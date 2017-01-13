Huffpost Canada Quebec qc
Attaque de Paris: Salah Abdeslam se confie dans une lettre et écrit ne pas «avoir honte»

 Par Agence France Presse
Salah Abdeslam, seul membre encore en vie des commandos djihadistes du 13 novembre 2015, à Paris, s'est confié par écrit dans une lettre adressée à une femme qui lui envoie des lettres en prison, document dont le quotidien français Libération publie des extraits vendredi.

Détenu le plus surveillé de France depuis son incarcération le 27 avril à Fleury-Mérogis (sud de Paris), Salah Abdeslam a toujours refusé de parler aux juges.

"Mais dans une lettre, non datée, versée au dossier d'instruction le 11 octobre, il se montre pour la première fois assez disert", écrit Libération, en publiant certains extraits de celle-ci, fautes d'orthographe comprises.

La lettre commence ainsi : "Je t'écris sans savoir par ou commencé, j'ai reçu l'ensemble de tes lettres et ne pourrais te dire qu'elle me font plaisir ou non, ce qui est sur c'est qu'elle me permette de passé quelque temps avec le monde extérieur".

D'une écriture petite et régulière, souligne Libé, Salah Abdeslam poursuit : "d'abord, je n'ai pas peur de faire sortir quelque chose de moi car je n'ai pas honte de ce que je suis et puis qu'est-ce qu'on pourrai dire de pire que ce qui ce dit déjà."

"Tu es sincère alors je vais l'être aussi, si je te demande les intentions de ta démarche c'est pour m'assuré que tu ne m'aime pas comme si j'étais une 'star ou une idole' parce que je reçois des courriers comme ca et je ne cautionne pas cela car le seul qui mérite d'être adorer c'est Allah, Seigneur de l'univers", écrit-il.

Selon Libé, Abdeslam est destinataire de nombreuses lettres et n'aurait répondu qu'à cette femme, dont la dernière missive émane d'une poste du département de la Côte-d'Or (ouest de la France).

"Je ne cherche ni à m'élevé sur terre ni a commettre le désordre, je ne veux que la réforme, je suis musulman, c'est-à-dire soumis à Allah […] Est tu soumise ? Si non Alors depeche toi de te repentir et te soumettre à Lui. N'écoute pas les gens mais plutôt les paroles de ton seigneur. Il te guidera."

La saisie de ce courrier est intervenue la veille (11 octobre) du jour où les avocats Frank Berton et Sven Mary ont annoncé renoncer à assurer sa défense, empêchés d'agir par le mutisme d'Abdeslam, précise Libération.

Arrestation de Salah Abdeslam à Molenbeek
  • Belgium Paris Attacks

    In this framegrab taken from VTM, armed police officers lift a suspect from the ground to be escorted to a police vehicle during a raid in the Molenbeek neighborhood of Brussels, Belgium, Friday March 18, 2016. After an intense four-month manhunt across Europe and beyond, police on Friday captured Salah Abdeslam, the top fugitive in the Paris attacks in the same Brussels neighborhood where he grew up. (VTM via AP) BELGIUM OUT

