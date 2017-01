© 2006 WMG Wake Me Up When September Ends [Short Version] (Video) Directed by Samuel Bayer

"Brain Stew/Jaded" by Green Day from 'Insomnia,' available now. Directed by Kevin Kerslake. "Brain Stew/Jaded" Lyrics: I'm having trouble trying to sleep I'm counting sheep but running out As time ticks by still I try No rest for crosstops in my mind On my own... here we go My eyes feel like they're gonna bleed Dried up and bulging out my skull My mouth is dry My face is numb Fucked up and spun out in my room On my own... here we go My mind is set on overdrive The clock is laughing in my face A crooked spine My senses dulled Passed the point of delirium On my own... here we go My eyes feel like they're gonna bleed Dried up and bulging out my skull My mouth is dry My face is numb Fucked up and spun out in my room On my own... here we go Jaded: Somebody keep my balance I think I'm falling off Into a state of regression The expiration date Rapidly coming up It's leaving me behind to rank Always move forward Going "straight" will get you nowhere There is no progress Evolution killed it all I found my place in nowhere I'm taking one step sideways Leading with my crutch Got a fucked up equilibrium Count down from 9 to 5 Hooray! We're gonna die! Blessed into our distinction Always move forward Going "straight" will get you nowhere There is no progress Evolution killed it all I found my place in nowhere Always move forward Going "straight" will get you nowhere

"When I Come Around" by Green Day from 'Dookie,' available now. Directed by Mark Kohr. "When I Come Around" Lyrics: I heard you crying loud, all the way across town You've been searching for that someone, and it's me out on the prowl As you sit around feeling sorry for yourself Well, don't get lonely now And dry your whining eyes I'm just roaming for the moment Sleazin' my back yard so don't get so uptight you been thinking about ditching me No time to search the world around Cause you know where I'll be found When I come around I heard it all before So don't knock down my door I'm a loser and a user so I don't need no accuser to try and flag me down because I know you're right So go do what you like Make sure you do it wise You may find out that your self-doubt means nothing was ever there You can't go forcing something if it's just not right No time to search the world around Cause you know where I'll be found When I come around No time to search the world around Cause you know where I'll be found When I come around When I come around When I come around When I come around

"Longview" by Green Day from 'Dookie,' available now. Directed by Mark Kohr. "Longview" Lyrics: Sit around and watch the tube, but nothing's on I change the channels for an hour or two Twiddle my thumbs just for a bit I'm sick of all the same old shit In a house with unlocked doors And I'm fucking lazy Bite my lip and close my eyes Take me away to paradise I'm so damn bored I'm going blind And I smell like shit Peel me off this Velcro seat and get me moving I sure as hell can't do it by myself I'm feeling like a dog in heat Barred indoors from the summer street I locked the door to my own cell And I lost the key Bite my lip and close my eyes Take me away to paradise I'm so damn bored I'm going blind And I smell like shit I got no motivation Where is my motivation? No time for the motivation Smoking my inspiration Sit around and watch the phone, but no one's calling Call me pathetic, call me what you will My mother says to get a job But she don't like the one she's got When masturbation's lost its fun You're fucking lonely Bite my lip and close my eyes Take me away to paradise I'm so damn bored I'm going blind And loneliness has to suffice Bite my lip and close my eyes I was slipping away to paradise Some say, "Quit or I'll go blind." But it's just a myth

"Holiday" by Green Day from 'American Idiot,' available now. From "Bullet In A Bible" DVD. Directed by Samuel Bayer. "Holiday" Lyrics: Say, hey! Hear the sound of the falling rain Coming down like an Armageddon flame (Hey!) The shame The ones who died without a name Hear the dogs howling out of key To a hymn called "Faith and Misery" (Hey!) And bleed, the company lost the war today I beg to dream and differ from the hollow lies This is the dawning of the rest of our lives On holiday Hear the drum pounding out of time Another protester has crossed the line (Hey!) To find, the money's on the other side Can I get another Amen? (Amen!) There's a flag wrapped around a score of men (Hey!) A gag, a plastic bag on a monument I beg to dream and differ from the hollow lies This is the dawning of the rest of our lives On holiday (Hey!) (Say, hey!) (3,4) "The representative from California has the floor" Sieg Heil to the president Gasman Bombs away is your punishment Pulverize the Eiffel towers Who criticize your government Bang bang goes the broken glass and Kill all the fags that don't agree Trials by fire, setting fire Is not a way that's meant for me Just cause, just cause, because we're outlaws yeah! I beg to dream and differ from the hollow lies This is the dawning of the rest of our lives I beg to dream and differ from the hollow lies This is the dawning of the rest of our lives

"Good Riddance" by Green Day from 'Nimrod,' available now. Directed by Mark Kohr. "Good Riddance" Lyrics:Another turning point, a fork stuck in the road Time grabs you by the wrist, directs you where to go So make the best of this test, and don't ask why It's not a question, but a lesson learned in time It's something unpredictable, but in the end it's right. I hope you had the time of your life. So take the photographs, and still frames in your mind Hang it on a shelf in good health and good time Tattoos of memories and dead skin on trial For what it's worth it was worth all the while It's something unpredictable, but in the end it's right. I hope you had the time of your life. It's something unpredictable, but in the end it's right. I hope you had the time of your life. It's something unpredictable, but in the end it's right. I hope you had the time of your life.

"Basket Case" by Green Day from 'Dookie,' available now. Directed by Mark Kohr. "Basket Case" Lyrics: Do you have the time To listen to me whine About nothing and everything All at once I am one of those Melodramatic fools Neurotic to the bone No doubt about it Sometimes I give myself the creeps Sometimes my mind plays tricks on me It all keeps adding up I think I'm cracking up Am I just paranoid? Am I just stoned? I went to a shrink To analyze my dreams She says it's lack of sex That's bringing me down I went to a whore She said my life's a bore So quit my whining cause It's bringing her down Sometimes I give myself the creeps Sometimes my mind plays tricks on me It all keeps adding up I think I'm cracking up Am I just paranoid? Uh, yuh, yuh, ya Grasping to control So I better hold on Sometimes I give myself the creeps Sometimes my mind plays tricks on me It all keeps adding up I think I'm cracking up Am I just paranoid? Am I just stoned?

"21 Guns" by Green Day from '21st Century Breakdown,' available now. Directed by Marc Webb. "21 Guns" Lyrics: Do you know what's worth fighting for? When it's not worth dying for? Does it take your breath away and you feel yourself suffocating? Does the pain weigh out the pride? And you look for a place to hide? Did someone break your heart inside,you're in ruins One, 21 Guns Lay down your arms Give up the fight One, 21 Guns Throw up your arms into the sky You and I ... When you're at the end of the road And you lost all sense of control And your thoughts have taken their toll When your mind breaks the spirit of your soul Your faith walks on broken glass and the hangover doesn't pass Nothing's ever built to last, you're in ruins One, 21 Guns Lay down your arms Give up the fight One, 21 Guns Throw up your arms into the sky You and I ... Did you try to live on your own? When you burned down the house and home? Did you stand too close to the fire? Like a liar looking for forgiveness from a stone When it's time to live and let die And you can't get another try Something inside this heart has died,you're in ruins One, 21 Guns Lay down your arms Give up the fight One, 21 Guns Throw up your arms into the sky One, 21 Guns Lay down your arms Give up the fight One, 21 Guns Throw up your arms into the sky You and I

"Wake Me Up When September Ends" by Green Day from 'American Idiot,' available now. Directed by Samuel Bayer Featuring Jamie Bell & Evan Rachel Wood. "Wake Me Up When September Ends" Lyrics: Summer has come and passed The innocent can never last wake me up when September ends like my father's come to pass seven years has gone so fast wake me up when September ends here comes the rain again falling from the stars drenched in my pain again becoming who we are as my memory rests but never forgets what I lost wake me up when September ends summer has come and passed the innocent can never last wake me up when September ends ring out the bells again like we did when spring began wake me up when September ends here comes the rain again falling from the stars drenched in my pain again becoming who we are as my memory rests but never forgets what I lost wake me up when September ends Summer has come and passed The innocent can never last wake me up when September ends like my father's come to pass twenty years has gone so fast wake me up when September ends wake me up when September ends wake me up when September ends

Watch a live video of "Let Yourself Go" - filmed at Red 7 in Austin, TX on November 17, 2011. Get the studio version of the song on ¡Uno! - coming September 25th. Director: Tim Wheeler / FARM LEAGUE

Green Day - American Idiot [Clean] (Video)

The official music video for Green Day "Kill The DJ" from their album, ¡UNO! Directed by Samuel Bayer

Watch the official video from the next track "Nuclear Family" from ¡Uno! - coming September 25th. Directed by Farm League.