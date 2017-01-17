Facing controversy over so-called "cash-for-access" fundraisers and a holiday trip to the Bahamas, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has set out on a cross-Canada tour to connect with citizens at the grassroots level. The crowds have come out in droves. And some of the questions have been tough. (Photo: Trudeau speaks during a town hall meeting at Alumni Hall, Western University on Jan. 13, 2017, in London, Ontario.)

Trudeau speaks with an emotional Kathy Katula, from Buckhorn, Ont. in Peterborough on Jan. 13. Katula raised concerns over her hydro costs and asked the prime minister to justify putting a federal price on carbon.

Trudeau speaks at Western University in London.

Speaking with two brothers in the base mess hall at CFB Trenton in Trenton, Ont. on Jan. 13.

A selfie outside of Kingston city hall on Jan. 12.

Another selfie in Kingston? Why not?

Chatting with a man at Tim Hortons in Mallorytown, Ont. on Jan. 12.

Trudeau hugs Braden Laprise following a practice for players from La Loche, Sask., held at the Toronto Raptors practice facility in Toronto on Jan. 13.

Trudeau takes questions during a town hall in Halifax on Jan. 16, 2017.

A young boy attends a town hall Fredericton on Jan. 17, 2017.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, shown here taking a selfie with a child on Parliament Hill in October 2015, is no stranger to posing for a photo. Though Conservatives have given him a hard time over the practice, Trudeau says it's all about staying connected to people. Click through this gallery to see more times Trudeau indulged a request for a selfie..

Trudeau poses with a crowd in Bridgetown, N.S. on August 16, 2016.

Trudeau poses with an elder after receiving a ceremonial headdress while visiting the Tsuut'ina First Nation near Calgary, Alta., Friday, March 4, 2016.

Trudeau poses after a youth Q&A with Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto at the Museum of Nature, on Tuesday, June 28, 2016 in Ottawa...

A street party for Fete Nationale in Montreal on Friday, June 24, 2016...

After a group photo of parliamentarians to mark the 150th anniversary of Parliament Wednesday June 8, 2016 in Ottawa...

With employees of the STM maintenance centre in Montreal, Que., April 5, 2016...

At the Nuclear Security Summit in Washington, D.C., on Friday, April 1, 2016.

With a supporter at a rally in Ottawa on October 20, 2015, hours after Liberals won the federal election...

After he delivered remarks at the Komagata Maru Apology reception in Ottawa Wednesday May 18, 2016...

With members of the public on the way to his swearing in ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Wednesday, November 4, 2015.

With teacher Linsdsay Stuart, from Regina, at the Prime Minister's Awards for Teaching Excellence in Ottawa on Thursday May 12, 2016.

At the Liberal Party cabinet retreat in Kananaskis, Alta., Sunday, April 24, 2016...

U.S. President Barack Obama and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hug as the president leaves Parliament Hill on Wednesday, June 29, 2016.

U.S. President Barack Obama addresses Parliament in the House of Commons on Wednesday, June 29, 2016.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau share a laugh with U.S. President Barack Obama after his address

U.S. President Barack Obama is greeted by children as he arrives on Parliament Hill on Wednesday, June 29, 2016.

U.S. President Barack Obama signs the guest book during a welcome ceremony after arriving on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, as Speaker of the House of Commons Geoff Regan, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau and Speaker of the Senate George Furey look on, Wednesday, June 29, 2016.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto and U.S. President Barack Obama take part in the closing press conference of the North American Leaders' Summit at the National Gallery of Canada.

U.S. President Barack Obama, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Enrique Pena Neito stand in front of Parliament Hill for a group photo during the North America Leaders' Summit at the National Gallery of Canada.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto and U.S. President Barack Obama take part in the North American Leaders Summit at the National Gallery of Canada in Ottawa on Wednesday, June 29, 2016.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau welcomes U.S. President Barack Obama to the North American Leaders' Summit in Ottawa, Wednesday June 29, 2016.

U.S. President Barack Obama talks with Governor General of Canada David Johnston on the tarmac upon his arrival at Ottawa Macdonald-Cartier International Airport on Wednesday, June 29, 2016.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau and Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto pose for a photograph along with Governor General David Johnston and his wife Sharon Johnston before attending a state dinner in honour of the Mexican President at Rideau Hall the official residence of the Governor General in Ottawa, Tuesday June 28, 2016.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto toast Governor General David Johnston at a state dinner in honour of the Mexican President at Rideau Hall the official residence of the Governor General in Ottawa, Tuesday June 28, 2016.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau answers a question as Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto listens during a Q&A with youth at the Museum of Nature, on Tuesday, June 28, 2016 in Ottawa.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto start the day with a run across the Alexandra Bridge from Ottawa to Gatineau, Quebec on Tuesday, June 28, 2016.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto in his office on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 28, 2016.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau greets Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto at a dinner at Casa Loma in Toronto on Monday, June 27, 2016.

Mexico's president Enrique Pena Nieto inspects during military ceremony in Quebec City Monday, June 27, 2016.

Mexico's president Enrique Pena Nieto listens to the music during a ceremony in front of Canadian Governor General David Johnston, on Monday, June 27, 2016 in Quebec City.

Mexico President Enrique Pena Nieto and Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard attend a press conference in Quebec City, Monday, June 27, 2016.