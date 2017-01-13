Le Nutella et son huile de palme seraient liés au cancer
Chaque pot de Nutella contient 56 noisettes grillées et de l’huile de palme. Cette dernière causerait le cancer.
Selon l’European Food Safety Authoriy, une nouvelle étude démontre que l’huile de palme serait liée à une forme agressive de cancer. Cette huile est pourtant essentielle à la texture du Nutella.
Plusieurs entreprises d’Italie ont commencé à boycotter l’huile. Certains magasins à grandes surfaces et épiceries ont même décidé de bannir le produit de leurs tablettes, selon The Independent.
Ferrero, la compagnie qui est derrière le Nutella, est une des marques les plus connues d’Italie et n’entend pas changer sa recette.
«Faire du Nutella sans huile de palme ferait une version de moins bonne qualité du vrai produit. Ce serait un retour en arrièr», a expliqué le chef exécutif de Ferrero, Vincenzo Tapella.
La compagnie utilise 185 000 tonnes d’huile de palme par année, alors changer cette huile ne serait pas facile. L’huile de palme est la moins dispendieuse en son genre, coutant environ 800 $US la tonne, alors que l’huile de tournesol, par exemple, se vend 845 $US pour la même quantité.
Même si les autorités de la santé commencent à se questionner sur le produit, les risques ne sont pas encore clairs et plusieurs recherches devront être encore faites.
Nutella n’est pas le seul délicieux produit qui est fabriqué avec de l’huile de palme. Les barres de chocolat, la crème glacée, les biscuits et la pizza contiennent également le produit, selon l’organisation World Wildlife.
Donc, le Nutella n’est pas vraiment le produit le plus santé au monde. Mais est-ce vraiment une surprise?
Cet article initialement publié sur le Huffington Post Canada a été traduit de l’anglais.