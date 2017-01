Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, left, and Defense Minister Moshe Yaalon attend the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2015. (Ronen Zvulun/Pool Photo via AP)

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chairs the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2015. (Ronen Zvulun/Pool Photo via AP)

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chairs the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2015. (Ronen Zvulun/Pool Photo via AP)

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, left, arrives for the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2015. (Ronen Zvulun/Pool Photo via AP)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrives to a press conference at his office in Jerusalem, Israel, Israel, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2015. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov, Pool)

JERUSALEM, ISRAEL - NOVEMBER 13: Vice Premier of the Peoples Republic of China Wang Yang (L) meets with Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu (R) in West Jerusalem, Israel on November 13, 2015. (Photo by Israel Press Office / Pool/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, right, gestures as he speaks at the Center for American Progress as Neera Tanden, left, moderates, in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2015. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)