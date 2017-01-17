La fille de Jude Law est le nouveau visage de Burberry beauté

Yoko Ono and Sean Lennon at Strawberry Fields gates in January 1984. His father, of course, was the famous John Lennon.

Sean Lennon attends the "Don Jon" premiere on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2013 in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Mick Jagger and Jerry Hall in Barbados in December 1983. She is pregnant with Elizabeth their first child.

Elizabeth Jagger (left) and French actress and singer Josephine de La Baume pose on February 27, 2013 prior to attending a fashion show at the Rodin Museum in Paris.

Ireland and her dad, Alec Baldwin, attending Shakespeare in the Park in 2005.

Actor Alec Baldwin and daughter Ireland Baldwin arrive at the 65th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on September 22, 2013.

Kevin Bacon, daughter Sosie and wife Kyra Sedgwick at the opening of Beauty Shop in 2005.

Sosie Bacon arrives at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's celebration of the 2014 Golden Globe Award Season on Thursday November 21, 2013 in West Hollywood, Calif.

Clint Eastwood, wife Dina, ex-wife Frances Fisher and children Scott, Kathryn, Francesca and Morgan at the "Blood Work" premiere in 2002.

Scott Eastwood attends a special screening of "The Counselor" at Odeon West End on October 3, 2013 in London, England.

Francesca Eastwood attends the Miss Golden Globe event on November 21, 2013 in West Hollywood, California.

Pregnant fashion model Christy Brinkley with Alexa Ray, 12, while attending the premiere for "The Object of My Affection" in 1998.

Christie Brinkley with daughter Sailor at a cancer benefit at FAO Schwarz in New York City in 2001.

Christie Brinkley poses with daughters Alexa Ray Joel (left) and Sailor Lee Brinkley Cook (right) at Christie Brinkley's "Social Life Magazine" Cover Celebration on May 25, 2013.

Ella Bleu Travolta, John Travolta and Kelly Preston arrive at "Old Dogs" world premiere in 2009.

John Travolta and Ella Travolta attend event on June 25, 2013 in London, England.

Madonna and her daughter Lourdes Leon in New York City in 2006.

Lourdes Leon attends screening of the world premiere of "Madonna: The MDNA Tour" on June 18, 2013, in New York City.

Director Steven Spielberg, left, his wife Kate Capshaw, right, and their daughter, Sasha, in February 24, 2000.

Sasha Spielberg of the band Wardell performs onstage on Thursday, November 21, 2013, in Los Angeles.

Carrie Fisher and daughter Billie Fisher Lourd during premiere of "Lion King II: Simba's Pride" in 1998.

Actress and writer Carrie Fisher (right) and her daughter Billie Lourd arrive at an event on June 7, 2011, in Beverly Hills, California.

Actress Demi Moore, right, accompanied by husband Bruce Willis, and their children, Scout, left, and Rumer, centre, arrive at the premiere of "Striptease" in 1996.

Rumer Willis arrives at the 5th Annual Los Angeles Haunted Hayride VIP premiere night on October 10, 2013.

Kelsey Grammer, wife Camille, daughter Spencer and her boyfriend Ryan in 2001.

Actress Spencer Grammer attends People's "Ones To Watch" party on October 9, 2013, in Los Angeles, California.

Diana Ross with son Evan at VH1 Divas 2000: Tribute to Diana Ross held on April 9, 2000.

Ashlee Simpson and boyfriend Evan Ross arrive at the Los Angeles Premiere "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire" on November 18, 2013 in Los Angeles, California.

Actor Stephen Baldwin with daughters Hailey (left) and Alaia Baldwin (centre) and his wife Kennya Baldwin (right) at the "Into the Light" exhibition on November 20, 2008, in New York City.

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 24: Hailey Baldwin (L) and Alaia Baldwin attend Armani - One Night Only New York at SuperPier on October 24, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by D Dipasupil/FilmMagic)

Jack Nicholson and daughter Lorraine on October 29, 1997.

Actress Lorraine Nicholson on July 11, 2013, in Hollywood, California.

Don Johnson with two of his kids Jesse Johnson (centre) and Dakota Johnson (right) at the "Tin Cup" premiere in 1996.

Dakota Johnson arrives at the LACMA 2013 Art + Film Gala on November 2, 2013, in Los Angeles, California.

Kevin Costner and his then wife Cindy with their kids Anne, Lily and Joe at the Mann's Chinese Theater in Hollywood in 1994.

(Left to right) Annie Costner, Lily Costner, actor Kevin Costner and his current wife Christine Baumgartner at the "Man Of Steel" world premiere on June 10, 2013, in New York City.

Robin Williams, his then wife Marsha, and their two children Cody and Zelda at Williams' footprint ceremony in 1998.

Actress Zelda Williams attends Nylon Magazine's "America The Issue" celebration on November 1, 2013 in West Hollywood, California.

Jamie Foxx (right) and daughter Corinne Bishop at the 49th Annual Grammy Awards in 2005.

Actor Jamie Foxx and daughter Corinne Bishop arrive at the 2013 MTV Movie Awards on April 14, 2013.

Actor Dennis Quaid and son Jack attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Portland Trailblazers on February 21, 2003.

Jack Quaid arrives at the world premiere of "The Hunger Games" on Monday March 12, 2012 in Los Angeles.

Comedian Eddie Murphy, daughter Bria and his then wife Nicole Mitchell.

Bria Murphy attends People's "Ones To Watch" party on October 9, 2013 in Los Angeles, California.

Actress Rita Wilson, left, and her son Chester Hanks pose for photographers at the premiere of "Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events" in 2004.

Actress Rita Wilson and son Chester Hanks attend the "Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close" New York premiere on December 15, 2011.

Andie MacDowell, husband Paul Qualley and daughters Rainey and Margaret at the "Just the Ticket" New York City premiere in 1999.

Rainey Qualley arrives at the World Gold Council event at Selma House at Chateau Marmont on January 12, 2013, in Los Angeles.

Lenny Kravitz with wife Lisa Bonet and daughter Zoë at a press conference in 1989.

Zoë Kravitz arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire" on November 18, 2013, in Los Angeles, California.

Arnold Schwarzenegger and his son, Patrick, pose in front of an F-22 Raptor with airmen in this undated photo at Edwards Air Force Base in California.

Model Patrick Schwarzenegger attends the 11th Annual Teen Vogue Young Hollywood Party on September 27, 2013, in Los Angeles, California.

Oliver Stove with his family including son Sean Stone (left) at the 1996 VH1 Honors Awards.