Caroline NÃ©ron s'associe Ã Ã‰ric Lapointe pour une collection de bijoux
Ã‰ric Lapointe ajoutera une corde Ã son arc en lanÃ§ant une collection de bijoux en collaboration avec Caroline NÃ©ron.
La crÃ©atrice et femme dâ€™affaires en a fait lâ€™annonce sur les mÃ©dias sociaux mardi matin.
Â«â€‰TrÃ¨s fiÃ¨re dâ€™annoncer le lancement dâ€™une collection de bijoux avec Eric Lapointe! Je vous en dÃ©voile plus la semaine prochaine aprÃ¨s notre Ã©vÃ©nement de presseâ€¦â€‰Â», a-t-elle publiÃ© sur sa page Instagram, avant de partager la nouvelle sur Facebook.
Si peu de dÃ©tails sur cette collaboration ont coulÃ©, on peut sâ€™attendre Ã des bracelets et des colliers oÃ¹ diffÃ©rentes matiÃ¨res se marient. De massives bagues risquent Ã©galement dâ€™Ãªtre mises de lâ€™avant, comme a lâ€™habitude de porte le rocker.
Dâ€™aprÃ¨s lâ€™image partagÃ©e, il y aurait Ã©galement des bijoux pour femmesâ€¦ Ã€ suivre!
TrÃ¨s fiÃ¨re d'annoncer le lancement d'une collection de bijoux avec Eric Lapointe! Je vous en dÃ©voile plus la semaine prochaine aprÃ¨s notre Ã©vÃ©nement de presse...ðŸ˜œ So proud of my collaboration with our biggest QuÃ©bec rockstar, Eric Lapointe! Stay tuned!ðŸ˜‰ #jewelry #rock #rockstar #quebec #collaboration #artist #proud #ericlapointe ðŸ“· : @carllessardphotographe @justlaurent
