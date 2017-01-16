La veuve du tireur d'Orlando arrêtée

A vigil for Orlando is held in Soho, London.

Thousands of London's gay village honour victims of the Pulse shooting in the United States with a 2 minute silence. It is alleged that The gunman, Omar Mateen killed at least 50 people in Pulse nightclub in Florida.

A vigil for Orlando is held in Soho, London.

Vigil for Orlando shootings, London

London's gay village light candles in St Anne's church to honour victims of Pulse shooting in the United States. It is alleged that The gunman, Omar Mateen killed at least 50 people in Pulse nightclub in Florida

A vigil for Orlando is held in Soho, London.

A vigil for Orlando is held in Soho, London.

Thousands of London's gay village honour victims of the Pulse shooting in the United States with a 2 minute silence. It is alleged that The gunman, Omar Mateen killed at least 50 people in Pulsey, USA. London, UK.

People gather for 2 minutes silence to show solidarity and support for the people of Orlando following the massacre.After the silence,hundreds of balloons were released.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan with Jeremy Corbyn, American Ambassador Matthew Barzun and John McDonnell at the Soho Vigil for Orlando shootings in Old Compton Street, London where thousands of people gathered in memory of the victims killed at the gay nightclub in Orlando.

Thousands of London's gay village honour victims of the Pulse shooting in the United States with a 2 minute silence. It is alleged that The gunman, Omar Mateen killed at least 50 people in Pulse nightclub in Florida

Soho Vigil for Orlando shootings in Old Compton Street, London where thousands of people gathered in memory of the victims killed at the gay nightclub in Orlando.

Soho Vigil for Orlando shootings in Old Compton Street, London where thousands of people gathered in memory of the victims killed at the gay nightclub in Orlando.

People came to the US Embassy in Warsaw, Poland to lay flowers and candles in the wake of the horrific mass shooting that killed 50 people and left over 50 more injured in Orlando, Florida

People came to the US Embassy in Warsaw, Poland to lay flowers and candles in the wake of the horrific mass shooting that killed 50 people and left over 50 more injured in Orlando, Florida

The Duke Engine Conversion Center is illuminated in the colours of the rainbow to pay tribute to Orlando nightclub shooting victims, in downtown Cincinnati

Lady Gaga attends a candlelight vigil at Los Angeles City Hall for the victims of Sunday's Orlando nightclub shooting

Thousands mourners attend a candlelight vigil in front of the Los Angeles City Hall, the day after the shooting massacre at the Pulse nightclub

People attend a candlelight vigil at Los Angeles City Hall for the victims of Sunday's Orlando nightclub shooting

A rainbow flag is draped over a sculpture on the Parvis des droits de l'homme at the Place Trocadero in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, to honor victims of Sunday's mass shooting at an Orlando gay club.

Thousands mourners attend a candlelight vigil in front of the Los Angeles City Hall, the day after the shooting massacre at the Pulse nightclub

Carles Puigdemont (C), president of the Catalan government, participates in a vigil for the victims of the Pulse Nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida, in front of the generalitat in barcelona

The Eiffel Tower is illuminated in the colors of the rainbow to pay tribute to Orlando nightclub shooting victims

Tributes to victims of Pulse Nightclub shooting, Sao Paulo, Brazil

The Eiffel Tower is illuminated in the colors of the rainbow to pay tribute to Orlando nightclub shooting victims

A man holds a rainbow flag at the Place Trocadero in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, to honor victims of Sunday's mass shooting at an Orlando gay club.

Vigil for Orlando nighclub shooting victims, Philadelphia

Soho Vigil for Orlando shootings in Old Compton Street, London where thousands of people gathered in memory of the victims killed at the gay nightclub in Orlando.

People attend a vigil in memory of victims one day after a mass shooting at the Pulse gay night club in Orlando, in Los Angeles, California, U.S. June 13, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Jenifer Estrada, 22, (L) and Brittney Gomez, 23, attend a vigil in memory of victims one day after a mass shooting at the Pulse gay nightclub in Orlando, in Los Angeles, California, U.S. June 13, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Mexico's Foreign Affairs building is illuminated in rainbow colours in tribute of the victims of the gay nightclub mass shooting in Orlando, in Mexico City, Mexico, June 13, 2016. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Stephen Flowers (L) and Nick Bazo, originally from Orlando and now living in Boston, hold a photo of their friends Drew Leinonen and Juan Guerrero, both killed in the Orlando's Pulse nightclub attack, at Boston's City Hall's Plaza in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S. June 13, 2016. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl

Well wishers use crayons to leave messages for the deceased ahead of a candle light vigil in memory of victims one day after a mass shooting at the Pulse gay night club in Orlando, Florida, U.S., June 13, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Men, draped in a rainbow flag, embrace ahead of a candle light vigil in memory of victims one day after a mass shooting at the Pulse gay night club in Orlando, Florida, U.S., June 13, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A rainbow appears behind the U.S. flag flying at half-staff on top of the Tacoma Dome, Monday, June 13, 2016, in Tacoma, Wash. Flags across the state were at half-staff Monday to honor the victims of a mass shooting early Sunday at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Crowd members release lanterns into the sky during a vigil downtown for the victims of a mass shooting at the Pulse nightclub Monday, June 13, 2016, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

People gather for a vigil in memory of the victims of the Orlando, Fla., mass shooting, Monday, June 13, 2016, at City Hall in Philadelphia. A gunman opened fire inside a crowded gay nightclub early Sunday, before dying in a gunfight with SWAT officers, police said. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

A man walks through the crowd holding a sign during a vigil and memorial for victims of the Orlando nightclub shootings near the historic Stonewall Inn, a gay bar, Monday, June 13, 2016, in New York. State and city officials, LGBT community members, and others gathered as a show of solidarity with the victims and survivors of the Orlando nightclub shootings, the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

A lantern is released into the sky during a vigil downtown for the victims of a mass shooting at the Pulse nightclub Monday, June 13, 2016, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

DENVER, CO - JUNE 13: Mark Wonder waves his rainbow color Colorado flag as he and about 2,000 supporters attended the PFLAG Denver chapter candle vigil June 13, 2016 at Cheeseman Park. A silent candle vigil was held in support of the tragic event at Pulse Night Club in Orlando, Florida. (Photo By John Leyba/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

ORLANDO, USA - JUNE 13: Thousands gather at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts to pay their respects for those lost in the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, USA on June 13, 2016. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

ORLANDO, USA - JUNE 13: Thousands gather at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts to pay their respects for those lost in the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, USA on June 13, 2016. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

ORLANDO, USA - JUNE 13: Thousands gather at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts to pay their respects for those lost in the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, USA on June 13, 2016. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Crowd members hold candles during a vigil downtown for the victims of a mass shooting at the Pulse nightclub Monday, June 13, 2016, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

ORLANDO, USA - JUNE 13: Thousands gather at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts to pay their respects for those lost in the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, USA on June 13, 2016. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Non-Muslim members of the community watch a special prayer at the American Muslim Community Center Monday, June 13, 2016, in Longwood, Fla., after the mass-shooting at the Pulse Orlando nightclub. Dozens of people were killed at the gay nightclub in the deadliest shooting in modern U.S. history. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Non-Muslim members of the community watch a special prayer at the American Muslim Community Center Monday, June 13, 2016, in Longwood, Fla., after the mass-shooting at the Pulse Orlando nightclub. Dozens of people were killed at the gay nightclub in the deadliest shooting in modern U.S. history. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Crowd members release lanterns into the sky during a vigil downtown for the victims of a mass shooting at the Pulse nightclub Monday, June 13, 2016, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Mourners weep during the reading of the names of those killed in a mass shooting at the Pulse nightclub during a vigil downtown Monday, June 13, 2016, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Non-Muslim members of the community watch a special prayer at the American Muslim Community Center Monday, June 13, 2016, in Longwood, Fla., after the mass-shooting at the Pulse Orlando nightclub. Dozens of people were killed at the gay nightclub in the deadliest shooting in modern U.S. history. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

The Sydney Harbour Bridge is lit in rainbow colours to honour the victims of the Orlando nightclub mass shooting in Sydney, Australia, June 13, 2016. AAP/Sam Mooy/via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE. AUSTRALIA OUT. NEW ZEALAND OUT.

Flags at the Washington Monument fly at half staff to honor those killed in last weekend's shootings at a gay club in Orlando, Florida, in Washington, DC, U.S. June 13, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

People gather at a vigil in solidarity for the victims of the Orlando nightclub mass shooting at Taylor Square in Sydney, Australia, June 13, 2016. AAP/Dan Himbrechts/via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE. AUSTRALIA OUT. NEW ZEALAND OUT.