou des manteaux aux coupes droites, mais avec des surpiqûres apparentes. Parfois ils n'ont pas de revers et se terminent sur des bords effilochés.
Le style militaire pointe sur les pulls à épaulettes et les pantalons kaki à poches multiples. Bombers en fourrure, sweats à capuches ou imperméable mastic, plus classique, complète le vestiaire.
- Armani néoclassique -
Pour Giorgio Armani, "texture et silhouette" sont les maîtres-mots.
Sa collection automne-hiver 2017-2018, qui a clos la fashion week milanaise, revisite les classiques du vestiaire, sans les brusquer.
En fil rouge du show, mêlant hommes et femmes, de grandes "écharpes-manches" qui s'enroulent autour des bras pour aller se nouer sur la poitrine.
Une touche d'originalité dans un océan d’élégance avec, comme toujours chez Armani, une impression de confort et de bon goût dans des vêtements toujours portables.
Pour l'homme, Armani a prévu un pantalon à pinces tombant sur les chevilles, une veste croisée sans doublure, un gilet angora à capuche, avec une classique chemise blanche qui "illumine le visage".
Mais il pourra aussi compter l'hiver prochain sur une veste en peau de mouton bordeaux ou un bomber à longs poils, plus osé.
La garde-robe de madame s'enrichit, elle, d'un gilet en laine rose qu'elle porte sur une longue jupe plissée. Mais elle pourra aussi mettre un blouson à capuche aux motifs animaliers.
-
MILAN, ITALY - JANUARY 17: A model walks the runway at the Giorgio Armani show during Milan Men's Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2017/18 on January 17, 2017 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Estrop/WireImage)
