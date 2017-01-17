Huffpost Canada Quebec qc
Caroline NÃ©ron s'associe Ã  Ã‰ric Lapointe pour une collection de bijoux

Ã‰ric Lapointe ajoutera une corde Ã  son arc en lanÃ§ant une collection de bijoux en collaboration avec Caroline NÃ©ron.
La crÃ©atrice et femme dâ€™affaires en a fait lâ€™annonce sur les mÃ©dias sociaux mardi matin.

Â«â€‰TrÃ¨s fiÃ¨re dâ€™annoncer le lancement dâ€™une collection de bijoux avec Eric Lapointe! Je vous en dÃ©voile plus la semaine prochaine aprÃ¨s notre Ã©vÃ©nement de presseâ€¦â€‰Â», a-t-elle publiÃ© sur sa page Instagram, avant de partager la nouvelle sur Facebook.

Si peu de dÃ©tails sur cette collaboration ont coulÃ©, on peut sâ€™attendre Ã  des bracelets et des colliers oÃ¹ diffÃ©rentes matiÃ¨res se marient. De massives bagues risquent Ã©galement dâ€™Ãªtre mises de lâ€™avant, comme a lâ€™habitude de porte le rocker.

Dâ€™aprÃ¨s lâ€™image partagÃ©e, il y aurait Ã©galement des bijoux pour femmesâ€¦ Ã€ suivre!

